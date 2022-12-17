2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. The pandemic hit the filmmaking business hard, delaying many high-profile projects and releasing others to a much smaller audience, severely affecting their chance at the box office. Despite the dire situation, the film industry showed remarkable resistance and endurance. Fewer movies came out, but some were among the most acclaimed in recent memory.

Fans on IMDb have rated the decade's releases, voting for what they believe are the best movies from the 2020s so far. From animated gems like Soul to blockbuster sci-fi adventures like Dune, these movies defied the odds, providing audiences with entertainment and inspiration through this remarkable time. Film lovers on IMDb have given these releases their seal of approval, granting them high rankings and cementing their place as the best films from the 2020s so far.

10 'Soul' (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

A computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama movie, Soul centers on a middle school teacher and jazz pianist named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx). After accidentally entering a coma just before getting his big break as a musician, Joe sets out to bring his split spirit and body back together.

Soul is a serious and existential animated family movie that goes beyond the usual theological, psychological, and emotional territory covered in Pixar movies. It also has a tender disposition, some nice laughter, and an even kinder heart. Soul is powered by Jamie Foxx's astounding performance, proving that Pixar is still a business that operates in its own unique way, and that can only be a good thing.

Soul Release Date December 25, 2020 Director Pete Docter, Kemp Powers Cast Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade Runtime 90 Main Genre Animation

9 'CODA' (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

Remade from the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier, CODA follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the titular CODA, or "child of deaf adults." The sole hearing person in her family, Ruby works to support her family's failing fishing operation while following her dream to be a singer.

CODA seeks to close the gap between the parallels and differences it finds while telling a tale of struggle, development, and exploration. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, with Troy Kotsur earning the statuette for Best Supporting Actor. CODA is an emotional coming-of-age tale that may cause spectators to cry; however, it additionally inspires viewers and makes them feel wonderful since there is so much more goodness in the world.

8 'Dune' (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

Based on the first half of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune follows the story of a gifted young man, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Along with his family, Paul must travel to the barren planet of Arrakis, where the only supply of the universe's most precious psychotropic drug, spice, and the people who take them, Fremen, can be found. To keep his family, the House Atreides, and the people safe, Paul must face the deadly planet to fulfill the destiny he was born to do.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is a cerebral sci-fi film with an epic scope, mind-blowing action scenes, and breathtaking cinematography. The film was a box-office hit, grossing $400 worldwide despite a day-and-date release on Max. Moreover, Villeneuve used the screenplay's slow, deliberative pace to highlight the novel's key scenes and plot points, along with brilliant world-building that fans of the book cannot help but gasp.

Dune Release Date September 15, 2021 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, David Dastmalchian Runtime 155

7 'Past Lives' (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Celine Song's feature directorial debut, Past Lives, is a riveting and emotionally charged romantic drama. It traces the journey of two childhood friends, Na Young (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), and their evolving relationship spanning 24 years as they grapple with the changes in their lives and slowly grow apart. The plot draws inspiration from real events in Song's life and is semi-autobiographical in nature.

Past Lives is realistically subtle and understated, occasionally veering into the ordinary but ultimately reflecting the complexities of lives through a universal tale of life choices. It captivates viewers, particularly in its climactic, emotionally draining moments. A further aspect of the movie's charm is the way the camera seems to caress the landscape of the desolate cities while it catches their beauty.

Past Lives Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee, John Magaro, Teo Yoo, Moon Seung-ah Rating PG-13 Runtime 106 minutes

6 'The Father' (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

The Father follows Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a Londoner, who is reluctant to tell his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) that he can no longer take care of himself. He changes from being endearing to disrespectful when Anne brings in a nurse. One day, Anthony awakens confused in a house he is unfamiliar with, and it is then that he realizes how reality is slipping from his grasp.

