Anyone with a memory of 2002 might be alarmed by the realization that it was 21 years ago, and therefore everyone born that year is currently (or very soon will be) an adult by any definition of the word. Of course, movies don't age the same way as people, and not all movies take two decades and one year to be considered classics. However, it is a significant amount of time by most metrics, and therefore, movies that reach that age and still hold up are worth celebrating.

Here are some of those great movies, ranked below from great to greatest. Given it was a surprisingly stacked year for movies, there's also a need to note some excellent honorable mentions that just failed to make the cut, including The Pianist, Adaptation, Road to Perdition, The Bourne Identity, Talk to Her, and even the beloved first Sam RaimiSpider-Man movie. The year '02 was just two good.

10 'Minority Report'

Steven Spielberg has made more great science-fiction movies than most directors out there, with Minority Report being up there as one of his best. It takes place in a future where crimes can be detected before they're committed, leading to a thought-provoking story that tackles moral issues surrounding policing, crime prevention, and justice.

At its center is another committed lead performance by Tom Cruise in a career filled with them, and the technical aspects of the film used to bring its futuristic world to life still hold up well. It's up there with Spielberg's best efforts of the 21st century so far, and only continues to grow more relevant as real-world technology and online services keep progressing, making people feel more surveilled than ever before.

9 'Bowling for Columbine'

Up there as one of the most successful documentaries of its decade, Bowling for Columbine also stands as Michael Moore's greatest film to date. In it, he tackles the still divisive issue of gun control in America, setting out why he thinks laws around gun ownership need to be altered while discussing various acts of violence throughout America in the back half of the 20th century, predominantly focusing on 1999's Columbine High School massacre.

Even those who might disagree with Moore's core message should at least be able to appreciate the way he constructs and presents his argument. Many others are likely to find it a persuasive and passionate film to this date, and it's overall one of the most absorbing - and heartbreaking - documentary films of all time.

8 'Infernal Affairs'

Though the Martin Scorsese-directed remake from 2006 (The Departed) might be more well known to Western audiences, 2002's Infernal Affairs shouldn't be overlooked. Each film has the same premise - both an undercover cop in a criminal gang and an undercover criminal in the police force start to realize the existence of the other - but enough differences to make both worth watching.

Infernal Affairs is faster-paced, has a different kind of visual style to it, and also has a more powerful ending than the American take on the same story. It represents 21st-century Hong Kong cinema at its best, and keeps aging gracefully while continuing to thrill audiences more than two decades on from release.

7 '28 Days Later'

Of the various horror movies released in 2002, 28 Days Later is debatably the best. It breathed new life into the zombie movie sub-genre while also helping that type of horror grow in popularity throughout the 2000s and beyond, even if some might point out that the fact the foes here are infected people rather than genuinely undead monsters, and therefore it might not technically be a zombie movie.

Regardless of how you want to define 28 Days Later, the fact is that 21 years later, it's still a great movie. It's human, exciting, sometimes funny, and often emotional, showing a group of survivors trying to get by after a viral outbreak causes society to abruptly collapse. That the low budget helps to increase the film's immersion - rather than proving to be a distraction - makes it even better.

6 'Punch-Drunk Love'

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's late 1990s career came to be defined by large casts, long runtimes, and various subplots converging together to tell one overall story. Things got off to a modest start with his debut feature Hard Eight (1996), sure, but 1997's Boogie Nights and 1999's Magnolia were sprawling films - perhaps even epics, in a way - that followed numerous characters dealing with the highs and lows of their lives.

2002's Punch-Drunk Love therefore felt like a change of pace, with a runtime of only 95 minutes and a much more intimate narrative. It instead focused primarily on one man, Barry Egan, and the sometimes funny, sometimes dramatic fallout that came from him falling for one of his sister's co-workers. It's a memorable and surprisingly effective film, and an instrumental one in proving that Adam Sandler was capable of far more than just broad comedy roles.

5 'Chicago'

Winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards - along with five other Oscars - Chicago was 2002's most successful movie when it came to that year's award season. It's a darkly comedic crime/musical film about two women on death row in the 1920s, and the way they use their talents and looks to get fame, hoping that'll save them from execution.

It's up there with the best musicals of the century so far, and in 2002, marked the first time a big-budget musical had achieved mainstream success (and love from the Oscars) in years, with the last musical to win Best Picture before Chicago being Oliver! (1968). For revitalizing movie musicals and being a stylish, entertaining, and excellently acted film, Chicago deserves to be remembered as one of 2002's best.

4 'Spirited Away'

An ambitious film jam-packed with creativity and stunning animation, Spirited Away is easily one of the most famous Japanese films of all time, animated or otherwise. According to many, it would also count as Hayao Miyazaki's greatest film (and it's got some tough competition), telling the story of a young girl who needs to rescue her parents and escape from a strange fantastical realm.

It's probably not hyperbolic to call it the 21st-century equivalent of 1939's The Wizard of Oz, and it continues to entertain and impress viewers to this day. While it was released in Japan in 2001, most people outside the country didn't see it until 2002 (or even 2003), ultimately qualifying it as a 2002 release for many.

3 'Hero'

Though Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon might be the most well-known martial arts movie of the early 2000s, Hero is a more than worthy runner-up, and a classic of the genre. It tells an epic historical story - primarily through flashbacks - involving a master swordsman telling a king about how he killed several assassins who'd be told to take down said king.

It's no exaggeration to call Hero one of the most beautiful-looking movies of the century so far. It has strong performances, exciting action, and a solid story, but ends up soaring primarily thanks to how it looks, with almost every shot being gorgeous and bursting with color. It's overwhelming on the senses (in a good way), and up there as one of the greatest Chinese films of all time.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'

Every movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy is epic, exciting, and emotional, and The Two Towers is no exception. Picking up right after The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers follows what happens to the surviving members of the fellowship after the team is broken apart, while in the background, Sauron's power and influence continue to grow.

It's always going to be difficult for the second entry in a trilogy to top the original film or the climactic one, but The Two Towers is about as good as such a middle chapter can be. It's an essential and compelling piece of the overall story, and also benefits from being the one that has The Battle of Helm's Deep, which is one of the best battle sequences in cinema history.

1 'City of God'

Few crime movies are quite as powerful and riveting as City of God. It's a Brazilian coming-of-age/crime film about a group of youngsters growing up in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, with some characters trying to break free of their environment and others growing up to be powerful gangsters within it.

It's not a film for the faint-hearted, as it doesn't sugarcoat a way of life that's partly based on true events and real-life people from Brazil in the late 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s. It's ambitious and engrossing from the first minute to the last, and arguably the greatest release of 2002.

