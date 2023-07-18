The 2008 financial crisis is one of the most significant financial and sociopolitical events of the 21st century, and its impact was felt by both the film industry and the world at large. While many studios were hit hard by the housing crisis, filmmakers responded to the event with films that represented how people worldwide were dealing with the ramifications.

Between films based on true events to original stories set in the shadow of the market crash, these are the ten best movies about the financial crisis.

10 'The Big Short' (2015)

Anyone confused by the housing crisis, how it happened, and who was responsible may want to watch The Big Short for purely educational purposes. Adam McKay’s adaptation of the popular nonfiction novel of the same name utilizes a fourth-wall-breaking, docudrama style that thoroughly explains the events that led up to the crash.

While the subject material is quite serious, McKay uses cutaways to popular culture images and celebrity guest stars to make the journey more entertaining. Learning about stocks is a lot easier when Margot Robbie or Anthony Bourdain is there to explain it all.

9 'Margin Call' (2011)

Margin Call explores the collapse of a major hedge fund that fires nearly half of its staff on the same day. Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his riveting dialogue and thorough research.

While not based on any specific company or real people, Margin Call is inspired by the crisis. While the film is very dialogue-heavy, the implication that a corporation is willing to let thousands of people lose their jobs to save their bottom line is just as scary as any horror movie.

8 'Inside Job' (2010)

There have been countless documentaries about the corruption within Wall Street and the looming crisis that could have been avoided, but the Oscar-winning film Inside Job may be the most detailed breakdown of the timeline.

While it’s a lot of information to digest on initial viewing, Inside Job spends enough time on each fact to make things even more infuriating. It may serve as a good double feature with The Big Short, as it covers many of the same topics and real-life subjects.

7 'The Town' (2010)

Ben Affleck’s second directorial effort, The Town, explores the aftermath of the collapse and how it drives lifelong best friends Doug McRay (Affleck) and Jem Coughlin (Jeremy Renner) to increase their criminal activities. Affleck feels the influence of crime movie maestro Michael Mann in his direction of the riveting bank robbery sequences.

By showing the desperate lengths to that average people are forced to survive, Affleck makes his political point clear. Doug and Jem are only driven to violence as a result of the circumstances that they find themselves in; they’re not inherently bad people.

6 'Two Days, One Night' (2014)

Marion Cotillard received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her heartbreaking performance as the depressive woman Sandra in Two Days, One Night. Sandra’s co-workers are forced to choose between allowing Sandra to stay on the staff after returning to work or receiving the bonuses that their employers promised them.

Even though it comes down to the decision that the characters will make in a critical vote, Sandra’s individual conversations with each of her colleagues make Two Days, One Night such a riveting watch.

5 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Hell or High Water is another great bank robbery thriller examining the desperate measures common people must go to sustain themselves financially. David Mackenize’s brilliant neo-noir Western follows the brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster) as they rob a series of Texas Midland Banks to save their departed mother’s ranch.

Taylor Sheridan’s crackling dialogue helps thoroughly explain why the brothers are proceeding with their crimes and who the real victims will be due to their bank robbing spree. They ensure they are stealing from the banks themselves and not those they service.

4 'Magic Mike' (2012)

Anyone expecting Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike to be a fluff piece may have been shocked to see the classic 1970s Warner Brothers logo that appears on-screen before the film begins. Soderbergh’s 2012 film explores how the financial crisis has impacted male dancers and changed the nature of their profession.

Even though the drama at the core of Magic Mike is serious, it doesn’t make the elaborate dancing sequences any less electrifying. To continue the same social themes, Soderbergh’s 2023 sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance explored the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Killing Them Softly takes place right in the middle of the 2008 United States Presidential Election between Barack Obama and John McCain and makes several allusions to the financial crisis that occurred the same year. The social crime thriller explores the trickle-down effects of a botched robbery of a mafia-fueled poker tournament.

Two dim-witted robbers (Ben Mendelsohn and Scoot McNairy) make the mistake of stealing from the wrong people, forcing an entire criminal enterprise to collapse due to limited funds. Despite his callousness during the promotional tour for his latest film Blonde, he shows a real restraint here with the social themes here.

2 'Promised Land' (2012)

While Gus Van Sant has yet to make a film in recent years that rivals his work in the 1990s like Good Will Hunting, his 2012 drama Promised Land delicately examines the impact of a potentially radical financial change on a rural community.

Matt Damon stars as a disgruntled drilling salesman who must convince the local residents of a small town to invest in his offer to build on their land. Damon co-wrote the film alongside John Krasinski, who also appears in the film in a supporting role as his rival.

1 'The Company Men' (2010)

The Company Men wrestled with a moral quandary that the crisis presented. If yuppie stockbrokers and corporate workers were responsible for the collapse of the market, do they deserve any sympathy when they lose everything? The film explores how the economic changes impacted employees at several layers of a company that is collapsing.

Ben Affleck delivers one of his more underrated performances as a former office worker who is terminated and must work grunt labor alongside his quirky brother-in-law (Kevin Costner). The film also features strong work from Chris Cooper and Tommy Lee Jones.

