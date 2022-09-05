Movies centered around the magic of cinema are common, but boy, can they go haywire really fast. Done wrong, and these kinds of titles can end up being an example of a snake eating its tail, a self-aggrandizing exercise that alienates general viewers. But, done well, these are motion pictures that can captivate while reminding one why they fell in love with the medium of movies in the first place. These films don’t keep the viewer at arm’s length but instead create stories full of recognizable emotions that will suck in moviegoers. In the process, people will end up falling even more in love with the power of filmmaking.

This concept has been effectively explored in a wide variety of motion pictures over the years. Different decades, different styles of filmmaking, different countries, and so many other variations have offered up unique notions of what makes movies special. Though there’s plenty of variety in here, the very best movies about the magic of movies share a common thread of being love letters to a medium that, whether it's 1922 or 2022, people just can't seem to get enough of. Curl up on a couch and plop in one of these seven movies that are like catnip to film geeks and casual moviegoers alike:

Singin' in the Rain

The dawn of sound in cinema brought enormous upheaval to the world of movies and certainly, it has a lasting impact on the characters of Singin’ in the Rain. But, arguably Gene Kelly’s greatest musical ever also uses this technological advent as the impetus for a plot that’s all about the glories of show business as well as the way making art can bring people together. The latter element is reflected in the relationship between Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) and Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds), an affection that only gets more passionate once it becomes clear that Selden can excel in the world of talking pictures.

Being the backdrop for an unforgettable romance isn’t the only way Singin’ in the Rain makes one love movies even more. The various tunes in this masterpiece often make one appreciate various facets of the filmmaking process, such as goofball Cosmo's (Donald O'Connor) ode to comedy stars in the tune "Make 'Em Laugh” or a lengthy ode to classic musicals in "Broadway Melody." Singin’ in the Rain’s knowledge of vintage cinema is strong, but its infectious passion for all kinds of movies and how they can bring them together - that’s even more potent.

Ed Wood

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

In his lifetime, Ed Wood was dubbed the "worst director ever" for making movies like Plan 9 from Outer Space or Glen or Glenda. Any sense of production value was nonexistent in these films, the dialogue was laughable, and there was no sense of continuity from one scene to the next. But there was passion on the screen. Wood’s clear affinity for his works and his embracing of idiosyncratic yet strangely personal plotlines make his movie the very definition of the Anton Ego line from Ratatouille, "the average piece of junk is probably more meaningful than our criticism designating it so."

Thankfully, Tim Burton’s biopic on the film, simply titled Ed Wood, orients its story entirely around this idea rather than just turning the director into an easy punching bag. Played here by Johnny Depp, Wood’s world is rendered under the watchful eye of Burton with a monochromatic color scheme and production design mimicking the visuals that would inhabit an actual Ed Wood film. More importantly, there’s a constant sense of empathy towards this man’s creative spirit. Ed Wood is an ode to the weirdos who dare to make movies they want to see above all else.

Be Kind Rewind

Image Via New Line Cinema

Mike (Mos Def) and Jerry (Jack Black) accidentally erasing a VHS store's entire supply of videos at the start of Be Kind Rewind leads to an inspired idea. The duo will proceed to remake all the movies themselves in an extremely handcrafted manner in a process known as "sweding". In lesser hands, this concept could’ve been a recipe for hollow fan service and dumb callbacks. Thankfully, director Michel Gondry and an extremely talented cast are on hand to ensure that Be Kind Rewind lives up to all of its potential in terms of thoughtfulness.

There are plenty of wacky gags around when Mike and Jerry try to remake movies like Ghostbusters or RoboCop on a minuscule budget, but the film also eventually becomes a testament to the heart and love people put into even the shoddiest features. The finer details of cheap pastiches of movies like The Lion King also tend to get at the heart of why people love certain films in the first place. If you strip away all the professional polish and big-name actors, what makes something like 2001: A Space Odyssey so amazing? Why does it resonate with you? Be Kind Rewind is a wonderful ode to how the magic of movies often lies in what the viewer brings to the table.

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Image Via Orion Pictures

Much like Be Kind Rewind, The Purple Rose of Cairo could’ve been unbearable if executed poorly. In this case, it’s easy to imagine that the story of a cinema devotee getting to walk around in the real world with one of her favorite film characters could've been too twee for its own good. Thankfully, Cairo avoids that route by focusing on its central characters, film buff Cecilia (Mia Farrow) and archeologist Tom Baxter (Jeff Daniels), the latter of whom has waltzed right off a movie theater screen and into the land of flesh-and-blood people.

