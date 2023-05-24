2009 was ultimately responsible for ending the first decade of the 21st century in style, at least as far as movies were concerned. It should be noted that there's a good deal of pressure on a year ending with "9" to deliver, seeing as 1979, 1989, and (especially) 1999 all delivered a surprisingly high number of fantastic releases. The good news is that anyone worried 2009 wouldn't be up to the task would've since had their fears quelled.

This is because 2009 was a great year for cinema, and a strong one to end the 2000s on. What follows is intended to highlight the best of the best when it came to movies released at the end of the 2000s. It, unfortunately, cannot tribute every great movie that came out that year, but instead simply attempts to show the absolute greatest that were on offer. These amazing films are shown below, ranked from great to untouchably classic.

10 'Star Trek'

Though the greatest Star Trek movie arguably came out in 1982, 2009's Star Trek did a fantastic job at rebooting and re-energizing the legendary sci-fi series for a new generation. It makes everything fast-paced and emphasizes action over everything else, which admittedly might be great for general audiences, though runs the risk of potentially disappointing hardcore Star Trek fans.

The film shows familiar characters fresh-faced and still learning the ropes, with particular emphasis placed on how Kirk and Spock initially clash, owing to their vast differences in personalities. The new versions of familiar characters go on an explosive and always entertaining mission, with this 2009 film still standing as the best theatrically released Star Trek movie of the 21st century so far.

9 'Fantastic Mr. Fox'

Wes Anderson's first attempt at making an animated movie remains his best. The film in question is Fantastic Mr. Fox, with the original story written by Roald Dahl melding remarkably well with Wes Anderson's trademark visual style and sense of humor (with the screenplay adaptation being credited to both Anderson and occasional collaborator Noah Baumbach).

The plot involves a fox robbing three local farmers, and then the farmers seeking revenge against the fox for his thievery. It's wonderfully animated, and serves as one of those family-friendly movies that doesn't just feel aimed at kids, making it likely to entertain viewers of all ages with its charming presentation and humor.

8 'Drag Me to Hell'

With Drag Me to Hell, Sam Raimi returned to the horror genre in a bold and explosive fashion, making a film that was a worthy spiritual successor to the series that put him on the map: the Evil Dead films. The plot concerns a loan officer who, while doing her job, is seemingly cursed by an older woman, and finds her life becoming increasingly more chaotic and filled with danger.

Even if it's not quite as great as the original three Evil Dead movies, it's not far off, and stands as one of the better horror movies of the 2000s. Those who like their horror fast-paced and stylish are likely to have a blast, with the film also being notable for pushing America's PG-13 rating to its absolute limits.

7 'The Hurt Locker'

It's a little confusing to define what year The Hurt Locker ultimately falls into. While it was first screened in 2008, the vast majority of people weren't able to see it until it got a wider release in 2009. Come awards season, it then competed with the other films released in 2009, ultimately winning an Oscar for Best Picture at the ceremony held in early 2010.

It's not the very best movie of the year, but it's not far off, ensuring it still feels like a worthy Best Picture winner. It's a remarkably tense and thought-provoking war movie, and feels memorable because of the fact it doesn't focus so much on soldiers engaging in traditional combat, instead following members of a bomb squad unit during the Iraq War, showing all the dangers that come with their role.

6 'Moon'

Moon's an inventive and very engaging science-fiction movie that manages to do a great deal with a limited scope and an even more limited cast. Sam Rockwell is pretty much the only actor to appear throughout the film in person, and gives a fantastic performance as an astronaut dealing with various complications and mysterious circumstances while working alone at a facility on the moon.

The narrative goes to some interesting and largely unexpected places as the film goes on, meaning the less said about the plot, the better. It's a great watch, owing to its unique premise and presentation, as well as for being a showcase for how good Rockwell is as a lead actor (though he's more often than not put in supporting roles, regrettably).

5 'Up'

Most people will say that the first 10 or so minutes of Up represent Pixar at its best. The Pixar movie opens in an emotionally devastating fashion, showing a couple getting married before viewers see much of their lives play out in a montage. Right away, it's clear how much of a loss the husband suffered when his wife passes away at the montage's end, setting the stage for him being withdrawn and frequently grumpy once the movie proper begins.

Beyond that opening sequence, Up remains very good, ultimately becoming a heartwarming adventure film about an old man going on a spectacular journey with a young boy, and the two becoming surprising friends along the way. It strikes a good balance between sad and funny, and is yet another strong 2000s effort from Pixar, a studio that by and large had a great decade, with Up allowing them to end it in style.

4 'The White Ribbon'

Directed by Michael Haneke

It's got some stiff competition, but The White Ribbon stands as Michael Haneke's greatest film to date. It's an exceedingly bleak and surprisingly engrossing film, showing life in a small German village in the early years of the 20th century, with a particular focus on the conflict between the village's strict adults and its frequently mistreated children.

No Michael Haneke movie can be called an easy watch, though The White Ribbon is perhaps his easiest to get wrapped up in. That's not to say it's a fun movie by any means, but it's one of his most powerful and immediate, and those who don't mind a dark and sometimes distressing story owe it to themselves to check it out.

3 'Avatar'

Avatar was the highest-grossing movie of 2009 (it's also up there as an all-timer when it comes to the box office), and one of the year's best films overall, too. It's a spectacular science-fiction film set on a moon called Pandora, following a conflict between the native population there and the human race, who land on the moon hoping to mine it for its rich resources.

There's nothing particularly subtle about Avatar, and its willingness to wear its heart on its sleeve has left it open to mockery from some. But it's another film that shows how skilled James Cameron is when it comes to making big-budget spectacles with mass appeal, and for such an effects-heavy movie, it's astoundingly how well Avatar holds up more than a decade on from release.

2 'District 9'

Star Trek, Moon, and Avatar all show what a great year 2009 was for the science-fiction genre, yet it's District 9 that inevitably stands as the greatest sci-fi movie of its year. Part mockumentary, part body horror, and part action movie, District 9 is a thrilling and socially conscious sci-fi movie about an alien ship that's stranded over the city of Johannesburg, and the way the alien beings trapped on Earth have become mistreated refugees.

Like Avatar, the way it discusses things like racism, class inequality, and refugee crises rarely feels subtle, but does succeed in being powerful. Beyond being thought-provoking, District 9 is also just a great piece of entertainment, and one of the most creative, hard-hitting, and enthralling sci-fi movies of all time.

1 'Inglourious Basterds'

When judging by body count, Inglourious Basterds holds the distinction of being Quentin Tarantino's most bloodthirsty movie to date. Given the filmmaker is well known for the violence in his movies, a film standing out as the most deadly and brutal is no small feat.

It's a fantastic war epic with some great dark humor and numerous sequences that are wonderfully suspenseful. It follows various people who are all fighting against Nazi forces in France during World War Two, and the way they all converge at a movie premiere in the film's explosive final act. It's absolutely what you'd expect from a Tarantino-directed war movie, with its unique qualities, brazen story, and uncompromising style making it the greatest film of 2009.

