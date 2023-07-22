With amazing reviews and a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, the highly anticipated Barbie live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by the undeniably talented Greta Gerwig, just hit the big screen, and the way it tackles womanhood is one of the elements that stand out the most in the film, at least according to critics so far.

Women's stories have always been around. While some of the most memorable are directed by men, including comedies like Robert Luketic's Legally Blonde and John Cassavetes' classic A Woman Under the Influence — undoubtedly excellent films — there are tons of other female-centric ones directed by female filmmakers that are just as great, especially considering that they are actually seen through the "female gaze" and often provide audiences with a different and at times more accurate point of view. From The Edge of Seventeen to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, these are some of the best movies that reflect on different experiences, phases, and situations in women's lives.

10 'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

Kelly Fremon Craig's tale of adolescence, which stars Hailee Steinfeld (who delivers one of her best performances), is one of the most realistic teenage films out there, with many young girls resonating with Nadine's terrible high school experience. Between being the most awkward girl in town and her brother (Blake Jenner) starting to date her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson), Nadine can't help feeling alone in the world.

What makes The Edge of Seventeen such a great film (and a classic that many understandably turn to for comfort and solace) is how it speaks to its viewers by realistically tackling universal themes, including the feeling of not belonging anywhere (especially as a teenager). Not only does Fremon Craig's film highlight these anxieties, but it also portrays the high school experience with precise detail, making for a bittersweet and compelling watch that is guaranteed to keep audiences entertained.

9 'American Honey' (2016)

An oftentimes overlooked A24 gem, American Honey is a refreshing coming-of-age following Sasha Lane's Star, a rebellious adolescent girl who runs away from her troubled home with a traveling sales crew, finding her own place among the gang of misfits and engaging in the group's unconventional (and questionable) lifestyle.

Andrea Arnold's must-see road trip movie benefits from stunning cinematography with strong performances to match. With a refreshing and unique narrative, the three-hour slice-of-life type of film engulfs viewers with its absorbing script and intriguingly reflects on the lives of many impoverished young people with limited backgrounds, depicting the lack of opportunities they have as well as their struggle to find their place in the world.

8 'The Babadook' (2014)

Regarded as a modern horror masterpiece (with an impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes), The Babadook is Jennifer Kent's outstanding feature directorial debut, which illustrates a troubled widow, played by Essie Davis, who comes to realize that the tales about a monster from a children's book her son has been talking about are actually true.

Examining the psychological unraveling of a flawed female protagonist, The Babadook is a gripping watch and the perfect pick for horror fans. Because the movie seamlessly combines the genre with sensitive themes of trauma and mental health, it comes off as a memorable one that will definitely run in audiences' brains for a while.

7 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Directed by Sofia Coppola — Francis Ford Coppola's daughter, who has certainly made a name for herself in the industry — The Virgin Suicides is based on Jeffrey Eugenides' book of the same name. It follows the Lisbon sisters, five doomed and mysterious sisters who are the subject of the obsession of many neighborhood boys.

With a dreamy setting and captivating premise, Coppola's first film shines a light on grief and memory. Despite its suggestive title, The Virgin Suicides presents itself as a light and feminine feature but is ultimately dark and haunting. Tackling sensitive themes like depression, eating disorders, religious oppression, and societal decay, this 1999 film still resonates today.

6 'Raw' (2016)

The masterfully made Raw follows a 17-year-old vegetarian, Justine (Garance Marillier), who, during her first week at veterinary school, discovers a new, ruthless, and dangerously enticing world. When Justice engages and feels pressured to eat raw meat for the first time, she begins experiencing unexpected consequences.

Feminist filmmaker Julia Ducournau's gruesome body horror film is undoubtedly one of the most beguiling in the genre, as well as one of the most thought-provoking. Exploring the idea of female hunger and pleasure in all levels of one's life — including academic, professional, and sexual — this disturbing movie makes for an unusual but unforgettable coming-of-age and dark comedy.

5 'Daughters of the Dust' (1991)

Daughters of the Dust is among the most groundbreaking films directed by women and about women, as it was the first movie directed by a black female filmmaker to get a wide theatrical release. It tells the story of three different generations of Gullah women living on the South Carolina Sea Islands in the year 1902.

A thoroughly mesmerizing feature with fantastic production design and out-of-this-world cinematography that will send viewers back in time, Julie Dash's incredible film deals with themes of tradition, religion, tolerance, and family, providing audiences with a poetic view on all of these topics.

4 'Little Women' (2019)

Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, this Greta Gerwig-directed film reinvents the well-known classic and features a talented ensemble cast including Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Laura Dern. Focusing on the lives of the four March sisters — who have very different ambitions and clearly distinctive personalities — Little Women flashes back and forth in time while reflecting on each's past and present.

Before getting her hands on the promising summer hit Barbie, Gerwig showcased her directing and screenwriting skills in both Little Women and Frances Ha, two films that reflect on womanhood and the growing pains of finding your path in life. This Oscar-winner feature carefully inspects the struggles between familial duty and personal growth, loneliness, gender norms, and the role of women in the world.

3 'Jeanne Dielman' (1975)

This 1975 drama by Chantal Akerman centers on the widowed mother (Delphine Seyrig) of a teenage boy named Sylvain (Jan Decorte), who spends her days doing mundane household chores like shopping, cooking, and housework in addition to her occasional employment as a prostitute, which keeps her financially afloat.

Jeanne Dielman is an ever-relevant movie and an empathetic portrayal of female suffering, oppression, and the pressure imposed upon women to keep up the appearance of a model wife and mother. Regarded as the masterpiece of slow cinema by some, Akerman's movie provides audiences with a powerful commentary.

2 'Vagabond' (1985)

Written and directed by French New Wave icon Agnès Varda, Vagabond is a thoroughly touching drama film about an independent young woman's (Sandrine Bonnaire) journey as she travels from one place to another, taking odd jobs and lodging with whoever will let her. Mona favors freedom over comfort and will go to great lengths to get it, even if with terrible consequences.

Like many other Varda movies (like Cléo from 5 to 7), Vagabond is undoubtedly a feminist at its core, tackling powerful themes in a compelling way, including the female longing for liberation at all levels. It is considered Varda's masterpiece by many thanks to its utterly devastating but compelling storyline.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a beautifully shot historical drama set in 1770 and focuses on the ardent love affair between two women: the young daughter of a French countess (Adèle Haenel) and an artist (Noémie Merlant) commissioned to paint her wedding portrait.

Depicting yearning and queer love in a singular way, this incredible piece of cinema is unlike anything viewers have probably ever seen, and that is mostly due to its bittersweet narrative, strong performances, and astounding cinematography that looks like it came out of a painting. For more female-centric films, Girlhood is another incredible feature by Sciamma worth checking out.

