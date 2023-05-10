The 1980s were a good time for movies; you don't need rose-tinted glasses to know that. Sure, there's a certain amount of nostalgia attached to the decade (thanks to synthwave and Stranger Things) that might make it look those 10 years look even more appealing, but when viewed in a cold, objective manner, it's clear it was a winning decade for cinema.

And a good start to the decade was instrumental in making the overall 10-year span memorable, with it being safe to say that 1980 walked (very fast) so that the rest of the 1980s could run (at Sonic the Hedgehog-level speeds). The following are among the greatest of the greats in 1980 specifically and are ranked below, beginning with the best and ending with the very best.

10 'Airplane!'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Comedies don't get much faster-paced than Airplane!, which feels like it contains a new joke every 10 or so seconds. It's a disaster movie spoof about an outbreak of food poisoning on an airplane that puts most people — including the pilot — out of commission, forcing a traumatized wartime pilot to land the plane safely with dozens of lives in his hands.

RELATED: The Best Movies of 1979, Ranked

Quite literally everything is played for laughs, making what sounds like a tense or even nerve-wracking story into one of the decade's most beloved comedies. For anyone wanting to see a serious take on the same kind of narrative, there's always the Airport series which Airplane! aimed to spoof, though those action/thriller movies haven't aged nearly as well as this wacky parody has.

9 'Pixote'

A gritty, downbeat, and uncompromisingly bleak Brazilian crime film, Pixote is among the hardest-to-watch movies of the 1980s. It follows a 10-year-old who escapes a detention facility with a group of his friends, only to get thrust into an increasingly harsh and violent life of crime, which devastates the young characters.

Down-to-earth, realistic crime movies can be difficult to watch on their own, but things get even more harrowing when such a story involves children. Pixote's a film that pulls exactly zero punches, so it isn't for everyone. But in shedding light on the way some young people have been forced to live their lives in the past — and likely to this day — Pixote is an essential and powerful viewing experience.

8 'The Long Good Friday'

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Another gritty crime film from 1980, The Long Good Friday is at least a little less harrowing to watch than the aforementioned Pixote. When it comes to its setting and characters, it's a very different story altogether, centering on a London crime boss desperately trying to expand his criminal empire while dealing with the fact that there may be a traitor in his organization who's in cahoots with one of the crime boss's enemies.

Above all else, The Long Good Friday feels like it's designed to give Bob Hoskins an opportunity to let loose and ham it up for almost two hours, and his fantastic lead performance here alone makes the film worth watching. It's just icing on the cake that it also has a compelling story, good pacing, and another great performance from Helen Mirren in one of her first big starring roles.

7 'Kagemusha'

Legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa took full creative control of Kagemusha, directing the film, serving as its main producer, and co-writing the screenplay. It tells the story of a thief hired to impersonate a recently deceased warlord, given they have an identical appearance, even if their personalities are (at least initially) worlds apart.

RELATED: This Late Akira Kurosawa War Drama Is the Director's Pinnacle

Though 1985's Ran takes what was great about Kagemusha and makes it even greater, this 1980 film still has much to offer and shouldn't be overlooked. It's another great film within Kurosawa's outstanding filmography, with its bold visuals, theatrical performances, and epic scope making it a thoroughly engaging viewing experience.

6 'Ordinary People'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ordinary People won Best Picture at the 1980 Oscars (well, at a ceremony that took place in 1981, even though the films in competition came out in 1980 — that always feels confusing), and though it might not be quite as well remembered as some other 1980 films, it still holds up well and remains a compelling family drama.

It follows a family struggling with grief after the passing of a son and is naturally a hard-hitting and downbeat film that looks at how the loss of a loved one can challenge a family and lead to conflict and tension. It was directed by Robert Redford and is perhaps best remembered for featuring Mary Tyler Moore playing against type as the family's grief-stricken (and sometimes seemingly cold) mother.

5 'The Elephant Man'

Among all the movies David Lynch has directed, The Elephant Man is one of his most grounded, seeing as it's a biographical film about a real-life figure (Joseph Merrick) and the hardships he faced because of his unique medical condition. While most Lynch films are challenging watches because of surreal horror or odd narratives, The Elephant Man is a taxing watch for a whole other reason.

Primarily, it's an incredibly sad movie, which sometimes makes it a difficult viewing experience. But the story told here is relatively faithful to the real-life tragedies Merrick faced, and to sugarcoat or shy away from such things would likely feel disingenuous. It's a remarkably moving and hard-to-forget film and features two great performances from its lead actors, John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins.

4 'The Blues Brothers'

The Blues Brothers features a memorable car chase through the middle of a shopping mall, causing one of the title characters to hilariously exclaim: "This place has got everything" amid all the destruction. Like that half-destroyed mall, viewers may find themselves exclaiming that "This movie has got everything" while watching The Blues Brothers since it's a musical/comedy/action/adventure/crime film all at once.

RELATED: Great Movie Musicals That Weren't Adaptations of Stage Shows

Miraculously, it all comes together, being a tremendously funny, entertaining, and energetic movie about two criminal/musician brothers who'll stop at nothing to raise $5000, which will help save their old orphanage from being shut down. It has excellent music, surprisingly awesome action sequences, and a pitch-perfect blend of absurd slapstick violence with more subtle, dry humor. It's a unique experience from front to back and a cult classic for good reason.

3 'Raging Bull'

Martin Scorsese has made some fantastic films throughout his over 50-year career, though few are as impactful as Raging Bull. It's a sports drama/biopic about Jake LaMotta, a vicious (and, for a time, very successful) boxer whose ultimate downfall was his inability to contain his anger and violence outside the ring.

With its bold black-and-white visuals and nauseatingly realistic (and bloody) boxing scenes, it feels like a strikingly authentic film that successfully captures the era it depicts, faithfully recreating how real-life boxing matches would have looked on TV broadcasts. It's astoundingly well-acted by the entire cast (especially Robert De Niro) and stands as one of the greatest - and most hard-hitting - sports movies ever made.

2 'The Shining'

Image via Warner Bros.

It's hard to pick a favorite Stanley Kubrick movie, but The Shining is likely right up there for many. The infamously demanding director's third-last film ended up being this Stephen King adaptation (which King himself disliked) and follows the strange things that happen to a father and his family when they go to stay in The Overlook Hotel during its off-season as caretakers.

It's a slow-burn film that starts off making viewers feel uneasy and gradually ramps up the more in-your-face horror elements as the narrative progresses. It's amazingly effective as both an example of psychological and supernatural horror and in the 40 years since its release, very little of it feels dated. Not only do horror movies rarely get better than The Shining, but movies in general seldom attain this level of quality.

1 'The Empire Strikes Back'

Just as Star Wars was arguably the best movie of 1977, so was its sequel — The Empire Strikes Back — the best movie of 1980. It is one of the greatest sequels of all time, continuing the story of good versus evil in a galaxy far, far away while expanding the series' universe and further developing the already iconic characters introduced in the first movie.

It's just blockbuster entertainment at its very best, and though Star Wars (1977) introduced audiences to the world of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back served to make that world even more compelling and iconic. Both films were instrumental in making Star Wars the pop-cultural juggernaut it is today, and the two deservedly stand as the best movies of their respective years of release.

KEEP READING: The Highest-Rated Movie Trilogies of All Time, Ranked According to Metacritic