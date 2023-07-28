Death is a fact of life, but that doesn't mean it must be faced without dignity and courage. Whether facing a terminal illness, an impending apocalypse, or a risky mission, these movies remind us to cherish each moment and live life to the fullest while we still can.

Redditors have suggested these movies in a thread: they all offer a sobering yet life-affirming look at mortality. From the fantasy world of Robin Williams’ afterlife in What Dreams May Come to the all-too-real struggles of a fading wrestler in The Wrestler, these movies offer an alternative to a bleak outlook on mortality and life.

10 'Melancholia' (2011)

The apocalyptic drama Melancholia follows Justine (Kirsten Dunst) and her family during their final days after the discovery of a rouge planet that is headed towards Earth. The movie is less about the suspense of them surviving the impact and more about the emotional toll it takes on Justine and her more optimistic sister, Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg).

Justine is largely detached from the proceedings due to her familial trauma and accepts the fate of herself and the planet. Meanwhile, Claire scrambles to find a solution to save her family, evoking pity. Redditor munkustrap suggests this movie further sparks a discussion where users talk about the movie's depressing and desolate nature.

9 'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

In the quirky dramedy Stranger Than Fiction, Will Ferrell stars as Harold Crick, an IRS agent who starts hearing a narrator describe his life as it unfolds. At first, Harold finds this voice merely annoying. But soon, he realizes the narrator is describing events before they happen — and foretelling Harold’s imminent death.

Rather than descending into despair, Harold embraces life with gusto. He learns to play the guitar, bakes cookies with a kind stranger, and pursues the charming baker Ana Pascal. With wit and heart, Stranger Than Fiction reminds us to live fully while we can. User JdamTime says, "Honestly one of my favorite movies!"

8 'What Dreams May Come' (1998)

In What Dreams May Come, Robin Williams plays Chris, a man who dies in a car crash and finds himself in heaven created from his own imagination. However, he soon discovers his wife Annie has committed suicide, and her soul has been trapped in a nightmarish version of hell. Determined to save her, Chris embarks on an uplifting adventure through the afterlife.

This film tackles the weighty themes of life, death, and the power of love in a fantastical, heartfelt way. The visuals are breathtaking, with heaven portrayed as an idyllic landscape of oil paintings coming to life. Williams gives a touching performance as a man literally fighting his way through heaven and hell for the woman he loves. It was An emotional movie that made many people cry, including Face2098: "That’s my go-to movie when I need a good cry."

7 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World' (2012)

When an asteroid named Matilda is hurtling towards Earth, Dodge (Steve Carell) decides to use his remaining time to help his attractive neighbor, Penny (Keira Knightley), complete her “bucket list” of things to experience before the world ends. As they check off each item on the list together, they find love and meaning in their final days.

This feel-good film shows us that even when all hope seems lost, focusing on living fully in each moment and connecting with others can make the time we have left meaningful. Penny and Dodge’s zest for life and blossoming romance is uplifting and poignant. Though the asteroid is coming, and there’s no way to stop it, Penny and Dodge choose joy and adventure. Redditor DeMagnet76 chimes in, "Great call. I don’t usually cry at movies, but this one had me almost fully weeping."

6 'How It Ends' (2018)

In the Netflix original film How It Ends, mysterious events cause communications to go down across the country. Protagonists Sam (Kat Graham) and Will (Theo James) embark on a dangerous trek across a chaotic American landscape to find Sam’s pregnant wife. Not knowing what calamity has struck but seeing society start to unravel around them, our intrepid duo race against time to reunite before it’s too late.

How It Ends is a wild ride and a chilling vision of how society might descend into chaos when cut off from the communication and infrastructure we heavily depend on. While not for the faint of heart, this exciting film is perfect for fans of action movies and those interested in human nature during a crisis. User unittwentyfive says, "How It Ends has a similar story/theme with a bit more wacky/indie vibe" compared to Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

5 'The Sea Inside' (2004)

The Sea Inside is, counterintuitively, an incredibly life-affirming film. Based on a true story, it follows Ramón Sampedro (Javier Bardem), a quadriplegic man who fights for his right to end his own life. But along the way, his zest for living returns as he connects with two women who restore his will to embrace each day. The movie is pretty underrated, and Redditor BosPatriot71 agrees, "I feel like this film has been forgotten by so many."

While the ending is bittersweet, the film celebrates life, love, and human connection. Ramón’s zest returns through the compassion of others, proving that meaning can be found even in suffering. His story reminds us that life’s beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Despite the darkness, we can always choose to see the light.

4 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Rogue One is a thrill ride like no other. This Star Wars story shows how far people will go to fight for what they believe in. Despite knowing the suicide mission they’ve signed up for could mean certain death, a ragtag group of rebels comes together to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Rogue One is a reminder of the light that can emerge from even the darkest of times. Though facing their mortality, these valiant souls choose to kindle the fires of hope. Their story proves that “rebellions are built on hope,” and even a small group of committed individuals can change the course of history. Even people who are not fans of Star Wars enjoyed it. zoobs on Reddit says, "I knew it was coming the whole time, but it still didn’t prepare me for that ending. So good!"

3 'The Fault in Our Stars' (2014)

The Fault in Our Stars is absolutely heartbreaking. This film adaptation of John Green’s wildly popular YA novel is funny, quirky, and oh-so poignant. It follows Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley) and Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort), two witty teens who meet at a cancer support group.

The duo's chemistry is magnetic, from their witty, philosophical discussions to their pursuing a romance while battling cancer. Their inspiring journey reminds us all to live fully in each moment and embrace life’s beauty, even in the darkest of times. Numerous users from Knowledgendary to Ok_Produce_9308 suggested this movie on the thread.

2 Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Leaving Las Vegas follows Ben (Nicolas Cage) and Sera (Elisabeth Shue), two lost souls who find solace in each other during their final days. Ben is an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who has lost everything to his addiction. He decides to drink himself to death in Las Vegas. On the way there, he meets Sera, a sex worker, and they form a co-dependent relationship. Redditor lauragarlic suggests this movie and noted, "Nicolas Cage won an acting Oscar for his role in this fantastic movie."

Sera knows Ben is dying but falls for him anyway. Their poignant love story shows that true connection can be found even in the darkest places. Ben and Sera cling to each other as Ben descends further into alcoholism, eventually dying in Sera’s arms. This film is a sobering yet touching reminder to cherish each moment and love fiercely against all odds.

1 The Wrestler (2008)

The Wrestler is a bittersweet story of a former pro wrestler well past his prime. It's easy to root for Randy "The Ram" Robinson as he battles health issues and strained relationships, all for the chance to return to the ring.

Mickey Rourke gives a fantastic performance, capturing The Ram's physicality, charisma, and never-say-die attitude. The film is a love letter to the gritty, electrifying world of pro wrestling. Like The Ram limping into the ring for one last roar of the crowd, this movie will stay with you long after the credits roll. The Wrestler shows that life's most powerful moments often happen during our final fights, not our prime. User thakid36 agrees, "The Wrestler is highly underrated."

