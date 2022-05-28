A new horror movie from A24, Men, directed by Alex Garland (Annihilation, Ex Machina) is set to be released on May 20. The film follows a young woman (played by Jessie Buckley) who, in the wake of her husband’s death, goes on a vacation by herself to the English countryside. The film also features Rory Kinnear, who, from the trailer, appears to be playing multiple sinister roles.

Having the same person play many roles is a long tradition, both on stage and in film. Though the practice is common enough in theater, it is unusual enough onscreen that it always makes a strong impression. It also proves an interesting talent showcase for the actor, displaying their range. Some actors’ most iconic onscreen performances have come from playing many characters in the same production. In anticipation of Men, here are the 13 best movies in which actors play multiple roles.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

When Dorothy (Judy Garland) comes back from Oz, she notices something very particular: that the characters from her dream, specifically the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Tin Man (Jack Haley), and Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) all resemble the farmhands, Zeke, Hunk, and Hickory, who work on the farm owned by Dorothy's Uncle Henry and Auntie Em (Charley Grapewin and Clara Blandick). Similarly, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) bears a striking similarity to Dorothy's nasty neighbor, Almira Gulch, while the Wizard looks an awful lot like Professor Marvel, the fortune-teller who first appears at the beginning of the film. Many may not notice that Frank Morgan, who played the Wizard and Professor Marvel, played three other characters as well: he was also the doorman to the Emerald City, the carriage driver, and a guard at the Wizard’s chamber.

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

This less well known Deborah Kerr film features the actress in three roles. A war movie directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp tells the story of Major General Clive Wynne-Candy (Roger Livesey), a senior commander in the Home Guard during World War II. An extended flashback shows the story of his life as a soldier rising through the ranks during the Boer War and the First World War. Deborah Kerr plays different women who have a profound effect on Candy’s life. It is regarded by many to be one of the greatest British films ever made. Another fun fact about this movie is that Winston Churchill absolutely hated it.

Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)

Before he was Obi-Wan Kenobi, Alec Guinness played every single member of the aristocratic D’Ascoyne family in Kind Hearts and Coronets, a black comedy about murder and revenge. After his mother, the daughter of a Duke, ran off with an Italian opera singer, Louis Mazzini (Dennis Price) was cut off from her family and from his inheritance. When his mother dies, she is refused a place in the family tomb. In order to avenge her and receive his inheritance, Louis determines to murder all the people ahead of him in line to the Dukedom, all eight of whom are played by Guinness (including suffragette Aunt Agatha D’Ascoyne, tragically shot down in her hot air balloon whilst dropping leaflets over London).

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb (1964)

When U.S. Air Force General Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden) goes insane and orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union (he’s simply got to stop the communist plot to contaminate our precious bodily fluids), politicians and generals are left scrambling to try to avert a nuclear apocalypse. Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove made the end of the world hilarious, and this is in no small part thanks to Peter Sellers’ priceless performance as, respectively: President of the United States Merkin Muffley (“Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the war room!”), British Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, and ex-Nazi German scientist Dr. Strangelove (“Mein Führer! I can walk!”). Incredible performances from the rest of the cast as well as razor sharp dialogue that’s riotously funny to this day make this movie as timeless as it is terrifying.

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blazing Saddles is one of Mel Brooks’s greatest achievements. Like all his comedy, it pushes the envelope when it comes to propriety — but boy do the risks pay off. This legendary Western spoof stars Cleavon Little as Bart, the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge. The citizens of Rock Ridge are quite racist towards Bart at first; however, they soon realize that Bart and boozy gunslinger Jim the Waco Kid (Gene Wilder) are their only line of defense against the town getting demolished to make way for a new railroad. As he often does in his movies, Mel Brooks takes on a double role, this time as Governor Le Petomane and the Indian Chief. Other hilarious Mel Brooks films in which actors play multiple roles include Space Balls and History of the World: Part I.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

Since this is a Monty Python movie, each of the Pythons naturally plays many roles; in fact, with very few exceptions, most of the film’s characters are played by one of the six troupe members. Even Graham Chapman, who plays the lead as King Arthur, also plays one of the heads of the three-headed giant as well as lending his voice to the role of God. Having the same 6 actors play most of the roles contributes to the low budget effect that is part of the iconic comedy’s charm. Michael Palin took on the biggest workload: on top of being Sir Galahad the Pure, he also played a guard, Dennis the democratically inclined peasant, Peasant 2, the Right Head of the Three Headed Giant, a Singing Knight, the King of Swamp Castle, the Leader of the Knights Who Say Ni, Brother Maynard’s Brother, and the film’s Narrator. Whew.

