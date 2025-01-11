2025 is a huge year for movies released at the turn of the century. It's a big deal when a movie turns a quarter of a century old. When a movie of that age manages to be as timeless as certain gems released in the year 2000, it's an even more commendable merit. The 2000s were a really strong decade for movies overall, but the first year of the new millennium had some particularly outstanding outings.

The 2000s was the decade of big movie franchises, exciting genre movies, commercially tried-and-true spectacles, and the occasional delightful experimentation. The year 2000 especially saw the release of multiple films that have left an undeniable impact on the industry as the 21st century has gone on. From superhero films to the year's Best Picture Oscar winner, the best movies that turn 25 years old this year are some of the best of their decade.

10 'American Psycho'

Directed by Mary Harron