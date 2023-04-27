Like every other year, 1997 is marked by a number of happy and dreadful occurrences. For instance, 1997 saw the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as well as the loss of Princess Diana, which left millions of people grieving.

Cinema has always offered an escape from reality, and the year 1997 was no exception. A number of major films were launched that year, completely revolutionizing the movie business. '97 offers a lot of memorable movies that fans should watch again, from an allegedly unadaptable cop story to an Oscar Best Picture winner.

Contact follows Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) who works for the SETI program, where part of her duties includes monitoring radio signals from space in search of evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life. She is chosen to initiate contact when she discovers proof of life work.

Contact is a movie that is situated at the nexus of religion, politics, and science, three subjects that don’t always mesh well. Nevertheless, the film succeeds in doing so admirably and takes the plot to a higher level, supported by Foster's outstanding performance. Additionally, Contact provides a near experience with the enigmatic mystery that resides at the center of every person and of the magnificent cosmos.

9 ‘Donnie Brasco’

Based on a true story, Donnie Brasco follows an FBI undercover agent (Johnny Depp) who, in the 1970s, used the guise of the titular jewel thief from Vero Beach, Florida, to infiltrate the Bonanno crime family in New York City.

Since Donnie Brasco pays equal attention to mob life's intricate clockwork and emotional elements, it provides the viewers with an insightful look at the mundane, professional facets of low- to mid-level criminal life. Even while Depp's acting isn't widely praised, Pacino unquestionably steals the show.

8 ‘The Fifth Element’

Taking place primarily in the 23rd century, The Fifth Elements follows Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), a taxi driver and former special forces major, who is suddenly put in charge of ensuring the Earth’s survival after a young girl (Milla Jovovich) accidentally falls into his car. Dallas then teams up with her to accomplish this by locating four mystical stones that are necessary for protecting Earth from an upcoming attack by a terrible cosmic entity.

The Fifth Element is a science fiction space opera that wears its heart on its gaudy sleeve with its bold, colorful, raucous, lush, and lavish approach. Moreover, for this masterpiece of visual outlandishness, director Luc Besson creates some of the most strange and unique characters that will forever remain iconic.

7 ‘Princess Mononoke’

Princess Mononoke follows Prince Ashitaka (Yôji Matsuda), the last Ainu prince of the Emishi tribe, who finds himself caught up in a conflict between Tatara, a mining colony, and the forest gods while searching for a remedy for a Tatarigami's curse. Ashitaka later encounters San (Yuriko Ishida), a young woman who was reared by wolves and harbors animosity against humans, but gradually warms up to the Prince.

In an era when women didn’t have any voice to speak up, Princess Mononoke provides them with strong voices and avoids portraying them as victims in need of a male hero. Additionally, it makes viewers reflect on their own behavior and consider how we take in information from the outside world. Exquisitely animated and featuring a gorgeous, sophisticated score, the film is a must-watch for both animated film enthusiasts and cinephiles.

6 ‘The Full Monty’

The Full Monty follows six unemployed men, four of whom were formerly steelworkers, who decide to establish a male striptease show in order to raise some money and allow Gaz (Robert Carlyle) to visit his kid. Gaz then claims that their performance will be superior to that of the legendary Chippendales dancers since they will perform “the full monty” (strip all the way).

The Full Monty is a beautiful, frequently amusing story with touching passages that highlights a new social and economic reality that has manufacturing workers all across the world concerned about how they will cope. The film also paints a vivid and moving portrayal of England's oppressed while leaving the audience smiling and laughing throughout.

5 ‘Jackie Brown’

Jackie Brown follows the titular character, played by Pam Grier, a flight attendant who smuggles money into the country from Mexico for Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), a gun runner in Los Angeles. When she gets nabbed by ATF, she faces pressure to turn informant on Robbie and needs to find a method to do it without getting herself killed.

Many people consider Jackie Brown to be Quentin Tarantino's best work, and they are not mistaken because it is a gripping, stylish, and funny movie with a fantastic soundtrack and an excellent supporting cast. Also, Jackson and Grier are both outstanding, but Robert Forster steals the show as Max Cherry with a subtle performance that earns him an Oscar nomination.

4 ‘Boogie Nights’

Image via New Line Cinema

Boogie Nights center on a young nightclub dishwasher Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) who becomes a well-known porn star and assumes the screen name "Dirk Diggler.” The film traces his rise during the 1970s Golden Age of Porn through his fall during the 1980s excesses.

Boogie Nights is an epic story of excess, pleasure, and porn, delivering the year's strongest rush of ecstasy. With this masterwork, Paul Thomas Anderson also solidifies his status as one of the most talented directors of his generation, inspiring a lot of seasoned filmmakers to be envious of his abilities.

3 ‘L.A. Confidential’

Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by James Ellroy, L.A. Confidential explores the relationship between police corruption and Hollywood stardom and it also focuses on three policemen who have nothing in common as they look into a string of murders.

L.A. Confidential is one of the best cop movies, L.A. movies, and 1950s movies with the best cast, all of whom are equally brilliant and give memorable performances. Moreover, the film lends clarity and vigor to its art and to life, despite being based on a work that critics have deemed unadaptable and set in a genre that has started to feel stale.

2 ‘Good Will Hunting’

Good Will Hunting follows the titular character, played by Matt Damon, a clever self-taught South Boston resident in his 20s, who is recently released from prison and is a natural genius. however, he struggles to find his identity and direction in life, and that's when he meets Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

There doesn't appear to be much going on at first glance, but if look a little closer, viewers will discover really illuminating insights into the mental tricks that come with being a genius. Moreover, the natural chemistry between real-life best friends, Damon and Ben Affleck, the bickering between the Affleck brothers, and the captivating location are all factors that contribute to the movie's touching and pleasant quality.

1 ‘Titanic’

Told by the 101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater (Gloria Stuart), Titanic recounts the tale of the 17-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet) as she falls in love with a broke artist named Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the titular ill-fated maiden voyage and how he saved her life in every way possible.

James Cameron’s Titanic still holds up against the test of time and is deserving of its Best Picture win because it is intimate and emotional with every rewatch. Moreover, the movie goes extensively into the gap between classes, humanity, friendship, and the will to live in addition to the love narrative that takes up much of the screen time.

