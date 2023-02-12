"This city, this whole country, is a strip club. You've got people tossing the money, and people doing the dance."

The third installment in the Magic Mike trilogy, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is now in theaters. It continues to follow the titular character, played by Channing Tatum, as he travels from Florida to London to assist socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault) in staging a play.

Fans should see a couple more films in the same genre to prepare themselves before seeing their favorite male stripper return to the big screen so they won't find Last Dance too challenging. Raging from the genre’s landmark movie to the most overlooked ones, films about stripping are truly a force to be reckoned with.

1 'Magic Mike' (2012)

Magic Mike centers on Adam (Alex Pettyfer), a 19-year-old who is introduced to the world of male stripping under the mentorship of Mike Lane (Tatum), a veteran of the industry with six years of experience. The movie is partially based on Tatum’s experience when he was an 18-year-old male stripper in Tampa, Florida.

It would be a mistake to start the third movie in the trilogy without first watching the prior two because it would provide the audience with greater context and background. Thus, Magic Mike is the start. Beyond what the plot synopsis suggests, the film engages and fascinates on a level that goes beyond a purely bodily response with its authenticity and the cast’s charismatic performances.

2 'Magic Mike XXL' (2015)

Magic Mike XXL is the sequel to the 2012 movie and takes place 3 years after Mike quit his male stripping life. After being informed that his former boss is gone, Mike traveled to Myrtle Beach with the remaining Kings of Tampa to deliver one more big show.

XXL is a film worth viewing for its own virtues as well as being the precursor to Last Dance, albeit falling a little short of its 2012 predecessor. The movie dispels all seriousness for an instantly enjoyable experience thanks to its lightheartedness, frequent humor, sexiness, and ridiculousness in a delightful way.

3 'Hustlers' (2019)

Based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 article in New York magazine, "The Hustlers at Scores", Hustlers centers on a group of strippers in New York City who start robbing stock traders and CEOs who come to their club by drugging them and then using their credit cards to make purchases.

Hustler is a movie about women rejecting degrading sexualization would always show the strong woman underneath the hustler. The film is both daring and intelligent, with a talented cast who brings out the best in their characters as well as showing the audiences the business’s different side.

4 'Closer' (2004)

Based on Patrick Marber’s award-winning 1997 play of the same name, Closer focuses on the relationship of two London couples as they meet, fall in love, break up, switch partners, then switch back again, inflicting harm on one another in every way humanly possible with Natalie Portman playing Alice, at the center.

While the movie doesn't focus on strippers or the difficult lives they lead like the other films on the list, there is an iconic scene in which Natalie Portman plays an exotic dancer that makes it worthwhile to include. Moreover, Closer is a gritty, engrossing movie with superb acting and an intriguing script!

5 'Dancing at the Blue Iguana' (2000)

Dancing at the Blue Iguana examines the challenges in the life of five exotic dancers who perform at the Blue Iguana, a strip club in the San Fernando Valley. The lead actress, Daryl Hannah participated in an improv workshop that served as the basis for the movie.

The film sheds more light on what it's truly like to work at a strip club, especially at smaller, off-the-beaten-path establishments. Most importantly, Dancing at the Blue Iguana is an acting performance that lets its stars display their spectrum of emotions.

6 'The Players Club' (1998)

The Players Club follows Diana Armstrong (LisaRaye McCoy), a single mother, who resorts to sliding down a stripper pole to pay for college and provide a better life for her child. Diana also finds it more difficult to keep the club owner on her side, stay away from the club's sketchy patrons, and assist her cousin who is just starting out in stripping.

The film contains several awkward moments, nonetheless, it’s full of vibrant conversation and personalities, and there's a kernel of truth to its portrayal of exotic dancers. Additionally, one of its merits is that it conveys the difficulties of being a single mother to the audience with empathy and comedy.

7 'Showgirls' (1995)

Showgirls follows a young vagabond named Nomi Malone (Elizabeth Berkley) who hitches to Las Vegas with the hopes of becoming a successful showgirl. The movie explores Malone's ascent to the top of the Las Vegas showgirls.

Showgirls is a landmark film in this genre and a must-see for fans of movies of its ilk, and so-bad-they're-good films. It is also one of many that succeed in fusing sarcasm and exoticism into one and may delight fans of both. Moreover, despite being detested by both critics and fans, the film's dreadfulness is what makes it so awesome.

8 'Chocolate City' (2015)

Chocolate City follows a struggling college student named Michael (Robert Ri'chard) whose life is abruptly changed when he meets the proprietor of a male strip club and is persuaded to try out the amateur night. He must contend with the attention of the club's female patrons while keeping his profession a secret from his mother and his girlfriend.

Obviously inspired by Magic Mike, the movie still holds up well on its own thanks to its excellent cinematography and satisfyingly exotic, kinetic dance. Moreover, Chocolate City may fall short of the original's allegorical depths, but it still manages to keep the narrative compelling, sympathetic, and moving.

9 'Striptease' (1996)

Based on the novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen, Striptease center on a former FBI secretary, Erin Grant (Demi Moore) who turned exotic dancer and gets mixed up in a custody battle and crooked politics.

The movie has some things in common with Hustlers but is far less successful. Additionally, Moore's flawlessly chiseled physique will no doubt entice the audience to Striptease. But what gives this less erotic and more chaotic image the stabilizing presence it requires is the heart she pours into Erin. The film is a little too long, but offbeat humor and a likable ensemble make up for it.

10 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn revolves around two American criminal brothers (George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino) who kidnap a family in an attempt to enter Mexico, but wind up stranded in a saloon frequented by vampires.

The audience wants a vampire stripper more than they want a human one, and From Dusk Till Dawn succeeds in combining the two genres with such ease and entertainment. Moreover, with the screenplay written by Tarantino, fans will be served with lots of blood and gore, and combined with Robert Rodriguez's signature filmmaking style, the film is a feast to be devoured.

