1992 was a banner year for movies. Several genres produced iconic and acclaimed movies that received universal praise upon release and cemented their place as big-screen masterpieces. Indeed, 1992 was a triumph for animation, horror, comedy, and even the superhero genre.

Choosing the best of the best in such a stellar year is always hard. However, some movies from 1992 have withstood the test of time, with critics and audiences becoming more fond and appreciative of them with the years. These pictures' reputations have only improved over time, with many ranking them among the best movies from the 20th century.

10 'Batman Returns'

Tim Burton's hyper-sexual, noir-ish take on the Caped Crusader seems like a breath of fresh air today; back in 1992, however, it was controversial, to say the least. Batman Returns stars Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight, who must fight against the new and vengeful threats of the Penguin and Catwoman.

Featuring an outstanding performance from Michelle Pfeiffer -- who should've been Oscar-nominated for her work — and stellar supporting bits from Danny DeVito and Christopher Walken, Batman Returns is possibly the most daring and unique entry in the superhero genre. Burton understands that, at its core, the world of Batman is one of freaks, and he dives head-first into this fascinating realm of darkness, sexual liberation, and identity. Subversive, sensual, and fearless, Batman Returns is a peak the superhero genre has seldom reached again.

9 'Bram Stoker's Dracula'

Francis Ford Coppola's Gothic film Bram Stoker's Dracula excels as a sweeping twisted romance and a chilling horror picture. Adapted from the now-seminal novel, the film follows Count Dracula as he travels to London to earn the love of Wilhelmina Harker while being pursued by her fiancé and renowned doctor and hunter Abraham Van Helsing.

Faithful to the novel and featuring stellar production values, Bram Stoker's Dracula is a lush and absorbing horror movie from a master of his craft at the top of his game. Gary Oldman delivers one of his best performances, leading an impressive ensemble, also including Winona Ryder and Anthony Hopkins. And while Keanu Reeves might've been miscast in the role, his earnest efforts rescue his performance from oblivion.

8 'Howard's End'

James Ivory, maestro of the English period drama, directs Howards End, an adaptation of E. M. Forster's eponymous 1910 classic. The film chronicles the romantic misadventures of the Schlegel sisters and their relationship with the beautiful and meaningful country home, Howards End.

Led by a masterful Oscar-winning turn from the mighty Emma Thompson, Howard's End is a stunning and poignant adaptation of a literary classic. The film explores class tensions through the lens of two brilliant and relatable characters, resulting in a striking, nuanced, and suitably rich depiction of the "upstairs" lifestyle the English are so proud of.

7 'My Cousin Vinny'

The one and only Joe Pesci stars in Jonathan Lynn's legal comedy My Cousin Vinny. The plot concerns two New Yorkers unfairly accused of murder in Alabama. Unable to afford a lawyer, they rely on Vinny Gambini, an eager but inexperienced lawyer newly admitted to the bar.

Hailed by many as one of the all-time most accurate courtroom movies, My Cousin Vinny is among cinema's funniest and cleverest comedies. Elevated by a rousing, scene-stealing, Oscar-winning turn from Marisa Tomei — one of the boldest out-of-the-box choices the Oscars ever made — My Cousin Vinny is quality entertainment. This original and endlessly rewatchable comedy only gets better with age.

6 'A Few Good Men'

Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson star in Rob Reiner's intense legal drama A Few Good Men. Based on the eponymous play, the film chronicles the murder trial of two US Marines and their lawyer's efforts to uncover a larger conspiracy.

A Few Good Men is as iconic for its quotes as for Nicholson's overwhelming, Oscar-nominated performance. Predictable but compelling, the film is a well-crafted legal drama rising on the strength of three iconic '90s actors delivering gripping, intense portrayals. Time has been kind to A Few Good Men, cementing its place as one of the great dramas of the '90s.

5 'Malcolm X'

Denzel Washington delivers a tour de force performance as the impassionate activist Malcolm X in Spike Lee's eponymous 1992 film. The plot chronicles Malcolm X's revolutionary life, including his incarceration, conversion to Islam, and eventual assassination in 1965.

Malcolm X is among Lee's most powerful and epic pictures. Powered by an uncompromising and overwhelming performance from Washington, Malcolm X is a celebration of its subject's life and a nuanced yet assured look into racial relationships and dynamics at a crucial time for the Civil Rights movement. Provoking but gratifying, Malcolm X does what all great films should, daring its audience not to passively watch the movie but absorb and empathize with it.

4 'Aladdin'

The Disney Renaissance produced some of the best and most iconic animated pictures in American cinema, and 1992's Aladdin is the perfect example. Based on the eponymous tale from the folkloric collection known as the One Thousand and One Nights, the film follows the titular character as he retrieves a magical lamp and uses it to become a prince and earn a princess' love.

With a timeless and instantly recognizable soundtrack and the now-iconic voice performance of the late Robin Williams as the Genie, Aladdin is among the Mouse House's most spectacular masterpieces. Colorful, magical, funny, and rewarding, Aladdin is everything a Disney film should be and much more.

3 'The Crying Game'

The haunting and thought-provoking 1992 thriller The Crying Game is a masterpiece of dramatic filmmaking. Directed by Neil Jordan, The Crying Game stars Stephen Rhea as Fergus, an IRA soldier who bonds with a British prisoner, promising to care for his lover, Dill, once he's gone. However, Fergus finds himself developing feelings for the alluring but mysterious Dill.

Although famous for its third-act twist, The Crying Game is a powerful exploration of sexuality, love, and nationality. Using the Troubles as background, the film is a thoughtful, careful, and nuanced exploration of identity with a remarkably daring and progressive look at sexuality and relationships.

2 'Reservoir Dogs'

Quentin Tarantino's feature film debut, Reservoir Dogs, introduced him to Hollywood with a bang. Starring an ensemble including Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Steve Buscemi, the film follows a group of thieves whose latest heist goes terribly wrong.

Featuring many of Tarantino's now-iconic trademarks — brutal violence, an eclectic soundtrack, witty, fast-paced dialog, and a kinetic, heightened approach to filmmaking — Reservoir Dogs is one hell of a ride. The film was a game-changer for independent filmmaking, launching it into the mainstream and cementing the '90s as a revolutionary period for American cinema. Dark, savage, and unforgettable, Reservoir Dogs is an inflammatory cinematic experience bound to provoke and alter audiences' perceptions.

1 'Unforgiven'

Clint Eastwood's Western masterpiece Unforgiven is among the best pictures of the 20th century. Eastwood stars as an outlaw-turned-farmer who agrees to take on a job in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, which pits him against another group of gunfighters, much to the town's sheriff's chagrin.

Deconstructing the Western genre and the myth of the Old West, Unforgiven is an insightful, vengeful, and thrilling look at the nature of violence, morality, and masculinity. Further elevated by a stellar supporting cast, including Morgan Freeman, the late Richard Harris, and Gene Hackman in an Oscar-winning role, Unforgiven is a cinematic triumph and, quite possibly, the last truly great Western.

