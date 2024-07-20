In the post-pandemic world where cinema has slowly been replaced with home streaming, the film landscape is a very different one. Movies that were expected to be a worldwide box office success, like the big budget sequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga seemingly 'flopped' in theaters but zoomed to VOD success, despite being very well reviewed (receiving a 3.9 average on Letterboxd). However, success is not being measured here by economic success, but instead by the ratings on the cinephile's best friend, Letterboxd.

Even though we are only halfway through the year, 2024 has been an excellent year for film. Movies like Challengers and Dune: Part Two truly set the internet on fire with rave reviews, imaginative memes and united excitement for Zendaya. Horror has been the genre of the moment and caused quite a stir, with some truly fresh new takes on the genre from directors such as Jane Schoenbrun with I Saw the TV Glow and Oz Perkins with Longlegs. However, taking the internet as gospel would provide rather a different vision of the highest rated features of the year, and the Letterboxd list contained a litany of insightful documentaries such as No Other Land which delves into the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as some unexpected surprises, including one about an insanely large number of beavers.

10 'No Other Land' (2024)

Directed by Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

No Other Land is a documentary film and the directorial debut of Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor. The film is made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective made up of four young activists as part of a creative resistance striving for greater justice. Young Palestinian activist, Basel Adra from Masafer Yatta on the West Bank has been fighting the mass displacement of his community by Israel's occupation since his childhood. Adra documents the destruction of the villages as soldiers deployed by the Israeli government demolish houses and drive out residents. He forms an unlikely alliance with Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist who supports him in his endeavor. However, their relationship is strained by the inequality between them, as Basel lives under military occupation and Yuval lives without restrictions.

No Other Land had its worldwide debut at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Panorama Audience Award for best documentary. The film has a 4.1/5 star rating on Letterboxd. Shot mostly on phone cameras, the film portrays the devastating reality of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with Variety describing it as "violent enough to shock many complacent fence-sitters on the issue into angry awareness."

9 'Butterfly in the Sky' (2022)

Directed by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb

Butterfly in the Sky is a documentary about the beloved 1980s PBS children's series Reading Rainbow, its memorable host LeVar Burton and the challenges the creators faced in their attempts to cultivate a love of reading for children through television. The children's literary television show introduced millions of children to the wonder of books, and insisted on having kids speak to kids about their favourite stories. LeVar Burton was also one of the most adored television hosts of all time. With his kind and direct delivery he became a vessel to learning for children regardless of background, delving behind the pages to the people, places and things each new story explored.

The documentary film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023 and was followed by a conversation with the beloved host himself, LeVar Burton. It has recieved positive reviews and is sitting at 4.1/5 stars on Letterboxd. Butterfly in the Sky is a wonderfully nostalgic celebration of a widely adored children's series that celebrates the importance and joy of reading. The directors, Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb said in a joint statement: "Having both grown up in Texas 'Reading Rainbow' not only reflected the diverse cultures that surrounded us, but LeVar Burton also introduced us to other worlds in colorful and magical ways [...] We believe 'Reading Rainbow' is amonth the most important shows ever produced".

8 'Anora' (2024)

Directed by Sean Baker

Sean Baker's latest feature Anora follows the titular character (Mikey Madison), a sex worker from Brooklyn who gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch (Mark Eidelshtein). Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

The film sits at 4.1/5 stars on Letterboxed. Renowned for his independent features about the lives of sex workers, Sean Baker is the first American filmmaker to win Cannes Film Festival's coveted prize, the Palme D'Or since Terrence Malick in 2011. Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers, past, present and future,” foregrounding the importance of “making films intended for theatrical exhibition.”