Harrowing and thought-provoking, The Father is a challenging movie to watch. However, the daring decisions, the emotional transparency, the sharp, precise storytelling, and Hopkins's outstanding performance make every second worthwhile. Moreover, it has a superb script, not just because of the excellent dialogue but because it plays with the viewer's perceptions and understanding.

The Father Release Date February 26, 2021 Director Florian Zeller Cast Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Olivia Williams, Rufus Sewell, Evie Wray, Mark Gatiss Runtime 97

5 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Serving as the third installment in the same-name franchise in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to follow the titular character (Tom Holland) as he asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to employ magic to keep his identity as Spider-Man a secret once more following his public disclosure at the conclusion of Far From Home. Parker's constant interruption causes the magic to fail, which opens up the multiverse and lets people from other realities invade Parker's world.

True to form, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a heartfelt, open love letter to the Spider-Man franchise. The movie is emotionally charged, hits hard, and is darker than the previous installments for a good cause. Fans cannot help but reflect deeply on Spider-Man's significance. MCU once again proves that their movies don't need to be lighthearted and fun.

Spider-Man 3 / Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date December 15, 2021 Director Jon Watts Cast Angourie Rice, Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, Benedict Cumberbatch Runtime 148

4 'Hamilton' (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Based on the 2004 book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, Hamilton recounts the actual life of Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda), the first Secretary of the Treasury and one of America's most important founding fathers. With the original Broadway cast, the movie was filmed live on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The idea is anything but a gimmick; Hamilton is a dynamic, heart-stopping masterwork that harnesses contemporary culture to portray historical facts. The film does a lot for fans who cannot access the original live show but still be able to experience one of the best plays of the 21st century with a varied ensemble portraying America today and amazing visuals.

3 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Serving as a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick continues to follow Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who is forced to face his innermost fears and the ghosts from the past. Now a reluctant teacher for a new generation of pilots, Maverick must deal with a dangerous missing while facing Rooster, the son of his late best friend, Goose.

Top Gun: Maverick is visually and emotionally rewarding in ways uncommon for modern blockbusters. Elevated by Tom Cruise's now-legendary commitment to envelope-pushing action, the film excels as breathtaking and emotionally gripping entertainment. Top Gun: Maverick quickly became a cultural phenomenon and was the second-highest-grossing film of 2022, behind only Avatar: The Way of Water. Moreover, even while it follows the same conventional narrative beats and expected character arcs as the original, the simplified plot has been given a carefree air that complements and enhances the visual show.

Top Gun: Maverick Release Date May 27, 2022 Director Joseph Kosinski Cast Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer Runtime 146 Rating PG-13

2 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Adapted from the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). The plot emphasizes his academic pursuits, his leadership of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his subsequent downfall during the 1954 security hearing.

Oppenheimer is a mythic, monumental achievement by Christopher Nolan, with Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. delivering career-best performances in what stands as the most significant movie of the decade. The movie is unquestionably a cinematic masterpiece of the highest caliber, earning high marks from critics - currently standing at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes - and audiences - grossing over $900 million worldwide. The film meticulously crafts a sensory journey that reimagines a historically significant event, making it not only relevant but transcendent.

Oppenheimer Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181 Rating R

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Continuing the story in the first installment released in 2018, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse takes place in a shared multiverse of parallel universes known as the Spider-Verse. To battle a new force of evil that is more potent than anything they have ever faced, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) must join forces with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new band of Spider-People across the Multiverse while dealing with his own demons.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an incredible and groundbreaking accomplishment in animation. It takes audiences on an exhilarating and more intense adventure filled with astonishing revelations that make it a sequel that's just as good as its predecessor, or even better. In addition to its impressive visual effects, the second installment maintains its exceptional character development, showcasing well-crafted and heartfelt tributes to the titular character. Furthermore, the film outperforms No Way Home in its approach to introducing and exploring the multiverse, providing the audience with a deeper comprehension of this intricate concept.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Release Date June 2, 2023 Director Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Cast Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson

