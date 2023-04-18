There's no doubt that the 1990s were a great time for cinema. There was a range of great movies spread out across multiple genres, and it was also a time when blockbusters seem to thrive alongside indie films that got surprisingly popular. Regardless of a person's taste in movies, it was a 10-year period in cinema history where it truly felt like there was something for everyone.

Few individual years within the 1990s can compete with 1994, however, when it comes to great titles released. There were so many iconic movies that it's hard to capture them all within one brief ranking, and there are a host of honorable mentions that sadly couldn't make the cut, including The Legend of Drunken Master, Three Colors: Red, Eat Drink Man Woman, Once Were Warriors, and Leon: The Professional. 1994 was just a little too great for its own good, with the following representing the best of what the year had to offer.

10 'Forrest Gump'

1994 was a year when the Oscar winner for Best Picture, while very good, wasn't even close to being the very best of the year. That film is Forrest Gump, a beloved classic that's one of the decade's most popular, being a dramedy that spans many years, telling the surprisingly eventful story of its title character while exploring his simple but charming outlook on life.

It's been remade before, and also quoted/referenced to death through pop culture, with it being one of those rare movies that seemingly everyone has heard of. It's unapologetic about having mass appeal and being sentimental, but it all works well, and is a technically impressive and entertaining movie, with a great lead performance by Tom Hanks at its center.

9 'Speed'

Of all the action movies that came out in a post-Die Hard world that feel influenced by the 1988 classic, Speed's one of the best. It's largely contained to a single bus that's been rigged to explode by a terrorist if the vehicle's speed drops below 50 miles per hour.

It's the kind of great premise that instantly establishes tension and a consistent feeling of suspense throughout much of the movie's duration. It's also helped by some solid filmmaking behind the camera, and memorable performances in front of it by a talented cast, including Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and (especially) Dennis Hopper as the villain. Just avoid the sequel, though.

8 'Ed Wood'

Anyone who enjoyed The Disaster Artist's take on depicting a legendarily bad film's production owes it to themselves to watch Ed Wood. It's arguably even better and more original, and while it's a fairly funny look at the tumultuous and unlucky career of Edward D. Wood Jr, it's also got some real heart to it, and surprisingly effective dramatic moments to boot.

It's not nearly one of Tim Burton's best-known movies, but absolutely deserves to be. It's an essential movie about making movies, and by representing the best that sub-genre has to offer, it's more than worthy of standing among the greatest films released in 1994.

7 'The Crow'

The Crow starts in a dramatic fashion, given its protagonist and his love interest are killed immediately. The story then has its central character, Eric Draven, rise from the dead with the explicit purpose of getting revenge on those who had him and the love of his life killed, enacting vengeance as a furious and unstoppable ghost of sorts.

It's a story that wouldn't work if the tone wasn't perfect, but The Crow nails the gothic, comic book vibes it needs to create a stylish and powerful revenge film. It's all heightened and bombastic, but not ever to the point where it feels silly, or like you can't get somewhat invested in the story and its characters. It certainly feels like a product of the 1990s, but in the best way possible, and might well be the best comic book movie of its decade.

6 'Clerks'

A movie about two friends arguing about things while also being bored at work might not sound like it would be fun to watch, but Clerks somehow makes it work. It was Kevin Smith's debut feature film, and still stands as his best work, with its low-budget charm, weird characters, and hilarious dialogue shaping it into something truly special.

It's also a movie that's potentially inspirational for others out there who dream of a career in filmmaking, seeing as Clerks was made with a minuscule budget and filmed in the convenience store Smith himself used to work at. It takes limitations and turns them into strengths, with Smith writing about what he knew, filming in one of the few places he could afford at the time, and producing something great as a result.

5 'Chungking Express'

There are technically two different narratives to be found in Chungking Express, with the film abruptly switching to the second at the halfway point, and not really returning to the first. Both halves feel visually and thematically consistent, though, given the movie as a whole focuses on lonely characters pining for each other and being unlucky in love, though still holding onto the hope they'll find it.

But it's the style and overall mood of Chungking Express that makes it great, and that feeling it creates - and the characters it follows - leave more of an impact than the plot could anyway. Wong Kar-wai's filmography certainly isn't lacking when it comes to great movies, but there's a good argument to be made that Chungking Express is his greatest.

4 'Hoop Dreams'

Hoop Dreams is a fantastic documentary that stands as one of the best of not just 1994, but the decade as a whole. It follows two teenagers over several years, with both being skilled basketball players who dream of one day being sports stars who play in the NBA.

There's no shortage of sports-related documentaries of course, but few are as compelling or ambitious as Hoop Dreams. An interest in basketball isn't needed to enjoy or appreciate it, either, as it really just uses the sport - and its participants - to explore a wide range of subjects and themes throughout its massive - but well-earned - 174-minute runtime.

3 'The Lion King'

Few animated movies are as celebrated and emotional as The Lion King is. It's an iconic family film that isn't just for kids, taking a story that's a little like Hamlet (an evil uncle betrays his brother, leading to a son trying to make things right again), but making it about lions, adding music numbers, and ensuring it's family-friendly.

There's not much that can be said about The Lion King that hasn't already been said a million times by a million different people. It's well-paced, vibrantly colored, packed with memorable characters and dialogue, balances comedy and drama perfectly, and has iconic songs (and a great score). It's everything you could want out of an animated movie and also so much more.

2 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Even though The Shawshank Redemption now stands as one of the most popular and beloved movies of all time, it's notable for being a movie that wasn't a hit upon release. It might well have been that there were just too many good movies coming out in 1994, and The Shawshank Redemption simply got buried by the competition.

Now, however, its reputation is legendary, and it sits at the top spot in the IMDb Top 250. It's there because it's likely a movie that's nearly impossible to dislike, as its story of friendship and overcoming obstacles in life - all set within a high-security prison - is something just about everyone can latch onto, and that it tells such a universal story while being expertly made and acted helps it be the classic it is.

1 'Pulp Fiction'

The notoriously bloodthirsty Quentin Tarantino arguably peaked as a filmmaker in 1994 with his second feature, Pulp Fiction. It's a movie that's come to define the 1990s and proved influential to many, even if it's proven difficult for other filmmakers to match the energy, blend of crime, drama, and comedy, and overall style that the movie possesses.

It's three crime-themed stories in one, and all told in a non-chronological order that still makes sense and feels coherent. It's a miracle of a screenplay, and is packed with great dialogue that's complemented by its great cast. It's got everything a movie needs in one, and is bursting with greatness to the extent that it's nearly endlessly rewatchable. 1990s movies - and movies in general - don't get much better than this.

