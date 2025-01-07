It's widely known that male writers can't always write female characters well; many are riddled with clichés and terrible descriptions, so much so that they become fantasy-like creatures that real women would never be able to relate to. With filmmakers, the emphasis for so long stood on the woman's looks more than her personality, that many of them became reduced to characters meant to tempt or attract. This disparity in film was so vast at one point, that The Bechdel Test was devised to give people the idea of its magnitude.

The Bechdel Test proves that most (even modern) movies fail its three basic requirements, which are to have at least two women in them who talk to each other about anything other than a man. When men write women, they may often miss, but there are instances where their movies don't just pass Bechdel, but also deal with women's inner lives. There are many honorable mentions that pass the test, but really well-written movies about women don't need those criteria to be good. These great movies about women were written by men, and show a deeper and more appreciative understanding of the opposite sex.

8 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Written and Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki, the head of Ghibli Studios and the most influential anime creator on the planet, has written some of the most compelling female characters on film. They're all strong heroines that don't bow in front of anyone or take less than what they deserve. To him, a female protagonist is as natural as his love of cats. Although many of Miyazaki's movies are contenders for great stories about women and girls, from Princess Mononoke to Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away is one of the best examples of his undying appreciation for strong female characters.

Spirited Away follows a little girl, Chihiro, who goes on a nature stroll with her parents. When they find an abandoned amusement park, Chihiro's parents get turned into pigs by falling into a spirit trap, and she crosses into the spirit world to retrieve their human forms. Chihiro's time in the spirit realm turns out transforming for her. There, she's neither a child nor a woman, learning the responsibilities of work, and the value of a person's name. In the realm of nameless spirits reduced to their function and contribution, Chihiro shows care and understanding, and offers a helping hand. While Miyazaki may not have considered this, attributes Chihiro has are often related to women. The coming-of-age of this little girl is depicted through realizing her best self, experiencing growth and overcoming obstacles. In many movies, female characters don't hold such magnanimous qualities. The choice to make a little girl go through them doesn't surprise anyone, as girls are resilient and powerful.

7 'Far From Heaven' (2002)

Written and Directed by Todd Haynes

Todd Haynes wrote and directed Far From Heaven with Julianne Moore as the lead, a housewife in the 1950s whose life suddenly starts falling apart. Moore and Haynes worked together on several movies, but Far From Heaven is their best work, and potentially Haynes' best feature. The story follows Cathy, a housewife in the suburbs with a superficially idyllic life. Things begin going south when she learns her husband might be cheating on her, and she starts befriending her young new gardener. The expectations set on Cathy to be the perfect wife and keep her life and family together are emphasized by the intense disapproval of her choices from her neighbors and friends.

With women always having to be responsible for others and keeping their families together, there's rarely time to think about themselves. When Cathy finally starts following her own desires and ideas, chasing after the things she wants, they're all taken from her once again because of societal pressures. Far From Heaven also tackles topics of repressed homosexuality and widespread racism, most notably shown in Cathy's husband facing the realization of his hidden lifestyle and her showing kindness to her new Black gardener, which essentially gets her ostracized. Beyond a great movie about a woman trying to take back control of her life, Far From Heaven is also a nice reflection on society during the 1950s, though slightly melodramatic.