The duo’s interactions are utterly delightful thanks to the warm chemistry of Farrow and Daniels, but their rapport also unearths something deeper. Their intimate exchanges eventually reveal The Purple Rose of Cairo, which is set against The Great Depression, to be an ode to how necessary escapism can be. It’s not good to totally ignore the real world in favor of fantasy, but The Purple Rose of Cairo does show, especially in its bittersweet ending, how often movies can be the perfect balm for the torment of reality. With characters like Tom Baxter on the silver screen, who wouldn’t want to immerse themselves in cinematic exploits?

Cinema Paradiso

It’s true that picking Cinema Paradiso, a 1988 movie from director Giuseppe Tornatore, is a bit of a conventional pick for movies about the magic of movies. But just because it’s a go-to choice when you need a shot of an awestruck kid watching a projected movie for a YouTube montage doesn’t mean Cinema Paradiso fails to reaffirm the power of films. Cinema Paradiso is constantly and poignantly showing how movies can unify even the most disparate of people, including plucky youngster Salvatore Di Vita (Salvatore Cascio) and projectionist Alfredo (Philippe Noiret).

As the movie goes on and Di Vita grows up, Cinema Paradiso underscores just how important those bonds formed by the fires of cinema are. Even when somebody important passes away or an important classic movie theater is demolished, the memories one associates with those people and places will never go away. Within Cinema Paradiso, Tornatore creates a touching ode to the uplifting wonders movies can impart as well as how they can create lasting relationships we’ll never forget.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Kevin Smith’s 2008 comedy Zack and Miri Make a Porno, starring Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks in the titular roles, is as crude as its title would suggest. But much like Ed Wood or Be Kind Rewind, Zack and Miri Make a Porno is also a loving nod to all the heart that goes into making even the most unorthodox of productions. Smith's non-judgmental approach to the world of pornography means that the viewer gets to be invested in these wacky characters trying to put on a risqué show. Meanwhile, the eventual romance that blossoms between Zack and Miri is yet another of cinema’s endless portrayals of how the world of filmmaking can open the door to glorious romances.

Let’s also not forget how Zack and Miri Make a Porno‘s plot about working-class people just trying to pull off a movie in their workspace mirrors the way Kevin Smith made his directorial debut, Clerks. The parallels there that underscore how our lead characters are truly filmmaking underdogs reinforce how Zack and Miri’s core is about all the impossible yet amazing things movies are capable of. Traditionally, such a concept hasn’t been explored in feature-length stories with a project entitled Star Whores, but since when has Kevin Smith done things by the book?

Brigsby Bear

Image Via Sony Pictures Classics

Trying to describe the plot of the 2017 indie film Brigsby Bear can make you sound like you’ve lost all your marbles. Said story involves James Pope (Kyle Mooney) being released from an underground bunker where he was held captive for decades. In his time there, he became obsessed with the only children's show he was allowed to watch, "Brigsby Bear" (which was made by his "father"). Once he's out in the real world, all Pope wants to do is watch and then eventually make the movie that will bring closure to the Brigsby Bear lore. Screenwriters Mooney and Kevin Costello create an utterly bizarre premise here that manages to function as a poignant ode to how emotionally fulfilling movies can be.

Whether Pope realizes it or not, his quest to complete the world of Brigsby Bear on his ramshackle filmmaking terms is a way to bring closure to a psychological nightmare he cannot comprehend. Pope couldn’t control his past or the fact that he was kidnapped. Now, though, he gets to find solace in making a movie about a fictional world that brings him joy. Films can do so much more than just thrill or entertain us. Watching and making them can also provide a greater deal of psychological comfort than we’ll ever understand. Plus, it can bring us close to the people around us, just as Pope’s shoot eventually sees him befriending everyone from a cop/aspiring actor to a fellow patient at a psych ward.

Nothing better crystallizes Brigsby Bear’s touching approach to the power of cinema than a moment where James Pope, in footage caught during the shoot of the Brigsby Bear movie, excitedly proclaims “I love makin’ a movie!” The infectious joy in Mooney’s line delivery, the unbridled excitement, the clear sense of decisive preference after a life isolated from the outside world…it all speaks to a sort of magic that only movies can conjure up.