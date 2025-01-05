There aren't that many famous female screenwriters or directors that make movies about men, since, let's face it - there are enough movies about them as is. However, it's important to note that some movies about men were made and written by women, and are vastly different from their male-written and directed counterparts. Where men's writing embraces the machoism and heroism of action heroes, women's writing might introduce a gentler side; this isn't common, but it gives male characters on film a much more relatable, vulnerable, and different dimension.

Some of the best movies about men or with male protagonists were written and directed by women, and not those movies where the men are fictional and too good to be true. This deals more with stories like Kathryn Bigelow's Point Break, which she didn't write, only direct, but it turned out relatable to men and women because of her approach. With more interest in stories about men from a woman's perspective, the cinema world could have more relatable and enjoyable male characters.

8 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron, Written by Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner

While American Psycho was originally a novel written by Brett Easton Ellis, the story we all know now was adapted by Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner for the screen. Harron and Turner set the novel in the 1980s to emphasize the rise of capitalistic consumerism and the yuppie culture; Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, is one of the best embodiments of this desire for high-rise, corner-office lifestyles any film has seen. Though Luca Guadagnino plans to remake the movie with Austin Butler as the lead, nothing could replicate the atmosphere, style, cinematography, and storytelling Mary Harron used to make American Psycho.

The main character in American Psycho is Patrick Bateman, an investment banker who spends time dining in fancy restaurants, keeping up appearances with his fiancée, and sitting in bars with cigars and whiskeys talking about nothing in particular with his colleagues. Below the polished and incredibly disciplined surface, Patrick forces himself to feel things with each passing event. His thirst for continuously getting and taking more embodies a similar sentiment to today's men; even if the movie was set in the 80s, it has a lot in common with the current egotistical nature of living in exceptional comfort. Though this quality isn't reserved for men only, they're most commonly in positions of power and influence, directly reflecting Bateman's desire to be in total control of himself and everything else. American Psycho is also satirical, a quality best depicted through Patrick's inner monologue, and Mary Harron doesn't portray him with awe; she makes him look like just another narcissistic ego-maniac women have to deal with. Roger Ebert noted it perfectly, saying, "It is their uneasy secret that they make enough money to afford to look important, but are not very important."

7 'Le Bonheur' (1965)

Written and Directed by Agnès Varda

Agnès Varda, one of the most influential French directors, always had a knack for creating compelling characters. She wrote and directed Le Bonheur ("Happiness"), a small but powerful movie that by its final (80th) minute feels like a visceral punch in the gut. The protagonist is François (Jean-Claude Drouot), a carpenter with a happy life - he has a wife, Thérèse, and two young kids, and life seems to go perfectly for them. One day, François meets Émilie and begins an affair with her; however, in his mind and emotions, he loves both women equally and can't focus his attention on only one of them. He even goes to lengths to explain why and how he could enjoy life with Thérèse and Émilie to Thérèse and Émilie.

François' worldview and attitudes about love are depicted in such a colorful and gentle way, that viewers can try guessing whether Varda is hinting at it all potentially being only a fantasy. The colors, cinematography, and directing are exceptional, with comfort in every frame, which only makes the final twist feel like emotional wreckage. François wants everyone to get along, without the awareness that his actions can, and likely will, cause pain. Not only that, but the movie ends without him understanding the impact of what he did, which hurts the most; it's an emotional terror wrapped in flowers. Many consider this one of Agnès Varda's best movies, while some critics have referred to it as horror because of its ending. It leaves things slightly open-ended, with the viewers having to think about what Le Bonheur's message really was.

6 'The Outsiders' (1983)

Screenplay by Kathleen Rowell, Novel by S.E. Hinton

S.E. Hinton wrote the coming-of-age novel The Outsiders when she was only a teen, and many credit her for originating the young adult genre, though this is still debated. The book was adapted for the screen by Kathleen Rowell, who managed to capture the same nuances of life in poor areas. The Outsiders was controversial upon its release, because of themes of gang violence, suicide, and abandonment; the book's integrity was also frequently questioned because Hinton was only 16 when she wrote it. However, even today, The Outsiders is mandatory reading for most middle schools because of its empathetic approach towards disadvantaged boys. Hinton's perspective is the best possible one since she was the same age as her protagonists when she wrote the book, observing boys and their intricate lives in a fight for dominance over other street gangs.

The Outsiders follows conflicts between the affluent kids called Socs (short for socials) and poor kids called Greasers. The protagonist is Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a teen greaser and one of three Curtis brothers. He spends time with Johnny (Ralph Maccio), Dallas (Matt Dillon), and Cherry (Diane Lane). However, Cherry is part of the Socs, so conflict arises whenever they're seen together, with one instance resulting in death. The story focuses on the greaser boys: Johnny has a dysfunctional family life riddled with domestic abuse and often contemplates death; Ponyboy only has his brothers Darry (Patrick Swayze) and Sodapop (Rob Lowe); Dallas prefers to cause trouble and mayhem. This upbringing becomes detrimental for boys who must grow up into men and make decisions later. Their socio-economic status contributes to what they might become, which is hinted at in the novel and the movie.