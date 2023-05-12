How is the legacy of a movie measured and secured? Is it by how many awards it wins, box office success, or the number of streams? Maybe it's by the ratings of IMDb voters. For movie fanatics, IMDb is the holy grail of all things movies, and—like Rotten Tomatoes—the rating listed can determine whether to watch or not to watch.

From superhero movies to mind-bending thrillers, the top 10 from the decade on IMDb's Top 250 secured their legacies even if one day they are pushed off the list by films to come. The heavy hitters of the 2010s were award winners, boundary breakers, and cinematic innovators.

10 'Coco' (2017)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #73 - 8.3/10 Stars

Coco is yet another movie from the wonderful world of Disney that had everyone crying by the end. Taking audiences to the wonderfully vibrant celebration of Día de Muertos in Mexico, Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is determined to find his great-great-grandfather as enters the Land of the Dead to try and bring the love of music back to his family.

RELATED: 10 Movies in The IMDb Top 250 That Are Just a Little Overrated

Following in the footsteps of many Disney movies before it, Coco won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song with "Remember Me." The song is a beautiful tribute to the love of family and one of Disney's best tracks.

9 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rank & Rating: #69 - 8.3/10 Stars

The concluding film of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises is one of the best adaptations of the caped crusader. Almost a decade after stopping the Joker, Batman (Christian Bale) steps away from the shadows of Gotham's exile to defend the city against the brutal antagonist Bane (Tom Hardy).

With the bar set extremely high following the success and acclaimed reception of The Dark Knight, not only did Nolan have to fill his own big shoes, but Hardy needed to create a villain just as worthy of audiences' praise following Heath Ledger's Joker. The film succeeded on all fronts and was an excellent send-off for Bale's Batman.

8 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

IMDb Rank & Rating: #66 - 8.3/10 Stars

One of the most visually stunning cinematic achievements of the 21st Century, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snagged the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. In this modern take on the iconic characters, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) must take on teams up with various versions of Spider-Man across the multiverse to stop a foe threatening all of their realities.

RELATED: The 10 Most Technologically Innovative Movies of the 2010s

A beautiful blend of artistic styles from noir to traditional comic book Ben-Day dots, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave audiences of all ages an animated superhero movie as they'd never seen before. Richly innovative in more ways than one, this movie will be remembered for its unique approach to its storytelling medium.

7 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #63 - 8.4/10 Stars

In a universe where the good guys are never supposed to lose, Avengers: Infinity Warflipped the script. Ten years in the making, this movie gathered Marvel's iconic characters to go to war against Thanos (Josh Brolin) to save humanity from having half its population wiped out.

Converging multiple storylines and missions throughout the two-and-a-half-hour runtime, Infinity War is a testament the filmmaking excellence of when Anthony and Joe Russo helm a production. Including a cast of Hollywood icons and up-and-comers, this Marvel movie and those leading up to it changed the superhero genre forever.

6 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Image via TWC

IMDb Rating: #55 - 8.4/10 Stars

Django Unchained competed against some other fine Quentin Tarantino features of the decade to secure a spot in the top ten. The legendary filmmaker brings to screen the tale of Django (Jamie Foxx), a freed slave on a mission to rescue his wife from a wicked Mississippi plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio), with the help of Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), a German bounty hunter.

Full of brutal action and humor, this western is one of the best modern attempts at touching the iconic genre. Over an illustrious career, Tarantino has only earned two Oscar wins. Django Unchained was his second win for Best Original Screenplay.

5 'The Intouchables' (2011)

Image via TF1

IMDb Rank & Rating: #46 - 8.5/10 Stars

Based on a true story, The Intouchables is the second non-English film from the decade in the Top 10 of the 250. A French feature, Philippe (François Cluzet) is a wealthy man bound who after a paragliding accident becomes quadriplegic and hires Driss (Omar Sy), a young man from the projects, to be his caretaker.

The obvious lifestyle differences and worldviews are what make this film and the pair's bond stunning. Simple, dramatic storytelling is the foundation of this film, earning it a spot in the decade's top spots over the English remake The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston.

4 'Whiplash' (2014)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #40 - 8.5/10 Stars

Originally a short written and directed byDamien Chazelle, Whiplash as a feature film took audiences on an anxiety-induced rollercoaster of musical excellence. The Best Picture contender stars Miles Teller as a talented young drummer fighting to keep his spot in a jazz ensemble directed by a brutal instructor played by J.K. Simmons.

Simmons would earn his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, securing one of three wins for the intense drama. Brilliantly transformed from a short to a feature by Chazelle, Whiplash is a one-of-a-kind music story driven by masterful performances and excellent cinematography.

3 'Parasite' (2019)

Image via CJ Entertainment

IMDb Rank & Rating: #34 - 8.5/10 Stars

This Korean thriller swept viewers and awards season off its feet. Parasite made Oscar history by becoming the first non-English film to win Best Picture. The members of the Kim family do whatever they can to make do with their impoverished situation, including tricking the wealthy Park family into hiring them all as servants; however, things take a turn and their scheme is about to be exposed.

RELATED: 10 Boundary Breaking Oscar Winners From The Last Decade

The multi-genre feature won four of its six Oscar nominations, adding Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay statues to its collection. Proving that subtitles are not a barrier to great filmmaking, Parasite captured the attention of movie lovers around the world.

2 'Interstellar' (2014)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #25 - 8.6/10 Stars

This Christopher Nolan feature was a godsend to the cinematic sci-fi fans. Matthew McConaughey is ex-Nasa pilot Joseph Cooper, who is sent back to space alongside a team of researchers to find a new planet for the human race after Earth becomes uninhabitable.

Taking the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the storytelling's attention to detail is what also secured this film's legacy. As usual with a Nolan film, there are elements of time and its convergence with the present that throw audiences for a loop by the final frames. A sci-fi movie that has just as much heart as it does science, Interstellar is truly one of the best.

1 'Inception' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rank & Rating: #14 - 8.7/10 Stars

Before the mirror dimension in Marvel's Doctor Stranger, Christopher Nolan took audiences into the dream world in Inception. After making a career out of his unique skills and with his mind on the verge of shattering, Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his expert team use dream-sharing technology to plant an idea inside the mind of a CEO.

The visual effects are truly stunning, earning the film four of its eight Oscar nominations in the technical categories. While the concept is tough to wrap the mind around, by the end of the movie audiences question what is reality and what is a dream—the sign of brilliant storytelling from start to finish.

KEEP READING: 15 Amazing Movies That Aren't in The IMDb Top 250