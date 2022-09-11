Everyone loves a good wedding, especially in a romantic comedy. There’s something particularly satisfying about seeing the "will-they-won’t-they" couple finally proclaim their love to the world and settle down for their happily ever after. Or just to see the drama-filled family hijinks that all weddings ultimately entail. Either way, a wedding movie is always the perfect pick for a cozy film date with your significant other or a fun night in with all your best friends. These sappy wedding rom-coms will have you laughing out loud and reaching for the tissues.

RELATED: 'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Why Fiona's Tale of Unrequited Love Is So Powerful

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Image Via Rank Film Distributors

Four Weddings and a Funeral is the kind of film that will have you both laughing and crying by the end — the title itself is proof enough of that. Unmarried, bumbling Charles (Hugh Grant) meets the love of his life, Carrie (Andie MacDowall), at his friend’s wedding only to lose her the next day when she moves away. We follow the ups and downs of their love story as the two cross paths through the months at five different social events. The film has a wonderful cast of quirky, idiosyncratic characters and the heart-warming, hilarious friendships they share together. It’s not just a romance, it’s a journey through Charles’ life and his growth into emotional maturity. Four Weddings and a Funeral makes for a thoroughly entertaining and touching watch.

Father of the Bride (1991)

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Father of the Bride is a more unique take on the wedding rom-com genre, as it tells the story from a dad’s perspective. Comedy legend Steve Martin plays the overprotective and erratic George Banks, a family man leading the perfect life with his wife (Diane Keaton) and children. However, he’s in for a rude awakening when his daughter announces her engagement and finds it difficult to accept that she’s growing up. The film is a remake of a 1950s classic of the same name, though it still manages to hit the mark as a uniquely funny, heartwarming flick. It’s a wonderfully relatable slice-of-life comedy, without all the melodramatics. Martin’s character depicts a timeless message for all parents. All children will eventually leave the nest and it's up to the parents to love them enough to let them go.

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Adam Sandler has produced his fair share of romantic comedies, but The Wedding Singer is by far one of his best. Robbie (Sandler), an engaged wedding singer, befriends Julia (Drew Barrymore) at a wedding and promises to sing at her upcoming wedding. When his own fiancé leaves him at the altar, heartbroken Robbie’s friendship with Julia blossoms into love as he helps her plan her wedding to another man. There’s no denying the chemistry between Sandler and Barrymore, who have since gone on to make multiple rom-coms together. While it encompasses Sandler’s usual goofy sense of humor, the film is surprisingly tender and romantic. Particularly with his tear-jerking serenade to Julia of his original song “Grow Old With You."

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Image via Universal Studios

This one’s for all the ABBA fans, and those looking to add to their wedding playlist. Mamma Mia! follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her family as they plan for her upcoming wedding on a paradisiacal island in Greece. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), Sophie invites three of her mother’s ex-lovers in the hopes one of them may turn out to be her father. The music in this film alone is enough to convince anyone to watch this uplifting musical, as well as the stellar cast. Mamma Mia! has since cemented its position in pop culture as a rom-com classic and a fantastic jukebox musical. It’s sweet, light-hearted fun that will have you longing for summer and your own incredible island wedding.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Image via Gold Circle Films

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is the wedding film for all of us with enormous, crazy, overbearing families that we can’t help but love. Screenwriter Nia Vardalos stars as Toula, a Greek woman with a large, intrusive family, who falls in love with a non-Greek man (John Corbett). Toula struggles with her family’s acceptance of her fiancé and coming to terms with her heritage. The film is a beautiful celebration of tradition, family, and Greek culture. We as the audience become a part of Toula’s life, we relate to her insecurities and her struggles, and we cheer as she grows in confidence and self-love. My Big Fat Greek Wedding is the kind of wholesome viewing that the entire family can enjoy.

