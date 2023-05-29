When looking back to the films of 2008, its greatest influence on movies in the future was creating the MCU, as the year saw the release of Iron Man. While those involved surely had no idea what the film's release would eventually go on to create, it kickstarted a billion-dollar franchise that still dominates the box office today as more and more characters and actors are drawn into its universe-spanning narrative.

What is even crazier is that Iron Man is not the best superhero to come from 2008, as The Dark Knighttakes that honor, as it is viewed by many as the greatest superhero movie of all time. However, 2008 had more to offer than just superhero movies, with some modern classics releasing alongside Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark's high-profile cinematic outings.

10 'Taken'

When the daughter of retired secret agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is abducted while traveling in France, Mills must follow in her footsteps and use his "particular set of skills" to get her back. As he descends further into the country's underworld, he eventually finds himself in a conspiracy involving human trafficking.

The movie that made Neeson a bona fide action star, Taken allowed the Academy Award-nominated actor to show a whole different side of himself. Best known for dramatic turns in films like Schindler's List, Neeson relished the opportunity to be a kick-ass hero, leading to his unlikely renaissance as an action star.

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'

When Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) is born with the appearance of an old man, he is promptly abandoned at a nursing home. While he resembles the other residents, his personality is that of a child, and as he grows older, his physical appearance grows younger, revealing that he is aging backward.

While The Curious Case of Benjamin Button does not reach the same heights as David Fincher's best movies, it still offers an enthralling tale of a unique individual. Pitt offers one of the best performances of his career as the peculiar Button, while the aging effects used on him were cutting edge at the time.

8 'Kung Fu Panda'

Po (Jack Black) is a clumsy panda working at his father's noodle shop who dreams of becoming a kung fu hero. When a dangerous criminal breaks free of captivity and goes on the warpath, an ancient prophecy grants Po his wish as he is deemed the "Dragon Warrior" who will save the realm. Now he just needs to get through basic training.

An animated hit to rival the likes of Disney, Kung Fu Panda is one of DreamWorks' best animated franchises. Black brings his characteristic energy and enthusiasm to his voice work as Po and creates a likable lead character, while its mix of good laughs, martial arts action, and bright visuals makes Kung Fu Panda a treat for viewers of all ages.

7 'The Wrestler'

When aging professional wrestler Randy "The Ram" Robinson (Mickey Rourke) is told he must give up his career or risk death, his world is turned upside down as he loses his purpose. Befriending a kind stripper named Cassidy (Marisa Tomei), Randy tries to turn his deadbeat life around by reconciling with his daughter Stephanie (Evan Rachel Wood).

Just like he would do with Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Darren Aronofsky revitalized Rourke's career by casting the star in The Wrestler. Rourke returned the favor by delivering a titanic performance, and one that brought him just a three count away from Oscar glory in one of Aronofsky's best movies.

6 'In Bruges'

After a job goes wrong, two professional hitmen are ordered to lie low in Bruges, Belgium. Upbeat and friendly Ken (Brendan Gleeson) enjoys his time sightseeing, while the depressed Ray (Colin Farrell) can't wait to leave. As the two hired killers spend time with each other and the locals, they both reveal more of their true selves.

In Bruges is one of the best Irish comedies, with Farrell and Gleeson sharing hilarious chemistry, while Ralph Fiennes steals every scene he is in as their boss Harry. The directorial debut of Martin McDonagh, he would go on to reunite with his two leads in the equally acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin.

5 'Slumdog Millionaire'

As 18-year-old Jamal Malik (Dev Patel) is one question away from winning the jackpot on a popular Indian quiz show, he is taken backstage and interrogated on how he knows all the answers. Threatened by the crew and police, Jamal recounts his incredible life story and how it led him to this moment with the necessary knowledge.

Slumdog Millionaire is the best feel-good movie of 2008, as it charts Jamal's wild adventure. Patel delivered a breakout performance as the likable lead, while Danny Boyle would win a Best Director Oscar for his work. The film also won another staggering seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

4 'Iron Man'

When tech billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is abducted by terrorists while showing off his company's latest weapons, he constructs an armored suit to defeat his kidnappers. Spurred on by this experience, Stark uses his endless resources to build a more advanced suit and uses it to protect the world from evil.

The one that started it all, Iron Man is where the MCU began. More than being the catalyst for the franchise, Iron Man is also just a great film that shines thanks to Downey Jr.'s charismatic performance. While the character would go on to have many grand adventures throughout the MCU, Iron Man remains one of his finest hours.

3 'Let the Right One In'

12-year-old Oskar (Kare Hedebrant) lives a lonely life in Sweden with his mother as he is regularly bullied at school. But when the young Eli (Lina Leandersson) moves in next door, Oskar quickly bonds with her. Their friendship leads to something darker, however, as Oskar discovers Eli is hiding a big secret.

Hailing from Sweden, Let the Right One In is a modern horror masterpiece. It succeeds by juxtaposing the touching friendship between Oskar and Eli with the horrific incidents around them, showcasing beautifully haunting cinematography as the snowy landscape is painted red with blood.

2 'WALL-E'

Set on Earth long after humanity has wrecked it and fled to the stars, WALL-E follows the titular robot as he dutifully cleans the deserted planet. But after an encounter with another robot sparks feelings of love inside WALL-E, he chases her across the galaxy.

Seen by many as Pixar's best move, WALL-E is not only a masterpiece within the medium of animation but film in general. Despite starring a pair of robots, WALL-E tells a touching love story, and its depiction of an Earth that has been ruined by humanity feels even more realistic fifteen years on.

1 'The Dark Knight'

As Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) crusade against crime as Batman proves successful, his enemies come together to hire a chaotic force capable of defeating him, The Joker (Heath Ledger). Faced with a foe he cannot predict, Batman's world is about to come crumbling down.

An epic crime saga that doubles as a superhero film, The Dark Knight is a masterpiece of filmmaking. While everyone knows Ledger's unforgettable performance, the movie fires on all cylinders thanks to brilliant casting, masterful direction, and a clever screenplay, making The Dark Knight easily the best movie of 2008.

