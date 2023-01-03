With public excitement high for the newly released Damien Chazelle epic Babylon, the director opened up to Collider when asked where to start in his catalog and how Babylon encapsulates everything from his past filmography: "I would either do chronological, or I would just skip and start with Babylon, skip the earlier ones. 'Cause they're all in Babylon anyway, so you get three for one".

Between Whiplash and La La Land, Chazelle shows that not every film has to stick to one genre so strictly. This especially rings true with films about music, and when it comes to Whiplash or movies like Walk the Line or School of Rock, their topical focus may allude to their theatrical, musical nature. That doesn't have to be the case, and many movies about music are not musicals at all, instead turning focus to other genres.

'Walk the Line' (2005)

The 2005 biographic movie Walk the Line chronicles the success and struggles of acclaimed country and blues singer Johnny Cash, from his humble beginnings to his stardom and complicated relationship with June Carter.

Featuring some of Johnny Cash's greatest hits, such as "Ring of Fire," "Jackson," and the title track "I Walk the Line," the approach to genre is instead more focused on the drama and relationship dynamics between its two leads, played respectfully by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. Like the best movie romances, their chemistry is electrifying, and the story manages its serious moments with strong emotional intensity.

'8 Mile' (2002)

In Eminem's only starring film role, 8 Mile follows an essentially autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rapper in Detroit as he struggles to make a name for himself as an artist and break down barriers against predisposed expectations in hip-hop.

It seems that after over 20 years since its release, the legacy of 8 Mile has been trounced by the universal success of the single that comes from it, "Lose Yourself." However, the film behind the song isn't a musical by design and still holds up with its personal and earnest narrative.

'School of Rock' (2003)

Jack Black stars in School of Rock as guitarist Dewey Finn when he scams his way into a "gig" as a fifth-grade substitute teacher, where he secretly teaches his students rock music instead of math or science. Even though it features a fun concert set piece at the end, the bulk of the movie shows Dewey in different humorous situations trying to navigate the difficulties he put himself in and appeasing everyone around him.

School of Rock is such a blast. With some of the most endearing child performances of the decade and packed to the brim with great moments, acclaimed director Richard Linklater keeps his signature comforting style in this 2003 release with heartfelt comedy.

'Amy' (2015)

Riveting, enthralling, and heartbreaking, the documentary Amy follows the rise and eventual downfall of the talented Amy Winehouse from her aspirational teen years to her finding success. This culminates in a tragic, downward spiral into alcoholism and drug usage.

Filled with rare, impactful imagery and footage of the late star, this music documentary tastefully captivates. The progression of Winehouse's career is an emotional roller coaster, presented with a profound beauty: the passion and respect for all those involved who knew Winehouse are clear.

'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

Introspective and thoughtful, Inside Llewyn Davis is a methodical reflection of the artist's turmoil. Oscar Isaac plays the titular character in 1960s New York as a struggling folk singer navigating his hopeful perseverance against the harsh realities of his situation. With some excellent original music, this 2013 period drama highlights melancholic motifs of creative pursuits.

Joel and Ethan Coen are directors known for their versatility and eclecticism, which is why Inside Llewyn Davis stands out so much in their catalog: the film's soft and empathetic appeal shines as Isaac gives one of his best performances.

'A Mighty Wind' (2003)

A Mighty Wind is the spiritual successor to the riotous Christopher Guest mockumentary Best in Show and follows a group of 60’s-era folk musicians who get back together on stage for one final concert in New York City’s Town Hall.

Primarily being a comedy, A Mighty Wind dedicates itself to its characters and setting, sometimes even forgoing opportunities for jokes to instead focus on the atmosphere of 1960s folk music. Luckily, the performances are fantastic and draw the audience in to compensate for the lack of back-to-back laughs.

'Amadeus' (1984)

Amadeus is a perfect symphony of bombastic performances, intricate storytelling, and naturally incredible music. An intense one-sided rivalry between composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is at the core of this engrossing dramatic biopic as Salieri recounts how his younger, outlandish opponent managed to change the world of music.

An unconventional "biopic" in the sense that it largely portrays fictionalized depictions of history, Amadeus creates a caricature of its subjects to enhance their mythos. The jealous rage of Salieri and the persistent eccentricity of Mozart clash beyond reality to highlight the meaning of artistic legacy.

'Almost Famous' (2000)

While having now been turned into a Broadway musical, the original drama-comedy Almost Famous instead is the story of an aspirational 15-year-old whose love of rock music paves the way for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Rolling Stone Magazine to interview and tour with a promising new band.

Being a stapled favorite of Cameron Crowe for many, the semi-autobiographical picture is loved for its grounded characters and accuracy of the coming-of-age experience. Patrick Fugit, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and many others give authentic and inspired performances.

'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984)

One of the most celebrated mockumentaries of all time, This is Spinal Tap is an excellently satirized showcase of '80s rock culture, portraying the fictional British heavy metal band "Spinal Tap" during a year on tour with hilarious results. This really plays as almost the polar opposite of a traditional musical, with constant biting jabs at the world of music.

Being an improvisational parody can be risky, but luckily the core group of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer turn their years of comedy experience up to 11 in absurd scene after scene of quotable lines and witty banter.

'Whiplash' (2014)

Before Babylon came Damien Chazelle's first feature-length film, and arguably his best. Whiplash lives up to its title when timid drummer Andrew Nieman finds himself lucky enough to be attending a prestigious jazz academy, only to have his humanity shattered by the destructive teaching methods of his instructor Terence Fletcher.

The pairing of Miles Teller as the determined drummer and J.K. Simmons as the ruthless mentor is engrossing. Their intensity is unmatched, and it gave Chazelle the reputation of directing what many believe to be one of the greatest films on the "obsessed artist" of all time.