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Image via New Line

Wedding Crashers is by far the most raunchy entry on this list. It doesn’t follow the typical sweet, wholesome formula of wedding romantic comedies. John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) are serial wedding crashers, using the romantic wedding season as a means to pick up women. However, their usual scheme falls to pieces when John falls for a beautiful bridesmaid (Rachel McAdams). If you’re looking for a sweet, predictable, trope-filled romance, this definitely isn’t the right movie for the occasion. Wedding Crashers is crude and laugh-out-loud funny, with an astounding cast to boot.

Love Actually (2003)

Image Via Universal Pictures

While the wedding in Love Actually isn’t the main focus of the film, it’s simply too iconic to not earn a spot on this list. Nine stories intertwine in this magical Christmas film, exploring the complexities and universality of love. Among a wide range of characters are Juliet (Keira Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who have just gotten married, Though, Peter’s best man Mark (Andrew Lincoln) doesn't seem to like his best friend's new bride.. or is there more to it? The film is worth watching even just for this wedding scene with a spectacular surprise musical number in the church. Love Actually has one of the most enormous and ambitious cast lists, yet they somehow managed to pull it off. A feat many films have attempted (and failed) to replicate. Love Actually explores every facet of love — good and bad. Even the most romance-averse filmgoers find something to love in this story.

27 Dresses (2008)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

27 Dresses appeals to the wedding-lover in all of us. Serial bridesmaid Jane (Katherine Heigl) adores weddings and dreams of her own special day. Secretly in love with her boss, Jane is devastated to discover that her flirtatious younger sister Tess (Malin Akerman) has won his heart and needs her help to plan their wedding. What makes this film so watchable is the fantastic chemistry the actors have together, particularly Heigl and James Marsden - especially for those enemies-to-lovers fans. And Akerman’s portrayal of the obnoxious Tess and her relationship with Jane is painfully relatable to anyone who knows how annoying sisters can be.

The Proposal (2009)

Image Via Disney

The Proposal isn’t your usual meet-cute fall-in-love wedding rom-com — in fact, the bride and groom despise one another. High-profile New York editor Margaret (Sandra Bullock) faces deportation to Canada after her Visa terms are violated so she bribes her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her in order to obtain a green card. However, when the two visit his hometown, they are forced to keep up the charade through an array of mishaps. The film delivers everything you expect from a mismatched couple rom-com and more. There are consistent laughs throughout, though Betty White’s portrayal of Gammy definitely steals the show. The Proposal is just the right mix of tender, heartwarming and hysterical.

Image Via Universal Pictures

The Wedding Date is the perfect wedding movie for anyone who’s been jilted by their ex. Kat (Debra Messing) travels to London to be the maid of honor at her sister, Amy’s (Amy Adams), fast-approaching wedding. To make matters worse, her ex-fiance is the groom’s best man. In order to save face, Kat enlists the services of a male escort, the debonair Nick (Dermot Mulroney), to pose as her boyfriend. While the film is certainly filled with the expected cheesiness of any romantic comedy, it’s not quite as predictable as the rest, featuring a rather surprising plot twist. Nevertheless, The Wedding Date is a light-hearted enjoyable watch, if only just for a glimpse at the charming and ever-so sexy Mulroney.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Speaking of Mulroney.. If you’ve ever had a crush on one of your best friends, you’ll definitely relate to the heartache in My Best Friend’s Wedding. Jules (Julia Roberts) finally realizes her love for her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney), when he announces his upcoming wedding to Kim (Cameron Diaz), a younger woman he has only been dating for a few months. Struggling to come to terms with this, Jules plots to sabotage his wedding and win over his love. While definitely not a role model in emotional maturity, Roberts’ portrayal of the spiteful Jules is wickedly entertaining. However, it’s Rupert Everett playing George who truly steals the show as the hilarious sidekick. And as hard as Jules tried to through a spanner in the works of her best friend’s engagement, we are proved reminded that nothing can get in the way of true love and devotion.