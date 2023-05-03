1985 proved to be a significant year in cinema history at the midpoint of the decade. Looking back, 1985 was one of the best years ever for moviegoers, despite the fact that it is never obvious how much of an impact current events will have going forward. Some films didn't appear to find an audience by the time they were released, while others became hits right away.

Regardless of the conclusion, several of the films that were out in 1985 are now considered classics, have had a significant influence on pop culture today, and have inadvertently changed the face of the movie industry. There are several classics that narrowly didn’t make the list, such as The Purple Rose of Cairo, The Goonies, Vagabond, and Day of the Dead, which shows the year's general caliber and the sheer number of memorable films that were released during it.

10 ‘A Room With A View’

Based on the novel by E.M. Forster, A Room With a View follows a young Englishwoman named Lucy Honeychurch (Helena Bonham-Carter) who is traveling in Italy. Lucy is then captivated by George (Julian Sands), an endearing and free-spirited person at a hotel in Florence, but once she returns to England, she considers settling down with the affluent and formal Cecil (Daniel Day-Lewis). She then must choose between two men when George reappears.

A Room With A View is a successful film adaptation that efficiently arouses contemporary sensibilities while capturing Forster's characters in the context of their lives. The movie moves at a pleasant pace, as though the filmmaker was having so much fun that he wanted to give every frame of the film the utmost attention so that his audience might share his joy.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic Female Characters in Tim Burton Films

9 ‘The Color Purple’

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, The Color Purple depicts the struggles of a young African-American girl named Celie Harris (Whoopi Goldberg) in the early 20th century including domestic abuse, incest, child abuse, poverty, racism, and sexism.

The film features many moving moments and a strong female cast, with Goldberg particularly standing out. Moreover, Steven Spielberg may not have been the perfect director for this feminist book because he produced a quite clean, and polished movie. The movie also faithfully reveals African American female narratives and identities through Celie Harris's abusive upbringing in a sexist and racist culture.

8 ‘The Breakfast Club’

During a Saturday detention, The Breakfast Club centers five high school students from various backgrounds are held under a principal with a lust for power. Each has the opportunity to share their perspective, which causes the others to perceive them slightly differently.

With both ageless severity and belly-laugh-inducing speech, The Breakfast Club astonishingly nails the feel of teenage disobedience and nonconformity. The film remains an iconic movie about youth that hasn’t become worse with time, instead, it gradually resonates with current viewers. Additionally, as each character exhibits a pantheon of unfiltered emotions, the movie is an exceptionally well-balanced mixture of humor, heartbreak, and resentment.

RELATED: 7 Best John Hughes Movies, From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

7 ‘After Hours’

After Hours follows Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne), a computer data entry worker who, as he makes his way home from New York City's SoHo neighborhood at night, encounters a series of misadventures.

After Hours is regarded as a cult movie because it is believed to approach the idea of pure filmmaking, earned favorable reviews with acclaim for its black comedy, and Martin Scorsese’s daring direction. Moreover, After Hours exhibits the same obsession with eccentricity as many of Scorsese's early films. However, the new movie has more humor and a lighter tone.

6 ‘Come and See’

Takes place on the territory of Belarus in 1943, Come and See is a Soviet anti-war film that centers on a Belarusian child (Aleksey Kravchenko) who witnesses the atrocities of the Nazis' retaliatory action, changing for two days from a happy teenager to a middle-aged man with gray hair.

Come and See masterfully combines seductive visuals with relentlessly harsh substance with the strength primarily stems from Kravchenko's brilliant performance as Florya, who must play the ultimate loss-of-innocence role. The film takes viewers on a terrible, torturous trip inside the mind of a little kid as he struggles to escape a nightmare that is all too real.

5 ‘Brazil’

Brazil is a dystopian black comedy film that follows Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce), a low-ranking bureaucrat who works in a mindless job and lives in a cramped apartment in a dystopian society where there is an excessive dependence on unkempt machines. Sam is seeking to find a woman who appears in his nightmares.

The story of Brazil is greatly enhanced by the visual elements, which never become too distracting. Another of the movie's excellent qualities is the world-building which is quite meticulous and innovative. Moreover, all zany social allegory, political metaphor, and action/sci-fi farce are condensed into one wildly entertaining experience.

4 ‘Out of Africa’

Loosely based on the 1937 autobiographical book of the same name written by Karen Blixen, Out of Africa follows the life on the plantation in Africa of the author, played by Meryl Streep. The film centers on her marriage of convenience with her husband Bror Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer), her love affair with a free-spirited hunter (Robert Redford), and difficulties on the estate.

Out of Africa not only received commercial success but also took home the highest prize at the 58th Academy Awards for Best Picture. The film is a lasting example of traditional romance filmmaking of Hollywood that has stood strongly for almost 4 decades.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Meryl Streep Supporting Performances of All Time

3 ‘Ran’

Ran is a Japanese action drama movie that follows an old warlord in medieval Japan who retires and transfers his realm to his three sons. Nonetheless, he significantly underestimates how the increased authority will corrupt them and lead to their turn against one another and him.

Ran raises the bar for cinematic spectacle with director Akira Kurosawa keeping expanding his own abilities while also taking advantage of new technological developments. In addition, the grandeur of Kurosawa resides in his ability to highlight historical parallels and differences as well as to uncover a Shakespearean sense of dread in the other, distant, and seemingly foreign historical location.

2 ‘Shoah’

Shoah is a French documentary film about the Holocaust which is known as “Shoah” in Hebrew. The film, which took director Claude Lanzmann 11 years to complete, features his conversations with survivors, witnesses, and perpetrators while touring German Holocaust sites in Poland, including extermination camps.

Until today, Shoah is still a crucial film for educating people about the Holocaust's history and the problem of intolerance. Words cannot capture the elegance, significance, or sadness contained in Lanzmann's nine-hour masterpiece. Moreover, Shoah is the most significant use of film in the history of cinema, elevating pictures to the pinnacle of morality.

1 ‘Back to the Future’

Serves as the first installment in the same name franchise, Back to the Future follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), a teenager who is unintentionally transported back in time to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean car created by his eccentric scientist friend Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd). There, he unintentionally prevents his future parents from falling in love, endangering his own life, and is forced to make amends with them in order to return to the present.

Since its release, Back to the Future has gained massive popularity and is now regarded by critics and viewers as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Despite the somber subject matter of perhaps being deleted from existence, the film is not only a time-travel tale but also a coming-of-age tale that emphasizes the value of family and is done in a humorous way.

NEXT: 10 Best Movies of 1991, Ranked