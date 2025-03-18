Movies about alcohol use disorder and addiction can offer important insight into these illnesses that impact millions of people. While there are some movies that sensationalize addiction or glamorize substance use, there are some movies that are honest reflections on how these illnesses impact real people and their families. While some movies about alcohol use disorder and addiction emphasize the tragedy of these illnesses, many offer hope.

Some movies, like 28 Days, highlight the rehab experience and how important it can be to recovery. Other movies, like My Name is Bill W., highlight the hope that exists in recovery and mutual aid. The most essential movies about addiction spotlight how devastating these illnesses are to those who live with them and how loved ones can be impacted. The most honest movies about these illnesses also highlight how difficult the recovery process can be and how worthwhile it is.

10 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Trainspotting is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh. The movie follows a group of individuals who live with substance abuse in Edinburgh. Beyond being an exploration of addiction, the story examines the impact of crushing poverty and economic hopelessness through these characters. As these characters fall deeper into substance use disorder, and struggle with heroin in particular, their lives spiral further out of control.

Trainspotting is such an essential movie about addiction because it highlights the relationship between poverty and substance use. Making this connection is important because it highlights how poverty is a risk factor when it comes to substance use disorders. Trainspotting showcases how devastating substance abuse is, especially over time. It is an unflinching look at the realities of leaving this illness untreated.