The 90s were a pivotal decade for cinema. Modern blockbusters took shape, while what is arguably the last generation of true movie stars cemented their place as big-screen icons. More importantly, the decade produced some of modern cinema's best movies, including many that have become timeless classics.

Although 1994 is often considered the peak of 90s cinema, 1993 also stands out as a stellar year for movies. From groundbreaking blockbusters that changed how audiences experience entertainment to harrowing, thought-provoking, and insightful dramas, the year produced some of the most iconic and memorable projects from the 20th century's last decade.

10 'True Romance'

Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette star in the Tony Scott-directed, Quentin Tarantino-written romantic crime film True Romance. The story revolves around Clarence and Alabama, a pair of newlyweds on the run from the mafia after Clarence accidentally kills Alabam's pimp and steals a suitcase full of cocaine.

Imbued with Tarantino's trademark black wit and powered by a pair of ferociously dynamic performances from Slater and Arquette, True Romance is a romance with real bite. Balancing humor and violence with a distinctively uncompromising tone, True Romance is a unique love story with a poisonous tongue that will enchant and exhilarate audiences.

9 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

The late Robin Williams stars in Chris Colombus' beloved family classic Mrs. Doubtfire. Sally Field also stars in the story about a recently-divorced and out-of-work father who pretends to be an English nanny to spend more time with his children.

Elevated by Williams' charming turn, Mrs. Doubtfire is a comedic, endlessly rewatchable wonder, a warm hug in movie form. It boasts the kind of premise that would've crashed and burned in less capable hands than Williams; however, the actor delivers his most dynamic and assured performance, turning the lead character into a seemingly inexhaustible source of laughs and warmth.

8 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Directed by Henry Selick and conceived by Tim Burton, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect and ultimate definition of a modern classic. The film centers on Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and schemes to usurp the holiday by kidnapping and impersonating Santa Claus.

Featuring beautiful stop-motion animation, a catchy soundtrack, and a timeless story, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a wildly creative piece of beauty. A love letter to both Halloween and Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas is further proof that animation is a complex medium that lends itself to exploring rich and powerful stories in a way live-action could never.

7 'Groundhog Day'

Bill Murray stars in one of his most memorable and beloved films, the 1993 fantasy comedy Groundhog Day. Also starring Andie MacDowell, the film centers on Phil Connors, a cynical weatherman visiting a small and quaint Pennsylvania town to cover the annual Groundhog Day, only to become stuck in a time loop.

A moving, insightful look into small-town life and the far-too-common feeling of senselessness in one's actions, Groundhog Day is the elusive and rare comedy that is funny, poignant, and revelatory. Powered by Murray's funny and honest performance and the late Harold Ramis' assured direction, Groundhog Day avoids cheap sentimentality, instead delivering its message with refreshing bravado.

6 'The Age of Innocence'

Martin Scorsese has directed several period dramas, but none are as affecting or powerful as his 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton's seminal masterpiece, The Age of Innocence. The mighty Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Newland Archer, a wealthy and engaged New York City attorney, who begins a passionate affair with his fiancé's causing, the infamous Countess Olenska, played by the regal Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Age of Innocence perfectly captures the subtly aggressive nature of Wharton's novel, portraying a bleak, funny, and often scathing version of New York high society. Elevated by Day-Lewis, Pfeiffer, and a never-better Winona Ryder, The Age of Innocence is stylish, sweeping, and engrossing, a delicate yet impactful triumph that stands out among Scorsese's brutal filmography.

5 'Sleepless In Seattle'

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are a rom-com couple for the ages. Their second collaboration, Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle, finds them at their most enchanting. The plot centers on two individuals -- a grieving single father living in Seattle and a Baltimore reporter -- who develop a complicated platonic attraction after he discusses his feelings at a radio station while she is listening.

One of the most romantic rom-coms to ever exist, Sleepless in Seattle is also a rare entry into the genre. It takes real craft to maintain the charm when the two leads spend the entire movie apart, yet Hanks and Ryan make it seem effortless, maintaining the spark without ever setting eyes on each other. Sweeping and enchanting, Sleepless in Seattle is infallible, an irresistible romance that will bring out a smile from even the most stoic of viewers.

4 'The Piano'

The period drama The Piano stars Holly Hunter as a mute Scottish woman who relocates to New Zealand with her young daughter on the eve of her arranged marriage to a frontiersman. However, things grow complicated when she develops feelings for her husband's close friend, a retired sailor who has adopted the Maori customs.

Powered by Hunter's passionate tour de force and complemented by a stunning film debut from a young Anna Paquin, The Piano is a powerful and evocative film that pierces through the viewer's soul. Beautiful, haunting, and elegantly assembled, The Piano finds Jane Campion at her most assured, directing a sensual and compelling portrayal of the restoring, destructive, and all-consuming power of love and sex.

3 'The Remains Of The Day'

Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson deliver two of the best performances of their revered careers in James Ivory's tender drama The Remains of the Day. The plot centers on James Stevens, a veteran butler who, twenty years after his employer's death, begins regretting his unwavering loyalty to his former master while recalling his intimate connection with Miss Kenton, the household's head housekeeper.

Adapting Kazuo Ishiguro's 1988 Pultizer Price-winning novel into a richly emotional drama elevated by two stellar performances, The Remains of the Day is an elegant and flawless depiction of loyalty and regret. Hopkins and Thompson deliver quiet and intense portrayals of longing, packing a multitude of unspoken feelings with one look in service of a tender and heartbreaking story of duty, identity, and purpose.

2 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg invented the modern blockbuster with his 1993 game-changing sci-fi Jurassic Park. Adapted from Michael Crichton's novel of the same name, the film follows a group of visitors on an island where an eccentric millionaire has successfully cloned dinosaurs. However, a behind-the-scenes plot deactivated the park's security systems, setting the prehistoric beasts loose.

A triumph of epic proportions, Jurassic Park redefined what audiences could expect from a cinematic experience. Thrilling, jaw-dropping, visually marvelous, and with one of John William's most iconic scores, Jurassic Park is entertainment of the highest quality, titanic in scope and breathtaking in execution.

1 'Schindler's List'

1993 would be a banner year for Steven Spielberg. After pushing the boundaries of visual effects, Spielberg would deliver his magnum opus, the heart-wrenching and searing Schindler's List. Inspired by Oskar Schindler's real-life story, the film chronicles his efforts to save thousands of Polish Jews by employing them in his factories during World War II.

Raw, visceral, challenging, and immensely cathartic, Schindler's List is among the few films worthy of being called a masterpiece. A near-flawless juxtaposition of one of history's most horrific events with the trademark empathy of one of cinema's ultimate humanists, Schindler's List is a big-screen milestone and a timeless classic that perfectly captures the power of cinema.

