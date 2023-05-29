While it certainly does not feel like it, 2004 was almost twenty years ago. Back before the MCU was even a thing, comic book characters like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the X-Men were the biggest heroes on the screen. Harry Potter was in the middle of its run, while legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino released their latest masterpieces.

2004 also saw Zack Snyder make his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead, which remains one of the best horror remakes ever. Speaking of horror, 2004 also saw James Wan release Saw, with no one prepared for the indie hit to spawn one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time. Shrek 2ended the year as 2004's biggest box office earner, while boxing drama Million Dollar Baby walked away with Best Picture at the Oscars.

10 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy'

Set in 1974, Anchorman follows the team of San Diego's most popular news program, led by anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell). As Burgundy and his buddies enjoy their status as celebrities, their world is turned upside down by the arrival of co-anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate). As the boys club attempt to get rid of the strong-willed woman, Burgundy finds himself falling for his rival.

While Ferrell has made plenty of great comedies across of his career, Burgundy remains his most iconic character. Stuffed with unforgettable supporting performances from popular actors like Steve Carell and Paul Rudd, Anchorman is still regularly quoted and regarded as one of the greatest comedies of all time.

9 'Spider-Man 2'

Picking up two years after the first film, Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) struggling to balance both his personal life and that of his heroic alter-ego. He finds solace by befriending gifted scientist Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), but their friendship is soon shattered as Octavius displays villainous tendencies.

Arriving four years before Iron Man and The Dark Knight, Spider-Man 2 was hailed as the greatest superhero movie of all time at release. Raimi strikes the perfect balance between thrilling action spectacle and genuinely emotional moments, while Molina is a treat as he transforms into the cruel Doctor Octopus.

8 'The Aviator'

Based on the life of billionaire Howard Hughes, The Aviator follows Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he transitions from Hollywood producer to aviation pioneer. Seemingly having the world at his feet, Hughes begins to struggle in later years as his mental health battles become more apparent.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Aviator makes for a nice change from his trademark crime epics. DiCaprio is sensational as Hughes, while Cate Blanchett also shines as Hughes's lover and famous actress Katherine Hepburn, going on to win her first Academy Award for the performance.

7 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

Taking place during Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) third year at Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban sees Harry and friends investigating a new mystery while escaped serial killer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) lurks in the shadows. As Black ultimately reveals himself, Harry learns of their deeper connection.

Noticeably darker than the first two installments, Prisoner of Azkaban introduced the life and death stakes that would feature prominently in the series moving forward. Like the book before it, Prisoner of Azkaban is considered by many to be the best Harry Potter movie and the gold standard for YA book adaptations.

6 'Shaun of the Dead'

Stuck in a dead-end job and spending his evenings drinking with his best mate Ed (Nick Frost), Shaun's (Simon Pegg) world is rocked after his long-time girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) dumps him. As the zombie apocalypse rages outside, Shaun resolves to change his life, become a hero, and win back Liz with a reluctant Ed by his side.

The debut of popular writer-director Edgar Wright, Shaun of the Dead showcases his trademark wit and flashy direction from the get-go. Perfectly capturing the feeling of how regular people would react to a zombie outbreak, Shaun of the Dead features plenty of memorable moments and is one of the best ever horror-comedies.

5 'Kill Bill: Volume 2'

Picking up directly after the first entry, Kill Bill: Volume 2 sees The Bride (Uma Thurman) continuing her crusade of vengeance against those who left her for dead on her wedding day. With two targets down, Volume 2 sees the former assassin hunting the last three, leading to a final confrontation with her former lover and boss, Bill (David Carradine).

Tarantino intended for the Kill Bill saga to only be one movie, but since the runtime exceeded four hours, the decision was made to split the film into two parts. While Volume 2 is not as action-heavy as Volume 1, it reveals more of The Bride's backstory, ultimately making her one of Tarantino's best characters.

4 'The Incredibles'

When famous superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) decide to settle down and start a family, they vow to put their heroic antics behind them. But as their children grapple with their own powers and new threats emerge, the entire family is forced to get in on the superhero act.

Another classic superhero movie that released before the genre exploded in popularity, The Incredibles stands as one of Pixar's best movies. The family dynamic helps to differentiate it from its peers while also allowing for some touching moments as the family bonds throughout their heroic journey.

3 'Million Dollar Baby'

When waitress Maggie (Hilary Swank) crosses paths with grizzled boxing coach Frankie (Clint Eastwood), she convinces the old man to train her as a boxer. As the pair bond and Maggie's skills increase, they set their sights on the professional competition.

Directed by Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby is one of his most acclaimed works. Along with Best Picture, the film also won Oscars for Eastwood for directing, Swank for Best Actress, and Morgan Freeman for Best Supporting Actor, whose performance as "Scrap-Iron" Dupris provides some nice levity to the movie as his position as narrator harkens back to his role in The Shawshank Redemption.

2 'Before Sunset'

The sequel to the beloved Before Sunrise, Before Sunset sees Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) crossing paths nine years after their first encounter. Spending a single day together in Paris, the pair talk about how their lives have changed since they last spoke, and what might have happened if they stayed together.

While watching two people talk for 80 minutes may not sound very entertaining, Before Sunset remains enthralling thanks to the natural chemistry between Delpy and Hawke. One of the best romance movies, Before Sunset is relatable to anyone who has ever been love, and especially affecting for those who still reminisce about what could have been.

1 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

Have you ever wanted to erase someone from your memory, erasing all the pain they have caused you alongside them? Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind presents a world where that is possible, and after Joel (Jim Carrey) discovers his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) has underdone this procedure, he sets out to do the same.

Despite its outrageous premise, Eternal Sunshine perfectly captures the feelings of heartbreak everyone feels after a relationship ends. The cast is terrific while Charlie Kaufman's script is one of the greatest screenplays of all time, and the movie itself is the clear standout when discussing the best movies of 2004.

