The socially concerned directors who appeared in the late 1960s matured in very different ways, affected by music, literature, crime, and war. As a result, the films of the 1970s came in many distinct types. Thus, the horror and movie adaption genres grew to be quite successful during the 1970s with numerous popular candidates such as Jaws, The Exorcist, and Suspiria.

The year 1976 is especially notable in cinematic history because it gave rise to a number of new filmmaking trends and novel cinematic viewpoints that continue to have a significant impact on modern society. A Star is Born, Mikey and Nicky, Voyage of the Damned, and Murder by Death may not make the cut, but it doesn’t mean 1976 wasn't filled with industry-changing movies.

10 ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

The Man Who Fell to Earth follows an alien (David Bowie) who arrives on Earth in order to obtain water for his dying planet. He establishes a technologically sophisticated and successful business to create a spacecraft to deliver water. However, when the government interception, his plans are put in jeopardy.

By placing the story in a carefully studied modern America and choosing David Bowie to play the titular part, director Nicholas Roeg has given the narrative fresh significance. Moreover, the strongest impression of the film is made by the indescribable, broken anguish of the haunted alien at its core.

9 ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’

The Outlaw Josey Wales follows the titular man (Clint Eastwood), a Missouri farmer who, during the Civil War, witnesses the death of his family by Union soldiers. Wales then joins a Confederate guerrilla group out of a desire for vengeance and becomes known as a fearsome gunfighter.

The Outlaw Josey Wales is an entertaining must-watch in Eastwood’s filmography despite its lengths. Moreover, the thing that really stands out in Eastwood's portrayal of Wales is the wide range of emotions the actor manages to communicate without sacrificing his renowned dexterity with gestures or moving past his incredibly manly monotonous growl. It’s also deemed to be one of the best Western character studies.

8 ‘The Last Tycoon’

Based on the screenplay by Harold Pinter for F. Scott Fitzgerald's incomplete book of the same name, The Last Tycoon follows Monroe Stahr (De Niro), a film producer, who is a rising star in 1930s Hollywood because he can make anything happen, even if it takes breaking a few laws. Moreover, Rodriguez (Tony Curtis) and Didi (Jeanne Moreau) are two well-known performers that appear in his most recent movie, which will undoubtedly be a big hit when it is released.

The Last Tycoon is a fascinating contribution to the historical gangster genre that illustrates the dominance of the triad in 1930s Shanghai on the verge of war with an occupying Japan. Additionally, De Niro once again demonstrates his ability to carry a scene, and he excels in scenes that focus on the day-to-day operations of the film industry.

7 ‘All the President’s Men’

Based on the 1974 non-fiction book of the same name by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, All the President’s Men concerns the two Washington Post reporters' investigation (played by Dustin Hoffman & Robert Redford) into the infamous Watergate crisis, which forced the resignation of U.S. President Richard Nixon.

All the President’s Men is a classic in both the journalism genre and New Hollywood, and it’s a timeless story that manages to be accurate while admonishing us to constantly "follow the money." In addition, Hoffman and Redford perfectly balance their amazement and ferocity as Washington Post writers Woodward and Bernstein, while being accompanied by a sizable and stellar cast.

6 ‘The Tenant’

Serves as the final installment in Roman Polanski's "Apartment Trilogy", following Repulsion and Rosemary's Baby, The Tenant focuses on a Polish file clerk who comes into a peculiar Paris apartment building and takes over the home of a woman who passed out after falling out of her window.

The Tenant is one of Polanski’s most underrated works which is an unsettling psychological thriller about paranoia and dual identities. Despite receiving negative reviews upon release, it has since gained cult status and features one of cinema's most frightening double climaxes. The filmmaker's legacy is undeniably problematic, but the film remains a standout genre effort.

5 ‘Network’

When a seasoned anchorman, Howard Beale (Peter Finch) gets demoted, he tells the audience that he will commit suicide during his final broadcast. However, the choice made by network executives is reconsidered after his frenzied rant raises the ratings.

Network is a movie that conveys several modern concepts that are incredibly predictive for our day, in addition to being a highly enjoyable drama with tons of belly-laugh-inducing humor. Additionally, the movie boasts really clever writing that alternates between being deliciously sarcastic and depressingly solemn, with a quick-fire speech that clogs up every caustic conversation.

4 ‘The Omen’

The Omen centers on Damien Thorn (Harvey Stephens), a young child who, unbeknownst to his mother, was substituted at birth by his father after their real child passed away soon after birth. They soon discover Damien is actually the predicted Antichrist as a series of unexplained incidents and horrific murders happen all around them and he enters childhood.

The tempo of the movie is set by director Richard Donner to evoke a sense of dread that is broken up by sneaky, diabolical humor. The closing scene—possibly the most terrifying 20 minutes of any movie—should be enough to win him any prize for which he is eligible. The Omen is a successful film that altered the standards for horror films and became a tremendous hit.

3 ‘Carrie’

Carrie centers on the titular character, played by Sissy Spacek, who has telekinetic abilities despite being harassed and excluded by her peers. She then utilizes her strength to lethal effect at the prom when the popular clique pulls a cruel joke on her.

Carrie has had a big impact on popular culture, and numerous publications consider it to be one of the best horror movies ever. Additionally, with each new film, De Palma gets closer to perfecting Hitchcock's signature style of tongue-in-cheek terror and teasing tension. It also has fantastic performances, great pacing, high production standards, and a compelling subject.

2 ‘Rocky’

Serves as the first installment in the same-name franchise, Rocky follows the titular character, played by Sylvester Stallone, an underdog boxer from a small town, who is given the opportunity to compete against Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), the heavyweight champion.

For a better understanding of some parts of US society, you must see this movie because it features classical music and scenes that started a decades-long tale. The story of a man finding his potential and the love of his life is one that never goes out of style and never ceases to inspire. Stallone also creates one of history's most beloved characters with a heartwarming and lovable performance that is a reflection of his own life.

1 ‘Taxi Driver’

Taxi Driver follows a lone former Marine Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) who applies for a job as a cab driver in the hopes that working at night will help him with his insomnia. However, as he shuttles passengers around New York and sets out on a mission to rescue a teenager from prostitution, his sense of place and purpose gradually begin to deteriorate.

The most radical interpretation of American cinema from the 1970s may be found in Scorsese's explosive masterwork of alienation, rage, and urban dread. It is also unquestionably one of the most graphic depictions of American urban life that has ever been seen on camera. Due to the violence and gritty subject matter it tackles, watching Taxi Driver isn't always fun, but it's a necessary experience.

