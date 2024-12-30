Movies are for entertainment and escapism, but they can also be so much more. They can leave a lasting impact on audiences long after the credits have stopped rolling, no matter the genre—a great comedy can lift one's spirits, while an intense drama can leave one moved. For some viewers, movies can even be life-changing, offering a new perspective on life which makes it impossible to walk away from without being affected.

Some of the most impactful movies are ones about living life to the fullest, whether they focus on making a difference in the lives of others or simply enjoying your time while you have it. They're inspiring, motivational stories about embracing who you really are, and they can serve as moving reminders of all that life has to offer.

10 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

In The Pursuit of Happyness, single father and struggling salesman Chris Gardner (Will Smith) does his best to lift himself out of poverty and build a good life for himself and his 5-year-old son, all while facing multiple struggles and setbacks, including the loss of Chris’ job and their apartment. The film also marks the debut of Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, who plays Christopher Jr., and is based on a true story.

The Pursuit of Happyness is a moving film about the ways people can struggle in life, the amount of hard work it can take to get ahead and how difficult it can be to overcome those problems and achieve success, no matter what you do—and watching Chris finally do so is very satisfying. It’s also relatable, from the ways Chris struggles financially to the impact it has on his relationship.

9 'The Bucket List' (2007)

Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman star in The Bucket List as Edward and Carter, two very different men who meet by chance when they share a hospital room. After they’re both diagnosed with terminal cancer, they decide to leave the hospital and enjoy what time they have left by going on a road trip and completing their respective bucket lists—all the things they want to do and experience before they die.

The Bucket List is a heartwarming movie about making the most of what limited time one has left—and it touches on the things that very different people with very different lives can have in common, including illness and death, which no one can avoid. Despite poor critical reception, audiences enjoyed the movie and its optimistic view of the end of life, as well as its depiction of of an unlikely friendship.

8 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' (2013)

In The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, the titular Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) works for Life magazine developing photos, and in order to escape the monotony of his job, he imagines himself as the hero of thrilling daydreams, while crushing on co-worker Cheryl (Kristen Wiig). In addition to starring in the film, Stiller also directs, and the movie was based on the short story of the same name by James Thurber.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is about much more than escaping the boredom of work—it’s about living in the moment and the big ways taking risks can pay off. It also serves as an uplifting reminder that although life can be difficult, it can also be beautiful, and things can and will improve. On top of the moving story, it also features some gorgeous scenery thanks to its filming locations.

7 'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

A year after their father’s death, three estranged brothers, who haven’t spoken since—Francis (Owen Wilson), Peter (Adrien Brody) and Jack (Jason Schwartzman)—embark on a train trip across India in The Darjeeling Limited. Each brother is also struggling with something in their lives. Francis was recently in motorcycle accident, Peter is having a hard time handling his wife's pregnancy and Jack is obsessing over an ex. Eventually, they become stranded in the desert.

The Darjeeling Limited is not only marked by Wes Anderson’s distinct style, but it’s a funny and charming yet emotional film about the complicated relationships between family members and the ways they can hurt each other, plus the ways they can reconcile. The film also deals with moving forward from the past but not forgetting it and not ignoring its impact, as well as the profound effect a major event can have on a person, both good and bad.

6 'Amélie' (2001)

A young woman named Amélie (Audrey Tautou)—who has an active imagination due to being homeschooled and lonely as a child—secretly influences the lives of everyone around in a quest to help them find their happiness her in French comedy-drama Amélie, set in the Montmartre district of Paris. In the midst of her meddling, she falls in love. The film was directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and has also been adapted as a stage musical.

Amélie is a sweet movie about the ways small chains of events can lead to something larger, and it’s a reminder of how the little things in life can make a big difference and matter quite a lot to people, as well as a reminder of how much joy life has to offer. Amélie’s quest to make people happy is a lovely and admirable one, and it’s a delight to watch it play out.

5 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Despite having a genius-level IQ, a photographic memory and a gift for mathematics, Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is working as a janitor at MIT in Good Will Hunting. After solving a graduate-level math problem—and getting arrested—Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgard) realizes how much potential Will has and decides to help him realize it. The movie was written by Damon and Ben Affleck and won them the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

Good Will Hunting remains among both Affleck and Damon’s best work and one of the best films of the ‘90s. The movie is about moving on from one’s past, embracing one’s talents rather than stifling them and looking towards the future—and that there’s much more to a person than their intelligence or what you might know about them. The movie also boasts an impressive cast, with stars whose careers were just beginning.