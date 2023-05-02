1987 proved to be a big year for movies. While it is never clear at the time how much of an impact current events will have moving forward, upon reflection 1987 was one of the best ever years for moviegoers. The year saw the birth of beloved action franchises Lethal Weapon and RoboCop, while legendary horror franchises Evil Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street received their best sequels in 1987.

Horror fans especially were treated well in 1987, with Hellraiser, Near Dark, and The Lost Boysbeing released, with all going on to achieve cult classic status. It was also a good year for comedy, with Planes, Trains, and Automobilesand Good Morning Vietnam proving to be some of the best movies of their star's careers. Whether it was the romance of Dirty Dancing or the absurdity of Spaceballs, 1987 had something for everyone.

10 'Fatal Attraction'

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), a married lawyer, has an affair with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close), he believes he can indulge in the casual fling and return happily back to his family. Alex is not content to just be his mistress, however, and begins to stalk Dan as she threatens to bring his whole world crashing down.

A pioneer of the erotic psychological thriller, Fatal Attraction popularized the trope of the jilted lover who does not take kindly to being discarded. Close is terrifying as Alex, with the legendary actress receiving an Oscar nomination for her work, while the movie was nominated for Best Picture. Fatal Attraction has recently been remade as a television series on Paramount+, with Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson starring as Alex and Dan.

Watch on Paramount+

9 'Raising Arizona'

Image via 20th Century Fox

When recently released convict Hi (Nicolas Cage) romances and marries police officer Ed (Holly Hunter), the odd couple decide to have children. With Ed infertile and unable to adopt due to Hi's criminal record, they kidnap a quintuplet from a rich businessman, setting off a series of wild events.

One of Cage's best movies, Raising Arizona is a classic comedy full of unforgettable characters and memorable moments. Far removed from the Joel and Ethan Coen's later work in No Country for Old Men and True Grit, Raising Arizona is the ultimate showcase of the acclaimed brothers' talents for comedy.

Watch on Starz

8 'Lethal Weapon'

Image via Warner Bros.

Reeling from the death of his wife, LAPD Detective Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) becomes reckless at work as he claims to have a death wish. Partnered with veteran Detective Roger Murtagh (Danny Glover) in an effort to calm him down, the pair instead uncover a massive drug operation that has them fighting to stay alive.

One of the best buddy cop movies ever, Lethal Weapon is one of the greatest action movies of the 80s thanks to its mix of thrilling set-pieces and comedic moments. Gibson and Glover shine as the mismatched duo, and their great bromance is what turned Lethal Weapon into the successful franchise it became.

Watch on HBO Max

7 'RoboCop'

Image Via MGM

Set in a dystopian version of Detroit that is infested with crime and corrupt corporations, RoboCop begins with noble police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) gunned down while on duty. When a mega-corp recovers his body, they turn him into a cyborg solely created to enforce the law and punish criminals, causing the man inside to grapple with the machine he has become.

One of the most iconic action movies of all time, RoboCop combines over-the-top graphic violence with thoughtful social commentary. Director Paul Verhoeven is famous for combining science-fiction with social satire, seen in Total Recall and Starship Troopers, and RoboCop is where this powerful combination began.

Watch on Tubi

6 'Empire of the Sun'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Living with his wealthy parents in Japan, British schoolboy Jamie (Christian Bale) is separated from his family as the country is caught in the grip of World War II. Forced to survive on his own as he wanders the war-torn country, Jamie loses his innocence as he is faced with death at every turn.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Empire of the Sun remains one of his most underrated movies. Far removed from his action blockbusters Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park, Empire of the Sun is a human story anchored by an incredible performance from a young Bale that hinted at the enormous talent he possesses.

Watch on HBO Max

5 'Evil Dead II'

Image Via Paramount

A sequel that also works as a retelling of its predecessor, Evil Dead II sees franchise hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) returning to that fateful cabin in the woods alongside his girlfriend. After a run-in with the Book of the Dead causes evil to be unleashed in the surrounding woods, Ash must fight to survive the night in one of the best horror sequels of all time.

Regarded as one of the best horror-comedies ever, Evil Dead II drops the serious tone of the first movie to create something far more slapstick. Campbell is terrific in the role that made him famous, often carrying scenes on his own as he literally fights his own body, while the gory practical effects still hold up today.

4 'The Untouchables'

Image via Paramount Pictures

As notorious gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) has Chicago in the palm of his hand in 1930, federal agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) puts together a small task force to take down Capone. Faced with violent gangsters and corrupt officers, the small team of police officers fight for what is right as they face pressure from all sides.

One of the best mobster movies of all time, The Untouchables remains a thrilling ride full of great characters and entertaining action sequences. Stacked with a great cast that sees legendary actors De Niro and Costner butt heads, it is Sean Connery who offers the best performance as Ness' partner James Malone, winning a Supporting Actor Oscar for his efforts.

Watch on Showtime

3 'Predator'

Image Via 20th Century Studios

When a team of soldiers, led by Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), are sent into the South American jungle to rescue hostages, they are faced with something far deadlier than insurgents. As a highly-skilled and well-equipped alien hunts the soldiers down, Dutch struggles to keep his squad alive.

Predator is a classic of the science-fiction and action genres, creating something that feels like a cross between an action blockbuster and a slasher movie. It is endlessly quotable, with lines like "if it bleeds, we can kill it" becoming ingrained in popular culture, and is one of the best movies of the 80s and of Schwarzenegger's career.

Watch on HBO Max

2 'The Princess Bride'

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Told as a storybook read to a sick child by his grandfather, The Princess Bride revolves around the romance between Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes). As the star-crossed lovers are turn apart due to their class differences, Westley journeys with a colorful cast of companions to save his beloved Buttercup from an arranged marriage.

The Princess Bride remains one of the most beloved movies of all time, as each new generation is introduced to its colorful mix of comedy and fantasy. One of the best movies of the decade, The Princess Bride remains just as entertaining today as it was in 1987.

Watch on Disney+

1 'Full Metal Jacket'

Image Via Warner Bros

Full Metal Jacket follows a squad of fresh-faced recruits as they endure boot camp during the Vietnam War. Commanded by the harsh Sgt. Hartman (R. Lee Ermey), the young recruits face regular ridicule and punishment which causes some of them to fatally breakdown, before being sent off into the hell that is war.

One of Stanley Kubrick's best movies, Full Metal Jacket remains a classic of the war genre with career-best performances from Ermey and Vincent D'Onofrio. While the movie peaks with its first half at boot camp as its Vietnam-set second act fails to reach the same heights, it remains an all-timer and the best movie of 1987.

Watch on HBO Max

KEEP READING: 10 Best 80s Cult Classics That Critics Hated