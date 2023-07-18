The 2008 financial crisis is one of the most significant financial and sociopolitical events of the 21st century, and its impact was felt by both the film industry and the world at large. While many studios were hit hard by the housing crisis, filmmakers responded to the event with films that represented how people worldwide were dealing with the ramifications.

Between films based on true events to original stories set in the shadow of the market crash, these are the best movies about the financial crisis.

12 'Magic Mike' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

Anyone expecting Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike to be a fluff piece may have been shocked to see the classic 1970s Warner Brothers logo that appears on-screen before the film begins. Soderbergh’s 2012 film explores how the financial crisis has impacted male dancers and changed the nature of their profession.

RELATED: The Best Movies About Stripping

Even though the drama at the core of Magic Mike is serious, it doesn’t make the elaborate dancing sequences any less electrifying. To continue the same social themes, Soderbergh’s 2023 sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance explored the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

The Weinstein Company

Killing Them Softly takes place right in the middle of the 2008 United States Presidential Election between Barack Obama and John McCain and makes several allusions to the financial crisis that occurred the same year. The social crime thriller explores the trickle-down effects of a botched robbery of a mafia-fueled poker tournament.

Two dim-witted robbers (Ben Mendelsohn and Scoot McNairy) make the mistake of stealing from the wrong people, forcing an entire criminal enterprise to collapse due to limited funds. Despite his callousness during the promotional tour for his latest film Blonde, he shows a real restraint here with the social themes here.

Watch on Starz

10 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' (2010)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Director Oliver Stone's Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps is set in New York City during the 2008 financial crisis. Starring Michael Douglas as a Gordon Gekko, the film depicts the events following his release from prison for insider trading. He teams up with his daughter's stockbroker fiance Jake (Shia LaBeouf) to attempt to fix the broken father-daughter relationship, while also targetting a selfish banker using the crisis for his own financial gain.

Michael Douglas performs the role of a master manipulator with ease, and his performance serves as a solid anchor for the otherwise shaky plot. It doesn't help that its prequel – Wall Street (1987) – was much better by comparison, and was well-received by critics and fans alike.

9 'Promised Land' (2012)

While Gus Van Sant has yet to make a film in recent years that rivals his work in the 1990s like Good Will Hunting, his 2012 drama Promised Land delicately examines the impact of a potentially radical financial change on a rural community.

RELATED: The Best Matt Damon Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Matt Damon stars as a disgruntled drilling salesman who must convince the local residents of a small town to invest in his offer to build on their land. Damon co-wrote the film alongside John Krasinski, who also appears in the film in a supporting role as his rival.

Watch on Starz

8 'The Company Men' (2010)

Image via The Weinstein Company

The Company Men wrestled with a moral quandary that the crisis presented. If yuppie stockbrokers and corporate workers were responsible for the collapse of the market, do they deserve any sympathy when they lose everything? The film explores how the economic changes impacted employees at several layers of a company that is collapsing.

Ben Affleck delivers one of his more underrated performances as a former office worker who is terminated and must work grunt labor alongside his quirky brother-in-law (Kevin Costner). The film also features strong work from Chris Cooper and Tommy Lee Jones.

Watch on Max

7 'Margin Call' (2011)

Image via Myriad Pictures and Lionsgate Entertainment Corporation

Margin Call explores the collapse of a major hedge fund that fires nearly half of its staff on the same day. Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his riveting dialogue and thorough research.

While not based on any specific company or real people, Margin Call is inspired by the crisis. While the film is very dialogue-heavy, the implication that a corporation is willing to let thousands of people lose their jobs to save their bottom line is just as scary as any horror movie.

Watch on Tubi

6 '99 Homes' (2014)

In Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes, single father and construction worker Dennis Nash (Andrew Garfield) is hired by heartless real estate broker Rick Carver (Michael Shannon). The deal? Dennis has to evict other people from their homes in Florida in order to keep his own during the Great Recession.

RELATED: The Best Andrew Garfield Movies, Ranked

Showing a close up of the 2010 housing crisis – an aftermath of the stock market crash – the overlooked 2014 film depicts a painful reality for too many Americans back then, who were forced to leave their homes. The protagonist's unique situation makes it a compelling watch, with its storyline standing out among other movies about the 2008 crash.

Watch on Prime Video

5 'Two Days, One Night' (2014)

Marion Cotillard received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her heartbreaking performance as the woman Sandra, who lives with depression, in Two Days, One Night. Sandra’s co-workers are forced to choose between allowing Sandra to stay on the staff after returning to work or receiving the bonuses that their employers promised them.

Even though it comes down to the decision that the characters will make in a critical vote, Sandra’s individual conversations with each of her colleagues make Two Days, One Night such a riveting watch.

Watch on Tubi

4 'The Town' (2010)

Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in the Town

The Town, explores the aftermath of the collapse and how it drives lifelong best friends Doug McRay (Affleck) and Jem Coughlin (Jeremy Renner) to increase their criminal activities. Ben Affleck’s second directorial effort, the filmmaker feels the influence of crime movie maestro Michael Mann in his direction of the riveting bank robbery sequences.

By showing the desperate lengths to that average people are forced to survive, Affleck makes his political point clear. Doug and Jem are only driven to violence as a result of the circumstances that they find themselves in; they’re not inherently bad people.

Watch on Tubi

3 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Hell or High Water is another great bank robbery thriller examining the desperate measures common people must go to sustain themselves financially. David Mackenize’s brilliant neo-noir Western follows the brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster) as they rob a series of Texas Midland Banks to save their departed mother’s ranch.

RELATED: The Best Bank Heist Scenes in Film History, Ranked

Taylor Sheridan’s crackling dialogue helps thoroughly explain why the brothers are proceeding with their crimes and who the real victims will be due to their bank robbing spree. Depicting how the crisis impacted rural areas around the country, the film's protagonists ensure they are stealing from the banks themselves and not those they service.

Watch on Hulu

2 'The Big Short' (2015)

Anyone confused by the housing crisis, how it happened, and who was responsible may want to watch The Big Short for purely educational purposes. Adam McKay’s film adaptation of the popular nonfiction novel of the same name utilizes a fourth-wall-breaking, docudrama style that thoroughly explains the events that led up to the crash.

While the subject material is quite serious, McKay uses cutaways to popular culture images and celebrity guest stars to make the journey more entertaining. Learning about stocks is a lot easier when Margot Robbie or Anthony Bourdain is there to explain it all, making this an essential 2008 financial crisis movie.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Inside Job' (2010)

There have been countless documentaries about the corruption within Wall Street and the looming crisis that could have been avoided, but the Oscar-winning film Inside Job may be the most detailed breakdown of the timeline.

While it’s a lot of information to digest on initial viewing, Inside Job spends enough time on each fact to make things even more infuriating. It may serve as a good double feature with The Big Short, as it covers many of the same topics and real-life subjects.

NEXT: The Best Eat-the-Rich Movies