Coming to America (1988)

In John Landis’s Coming to America, Eddie Murphy plays Akeem Joffer, prince of the wealthy African nation of Zamunda. Tired of being pampered, Akeem yearns for a wife who will love him despite his riches and title. He flees an arranged marriage and travels to Queens. He and his friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) go undercover as poor foreign students with the intention of finding Akeem a bride. On top of playing Akeem, Murphy also portrays Randy Watson, lead singer of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate, an elderly Jewish barbershop customer named Saul, as well as Clarence, the owner of the barbershop. Arsenio Hall also plays multiple roles: besides Semmi, he plays Reverend Brown, Morris the barber, and an “Extremely Ugly Girl” who flirts with both Semmi and Akeem at a bar.

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Robert Zemeckis’s sequel to the original Back To The Future sees Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) travel to 2015 in order to prevent Marty’s son from wreaking havoc on the future. However, when their arch-enemy Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson) steals the DeLorean and uses it to change history to his advantage, Marty and Doc must go back to the past and restore order to the space-time continuum. Michael J. Fox plays Marty McFly, his future son Marty McFly, Jr., and his future daughter Marlene McFly. Thomas F. Wilson takes multiple roles as well, playing both Biff Tannen and Biff’s grandson Griff Tannen.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Oh, Joe Versus the Volcano. What a weird movie. Joe Banks (Tom Hanks) finds out he’s going to die from an incurable disease in a few months. Soon, eccentric millionaire Graynamore (Lloyd Bridges) offers Joe the opportunity to die in a much cooler way: by hurling himself into a volcano. This is also a romance, and Meg Ryan plays not one, not two, but three women Joe encounters on his journey to certain doom. It's a shame the timing is so bad.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery already saw Mike Myers playing not only the titular super spy, but his arch nemesis Dr. Evil. In Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Myers increases that number from two to three, as he portrays not only Austin Powers and Dr. Evil, but nefarious new villain Fat Bastard as well. That’s a lot of people trying to steal your mojo.

The Prestige (2006)

Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige is a mind-melding period thriller set at the end of the 19th century. Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman), his wife Julia (Piper Perabo), and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) are assistants to a magician named Cutter (Michael Caine). When Julia dies during a performance, Robert blames Alfred, and the two become rival magicians battling to destroy one another. On top of Angier, Jackman also portrays Gerald Root, Angier’s double during a trick. Christian Bale, meanwhile, plays not only Alfred Borden, but also Borden’s brother Freddy. The characters themselves also play different people in the interest of keeping up their illusions.

Cloud Atlas (2012)

The Wachowskis’ Cloud Atlas (based on the novel by David Mitchell) heavily divided audience opinion upon its release. Because it’s an anthology film that spans five centuries, the cast members perform multiple roles. The film is additionally unusual in that many of the actors cross both race and gender lines in the multitude of characters they portray. Though it definitely isn't for everyone, Cloud Atlas delivers a unique viewing experience in part because of the way in which it uses its actors.

Suspiria (2018)

Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of the 1977 Italian horror movie of the same name features both Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in multiple roles. Johnson plays Susie Bannion, an American dancer who escapes to 1970s Berlin in order to audition for a famous dance school. Only of course, the school is secretly a coven of witches. Johnson also plays Mother Suspiriorum, one of the triad of witches whom the coven worships. Swinton, meanwhile, plays three characters: Madame Blanc, the protégée of coven leader Helena Markos, coven leader Helena Markos, and Dr. Josef Klemperer, a psychiatrist who is suspicious of the dance studio. Like Cloud Atlas, the film has polarized audience opinion since it was first released.

