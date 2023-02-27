Love, romance, relationships. They are great things for those in love with their significant others. However, while some are experiencing these things, others are dealing with the opposite. Romantic movies are hopeful and dreamy, but they’re not realistic. What feels closer to reality can sometimes be more tragic, such as overcoming a painful break-up or being unable to be with the person you want to be with the most.

RELATED:8 Tragic Romances in Movies That Broke Our Hearts

No one ever said movies are only about good times and happy endings. As an ode to that, here’s a selection of Letterboxd’s top 10 movies about heartbreak and lost love, some of which include Blue Is the Warmest Color, Brokeback Mountain, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

10 ‘Brief Encounter’ (1945)

One afternoon, Laura Jesson (Celia Johnson) accidentally meets a general practitioner, Alec Harvey (Trevor Howard), in the railway station’s refreshment room after he helps remove a piece of grit from her eye. They would meet every Thursday for the next couple of weeks, but each time, their feelings for each other deepened. However, as they are married with children, they know their relationship is impossible.

Users on Letterboxd have chosen Brief Encounter as one of the top films about lost love, not because it is a “romance” film, but as one user said, “it is a piece of cinema about the gradual fluttering of feelings within a culture of preconceived notions.” The film does not promote adultery but instead is a commentary on how society has shaped how we think and behave.

9 ‘Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

When the fifteen-year-old Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) passes by a woman with short blue hair on the streets, she immediately finds her attractive. At home, she fantasizes about the woman and becomes confused about her sexual orientation. After arriving at a gay bar her friend invited her to, she meets the woman with the blue hair she had been fantasizing about. The woman introduces herself as Emma (Léa Seydoux). What started as a casual relationship gradually turned into a romantic one. However, as years pass by, the dynamic of their relationship slowly changes, and so do Emma’s feelings toward Adèle.

Despite being a controversial film due to the lengthy sex scenes between the lead actors and the sexual assault allegations made against the director, Blue Is the Warmest Color has remained a favorite among Letterboxd users. Although the film was very sexual in nature, it was ultimately a film about love and relationships.

8 ‘Casablanca’ (1942)

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) is an American who owns a popular nightclub, “Rick’s Café Américain” in Casablanca, Morocco. Despite being watched by local authorities, Rick’s café has become a haven for refugees to obtain illegal “letters of transit” that allow them to escape to the United States. So when Rick’s old flame, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), is back in town with her husband, fugitive Czechoslovak Resistance leader Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), she asks Rick to help them get out of the country. However, their past feelings for each other complicate the matter.

As a wartime romance, Casablanca distinguishes itself from most romance movies by incorporating war and politics in its storyline, thereby raising its stakes and making it a more exciting film to watch.

RELATED:10 Best Black & White Films Of The Past Decade, Ranked

7 ‘Blue Valentine’ (2010)

Dean (Ryan Gosling) is a house painter who works for a moving company and is married to Cindy (Michelle Williams), a nurse at a medical clinic and an aspiring doctor. Together, they have a daughter, Frankie (Faith Wladyka), and a family dog, Megan. Though they seem like a happy couple on the outside, their marriage is slowly falling apart. Cindy pushes Dean to move forward with his career, but unlike her, he has no professional ambition to progress.

Many users on Letterboxd have praised Blue Valentine for depicting a more realistic relationship and that being in love doesn’t always mean that a relationship will last or work out.

6 ‘In the Mood For Love’ (2000)

In the Mood For Love follows a journalist, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung), and a secretary, Su Li-Zhen (Maggie Cheung), who live in the same apartment building. Both are married to partners who often leave them alone in their rooms. As living in the same building means that Chow and Su see each other regularly, they soon develop a friendship when they realize their spouses have been cheating on them. Although both admit they have fallen for each other, this was never an intention at the start of their friendship, as they never wanted to be unfaithful like their spouses had been to them.

With stellar performances by the leading actors and the direction of Wong Kar-wai, the film is a beautiful thing to watch. And although the perfectly color-corrected scenes and perfectly calculated angles emote romance, In the Mood For Love conveys more than just that.

5 ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005)

In 1963, two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) work in the Wyoming mountains. Feeling lonely and isolated, Ennis and Jack develop a bond that gradually turns into a sexual and emotional relationship. But when their time on the ranch is up, they realize they have to part ways. Through the next two decades, both have gotten married to their respective girlfriends, but one thing remains - their love for each other.

Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain tells a heartbreaking tale of repressed individuals, particularly in the LGBTQ community, who were unable to express their true sexuality and fall in love like everyone else simply because of how society treats them.

RELATED:14 Best LGBTQ Romances to Watch This Pride

4 ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

After Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) discovers that his ex-girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet) proceeded to have her memories of him wiped clean, he decides to undergo the same procedure. But as he slowly starts to forget Clementine, he realizes he still loves her and doesn’t want to forget the happy times they have shared together.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind explores the difficulties of dealing with relationship struggles and the pain of loss. A Letterboxd user stated that what makes their film so special is the fact that the audience doesn’t care about “where it [the story] goes” as that is “less important than how it gets there”.

3 ‘Her’ (2013)

Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) writes for people who are unable to compose personal letters and therefore hires professional writers like him to do it for them. Naturally, going through a divorce made him feel lonely and isolated. So he decides to purchase the OS1, the world’s first artificially intelligent operating system advertised as “it’s not just an operating system, it’s a consciousness.”

He quickly finds himself attracted to the voice and “persona” behind his OS1, Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson), and eventually falls in love with her. As their love for each other deepens, Theodore is happy as he is doubtful because, after all, he is in love with an OS. Her is equally beautiful as it is heartbreaking.

2 ‘La La Land’ (2016)

While performing a gig at a restaurant in Los Angeles, aspiring actress Mia Dolan (Emma Stone) is taken aback by jazz pianist Seb Wilder (Ryan Gosling). But when she approaches to compliment him, he brushes her off after being fired due to disobeying the restaurant manager’s order. Months later, they bump into each other again, only this time at a jazz club. They soon become infatuated with each other.

But as their professional careers take off, they soon realize that reaching their dreams and doing what they love to do comes with a cost. La La Land may be an aesthetically-pleasing musical set in the backdrop of a dreamy Los Angeles, but the stories of the people within it are filled with sacrifices.

RELATED:7 Movies Like 'Avatar' for More Visually Stunning Stories

1 ‘Call Me by Your Name’ (2017)

In 1983, seventeen-year-old Elio (Timotheé Chalamet), lives with his parents at their Italian villa. Elio’s father, a professor of archaeology, invites a 24-year-old graduate, Oliver (Armie Hammer), to live with the family over the summer to assist with his academic paperwork. One day, Oliver makes a move on Elio, but Elio brushes it off. Though Elio initially didn't think anything of it, Elio becomes jealous when Oliver pursues his friend, Chiara (Victoire Du Bois). Soon, Elio and Oliver choose to spend more time together and quickly catch feelings for each other.

Call Me by Your Name depicts a story of first love. It explores the intricacies of love and relationships, especially at an age where not much makes sense and the thought of the future seems scary. The film is not just a melancholic coming-of-age story of first love; it explores human emotions, desire, sexuality, and intimacy.

KEEP READING:The 25 Best Romance Movies of the 21 Century (So Far)