Objectively (or boringly) speaking, family has a pretty strict definition. It's the people you're related to, and in the traditional sense of the word, you can't choose them, and you can't ever "not be" tied to them in some way. This definitely doesn't ring true for other bonds that can be chosen and effectively ended, be they romantic relationships or friendships.

That's all to say that family can inevitably be more than just the people you're related to; who are tied to you genetically. Close bonds can be just as powerful as family - sometimes even more so - and it's a comforting thought that non-traditional families can be built and participated in, for those who may have never known their family, lost them, or become estranged from them. Numerous films have had their characters form one of these non-traditional families, and when done well, it makes for an exceptionally satisfying emotional journey. The following seven movies are among the best that do this as a significant part - or even the main part - of their narratives.

'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

Ever since the start of the Fast and Furious franchise (going back over 20 years now), the main theme has always been "family." It's gotten to the point where it's become a popular meme to poke fun at how often Vin Diesel says it, making it a point of ridicule, even if surely some of the series' immense popularity has to be because of the characters and their family-like bonds.

Sure, the plots of the films are usually concerned with car racing (in the first few films) or heists + spy-related espionage (in the latter films), and the stunts and action scenes are therefore a big draw. But at the end of the day, audiences may have gotten bored with the big, loud, dumb action if there weren't a closely-knit crew of characters - who treated each other like family - to ground the increasingly silly and over-the-top storylines.

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

Zack Snyder is a bold and uncompromising director with many fans and a decent number of detractors. However, one thing all agreed on was that his 2021 recut of 2017's Justice League was the superior version. Bringing together several of DC's biggest superheroes felt rushed in the original's two-hour runtime, with the epic four-hour length of Snyder's 2021 version allowing for smoother pacing and much better character development.

It was one of the things that allowed the idea of the Justice League serving as a family for its superheroes to better shine through in the longer cut. Many DC superheroes are defined by a sense of loneliness, isolation, or simply being the only one of their kind, and so to see them come together and form a full-fledged squad was greatly satisfying. It's something that DC seems to like doing in their films, given 2021's The Suicide Squad also embraced the idea of lone wolves coming together to form a team/non-traditional family of sorts.

'Star Wars' (1977)

To see 1977's Star Wars as a film that's purely about characters forming a family with other characters they're not related to does require overlooking a plot development that comes later in the trilogy. That's because it's undeniable that Luke and Leia are actually related; estranged siblings who find out they share parents a while after they first meet (and unfortunately after they share a couple of very uncomfortable in hindsight kisses).

But taken on its own, Star Wars is absolutely about finding fire-forged friends who become a family of sorts. Luke loses the only family he knows, Leia sees her home planet destroyed, Obi-Wan has largely been living in isolation, the two droids we see at the start of the film look hopelessly lost, and Han Solo literally has the word "solo" in his name. Yet by the end, they're all together - admittedly after having lost their team uncle, Obi-Wan - celebrating their victory and ready to face the future together, as a family of sorts.

'We're the Millers' (2013)

A fairly crude comedy that nonetheless manages to have a little heart beneath its crass, cold exterior, We're the Millers concerns four individuals who come together in order to transport a large drug shipment across the U.S. on a tense and risky road trip.

While they start their journey together as a "family" for criminal purposes, they end up coming out the other end almost feeling like a real family. It's fairly predictable that that's the way the film was going to go from the start, but it's still pulled off reasonably well, and maybe there's something satisfying about seeing a fake family gradually start to realize that maybe they wouldn't mind acting like a real one.

'American Honey' (2016)

American Honey is an intimate epic; intimate in the sense that it's character-focused and has a fairly loose narrative, but epic in the sense that it's close to three hours long, and has a plot concerning a road trip, which takes the characters to a variety of places throughout.

The main character, Star, is a teenage girl who feels like her life is aimless, so she tags along with a group of fellow young people as they travel, party, and try to enjoy their lives. The film reveals that the other people in the group have felt the isolation and loneliness that Star has grappled with, allowing them to all feel a sense of almost familial belonging. So even while the film isn't without drama, it does emerge as one with a positive message about bonding and persevering with like-minded people, when your actual family or home life may otherwise be letting (and bringing) you down.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

The first film in Peter Jackson's epic fantasy trilogy, The Lord of the Rings, is concerned with the forming of the fellowship promised in its title. In order to undertake the dangerous mission to Mt. Doom to destroy a ring - and with it, evil itself - a team is built, with various individuals from the various races of Middle Earth joining forces to complete the task.

Granted, the fellowship - in its whole form - doesn't last long. The mission proves incredibly dangerous, with two causalities (one got better) occurring before the party is divided up. But for the brief moment they're together, the fellowship feels like a family: they work together, have disagreements, sometimes prove to be nuisances, but ultimately all have each other's backs.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly isn't lacking when it comes to teams. The most prominent of course is the Avengers, and the most recent Spider-Man film also saw a team-up of Spider-Men, thanks to the wonders of the multiverse. But perhaps the team that feels most like a lovable (but sometimes dysfunctional) family are the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It's immensely satisfying to see a group of lone wolves and social outcasts come together to form a team, even though it does take a while, and there are plenty of personality clashes along the way. There will always be rough edges in the unofficial family that is the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that might be what makes their non-traditional family feel all the more believable. Given their family-like bond became stronger during Vol. 2, all signs point to them becoming even more like a close-knit family in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

