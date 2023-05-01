While 1994 is often considered one of the best-ever years for movies, 10 years earlier, 1984 gave it a run for its money. At roughly the halfway point of the 1980s, it saw the release of numerous classic films that have stood the test of time. Some were successful upon release, while others took a little while to find an audience and have seen their reputations grow considerably in the years (and decades) since first coming out.

What follows are some of the greatest movie releases of 1984, ranked below in order from great to greatest. There are plenty of classics that just missed making the cut, including The Karate Kid, Starman, Beverly Hills Cop, The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter, and Paris, Texas, which speaks to the overall quality of the year, and the sheer quantity of iconic movies released within it.

10 'The Killing Fields'

A harrowing historical film about the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia during the mid to late 1970s, The Killing Fields tells a difficult but important story. It follows a journalist stuck in the country during this violent period in its history, as well as following the plight of Dith Pran, a Cambodian man trying to survive a nationwide genocide that ended up claiming between 1.5 and 2 million lives.

The story being told naturally makes it a disturbing and saddening movie, though it's excellently made and does a good job of shedding light on this terrible (and unnervingly recent) historical event. Haing S. Ngor, who played Dith, also won an Oscar for his performance, notably doing so even though it was his first-ever acting role.

9 'Gremlins'

There's not much that can be said about Gremlins that hasn't already been said. It's a charming mix of fantasy, comedy, and horror, and one of the rare movies that feel like a genuine, warm-hearted Christmas movie and a subversive, dark, almost anti-Christmas movie at the same time. It's the best of both worlds, with something for everyone, regardless of how they feel about Christmas.

It follows a father getting his son a strange gift for Christmas - a creature called a mogwai - and the chaos that unravels when the son fails to follow the key rules that come with caring for such a creature. It's an entertaining and unique movie that can technically be enjoyed by people of all ages, even if some of its scenes run the risk of traumatizing the youngest of viewers.

8 'Blood Simple'

The Coen Brothers came out swinging with their debut feature film, Blood Simple, which demonstrated their mastery of the crime/thriller genres right from the start of their careers. It's a particularly tense neo-noir that follows a husband taking dramatic steps to get back at his wife for having an affair, only for that to set off a chain of chaotic and violent events.

It's a very straightforward film, and as such, might lack some of the depth associated with their best works. However, it's still a great movie, and one that holds up well, considering it's nearly 40 years old. It also helps that it contains some great performances too, particularly from Frances McDormand and M. Emmet Walsh​​​​​.

7 'Ghostbusters'

Though its sequels, reboots, and remakes may prove divisive, the original Ghostbusters endures as a film that very few people seem to dislike. It introduced the world to the novel idea of "ghost-busting," following several men who find New York City to be swarming with paranormal entities, and so decide to set up a ghost-catching business as a way to earn a living.

It was a surprise success upon release, and kicked off a huge franchise that remains popular (or at least "passionately" discussed and debated) to this day. Thanks to its memorable theme song, iconic characters, and mix of humor and fantasy/sci-fi concepts, Ghostbusters rightly stands as a classic, and one of the decade's biggest blockbusters.

6 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

Though Freddy Krueger is seemingly unstoppable, and kept coming back from the dead to feature in numerous Nightmare on Elm Street movies, it's hard to argue that the best of the series isn't the first. It introduced horror fans to the legendary villain, and stood out because of its uniquely unsettling premise, which involved a murderous demon that could only harm you in your sleep.

Therefore, A Nightmare on Elm Street can be boiled down to a film about various teenagers who are trying to stay awake, and the surreal, often deadly nightmares they fall into when the urge to sleep becomes overwhelming. It's a lot more engaging and tense than that might sound, and it's the creativity of the story and its visuals that are a big reason why the original Nightmare on Elm Street lives on as a horror classic.

5 'Stop Making Sense'

Few concert movies feel as cinematic as traditional feature films do, but Stop Making Sense is far from most concert movies. It's a creatively shot and edited film showing Talking Heads performing some of its best music live, with the concert itself also being quirky, fun, and infectiously energetic throughout.

It even builds and progresses in an interesting way, with various band members, guest musicians, dancers, and aspects of the stage being added as the track list goes on. It keeps momentum going for its whole runtime, and is a joy to watch from beginning to end. It's a must-watch for Talking Heads fans, and any non-fans who watch it are almost guaranteed to be converted to the church of David Byrne once it's over.

4 'This is Spinal Tap'

Though it wasn't the very first mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap is the one to which all others are compared. It's a classic of the genre for good reason, showing the disastrous American tour of a once-popular but now washed-up heavy metal from England, and the various misadventures that befall them.

It's endlessly quotable, and perhaps one of the funniest (largely) improvised comedy movies of all time. It presents larger-than-life characters, constant gags, and a bitingly funny look at the music business and the fragile relationship between celebrities and their seemingly loyal fans.

3 'The Terminator'

Science-fiction action movies don't get a whole lot more iconic than The Terminator, which - like Ghostbusters and A Nightmare on Elm Street - was another 1984 film that kicked off a series that now spans decades. It follows a woman named Sarah Connor who finds herself fighting for survival after an unstoppable cyborg travels back in time to kill her, as she's to be the mother of the one man who'll grow up to defeat a worldwide machine uprising.

At its core, The Terminator is also a surprisingly effective love story, thanks to the fact that a seemingly ordinary man is also sent back in time to protect Sarah. It uses its relatively low budget effectively, manages to be surprisingly tense in parts, and was also an instrumental movie in making Arnold Schwarzenegger a star, with The Terminator still holding up as his most famous role to date.

2 'Once Upon a Time in America'

Running for almost four hours and telling a story that spans decades, Once Upon a Time in America is an undeniable epic, and one of the best crime films of all time. It starts at the beginning of the 20th century and ends in the 1960s, with an unusual structure that sees the past and present collide with other scenes that may well be dreams, giving it a surreal, even haunting feel for much of its runtime.

It also boasts some great performances, with Robert De Niro playing one of the most vicious and troubling protagonists in crime film history, and backed up by a supporting cast that includes Joe Pesci, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, and even a very young Jennifer Connelly. With fantastic visuals and one of Ennio Morricone's best scores, it stands as not just a classic of 1984, but one of the best films of its decade.

1 'Amadeus'

Amadeus won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and it's the rare instance where most would agree that it was indeed the best picture of its year. It's a historical drama/biopic that plays fast and loose with the facts, to some extent, depicting a fictionalized rivalry between two composers: the world-famous Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the less-known Antonio Salieri.

It might not sound too exciting on paper, but the way it unfolds in action is a blast to watch, regardless of how much you like classical music. It exists as both a theatrical cut and an extended cut, with both being compelling, fantastically acted, and naturally backed by some incredible and dramatic music throughout.

