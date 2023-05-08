Movies are one of the great viewing experiences, but what happens when we watch the watchers? A reflective labor, many movies focus on the act of or incorporate studying, monitoring, and peering into their plot. From the outset, the topic of these movies may make them sound like they belong in the spy genre.

However, although these movies center on the act of spying, their genres vary, from thrillers to science fiction to comedies. Whether they follow a surveillance pro or a complete amateur, these movies are very observant.

10 'Body Double' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

30 years after Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock's successor Brian De Palma created a funnier, sexier, sleazier take on the 1954 original. Also paying homage to other Hitchcock classics including Vertigo and Dial M for Murder, Body Double is a deliciously indulgent turn from De Palma with his dazzling camera and twisted humor on full display.

Unlike Hitchcock, De Palma does not make himself sanctimonious to his audience. He is fully willing to show himself as immersed in his devilish material as his viewers. Although a box office flop, Body Double's hypnotic vibrancy and stark seediness have turned it into a cult classic.

9 'Sharky's Machine' (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

One of the '80s most underrated cop thrillers, Sharky's Machine sees Burt Reynolds star in a smart, tough, strangely erotic crime picture, the type that Clint Eastwood would revel in, such as Tightrope. Reynolds, who had done a string of comedies up to that point, returns to form both in front of and behind the camera, as he also directed the movie.

The film, which has Reynolds's sergeant Tom Sharky on a stakeout, also stars Rachel Ward in her second-ever screen appearance. For her role, Ward, who was previously a model, was nominated for a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year. With exciting direction and a cogent, punchy script, Sharky's Machine ranks up there with Reynolds's best work.

8 'Blow Out' (1981)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Another classic De Palma that was misunderstood upon release, Blow Out is an intelligent thriller driven by style rather than plot. Like his previous years' Dressed to Kill, contemporary audiences failed to realize that Blow Out was about craft, not story. A '70s thriller masquerading as an '80s one, the movie helped signal the fall of New Hollywood.

As a sound effects technician, John Travolta delivered one of his greatest performances, although the movie's commercial failure would also contribute to his career decline during the decade. Blow Out may be De Palma's opus as it is the culmination of his brilliance, a technically spellbinding mystery with the intellectual deviousness of a high-concept Giallo film.

7 'Stakeout' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

A traditional mismatched buddy cop romp, Stakeout gives charm to a bawdy and, in the wrong hands, indecorous concept. The pacing is eloquent, and John Badham's direction is fun and tonally consistent. However, the movie's performances are what make it one of the better action comedies of the '80s.

Richard Dreyfuss is wonderful, from his piquant line reading to his buoyant physical performance. So too is Emilio Estevez and Madeleine Stowe, who plays Dreyfuss's subject of surveillance and love interest. It's very '80s, but Stakeout is a precarious story done pretty well.

6 'Minority Report' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

In Minority Report, the superintendence is not done by the protagonist but by the enemy. From director Steven Spielberg, Minority Report is, like many of his best-known works, a chase film. However, it also deftly mixes elements of tech noir, mystery, and classic thriller.

Minority Report catches Spielberg at a great time, unencumbered by the sentimentality that has plagued some of his other films. It is a mature work and shows the master elevating a genre film into one of the decade's best. Its unusually perceptive script dexterously handles the movie's weighty themes, helping make it a blockbuster of uncommon intelligence.

5 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

More contemplative drama than intense thriller, The Lives of Others proves a startling mature first feature for its writer/director, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Surrounding the Stasi monitoring of a playwright and his actress lover in East Berlin, the movie glides through its 137-minute run time to deliver a poignant, introspective film of rare discernment.

It is an unpredictable film, not because of dashing twists but rather more than coherent storytelling and well-formed characters. In addition, there is an artistry that sings through despite its setting of paranoia and oppression. The movie would be highly acclaimed, winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

4 'Eye in the Sky' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Although he did try his hand with bigger franchise movies, director Gavin Hood is at his best working with smart, political material, and Eye in the Sky highlights his biggest strengths. Depicting the debate around a potential drone strike, the movie is a challenging moral quandary and presents its ethical dilemma with atypical forthrightness.

The movie's insularity is its greatest strength, as it heightens tensions to life or death degree, which it is. Written by screenwriter and playwright Guy Hibbert, the movie's claustrophobic pressure calls back to his roots on stage. Elevated by fine performances and a throbbing score, Eye in the Sky is a taut analysis on one of the many complexities of wartime.

3 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

It's unclear whether The Truman Show is a more important film now or when it was released. The movie was not just a prescient look into the pervasiveness of broadcasting in the new millennium but provided a warm, charming, and thought-provoking narrative along with it. While it raises some interesting questions on the nature of technology, the more interesting questions are on the nature of identity.

In hindsight, perhaps the movie was not as biting or madcap as it could have been, and its ambition seems somewhat hampered but its crowd-pleasing aspirations. The movie's clairvoyance may be eerie, but what has made The Truman Show an enduring classic is the emotional weight at the core of its story.

2 'The Conversation' (1974)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

The world is crumbling under Harry Caul, the protagonist of Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation. He is a surveillance expert, played with a somber tragedy by Gene Hackman in one of his great roles. Like other thematic contemporaries, such as Blow Out, Blowup, or The Parallax View, The Conversation is about what happens when you realize the world you thought you knew is a stranger.

This is accentuated by the movie's setting, post-Kennedy, just after Watergate, a time of severe identical flux, and the film expertly captures the era's confusion. Caul is a parable for America, one of Coppola's strongest ever metaphors, and his attempted uncovering of the truth proves to be a rich but unsettling one.

1 'Rear Window' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Although limited in range, Rear Window gives Hitchcock as many ideas to work with as any of his pictures. The narrative is sharp, uncluttered, and thematically right up his alley. Although simple on the outset, its concept is fertile for exploring some of Hitchcock's favorite ideas, such as voyeurism and shameless desires.

The "master of suspense" has arguably never been more in command of his craft than in Rear Window, from the coasting camerawork to neat observations. Equally impressive are Franz Waxman's titillating score and the effortless performances. Rear Window is an untouchable that has its prints all over recent cinema history.

