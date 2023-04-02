Gene Siskel was one of the most popular film critics and is universally remembered for his movie review television shows with fellow film critic, Roger Ebert. In 1969, Siskel started writing for The Chicago Tribune and shortly after, started reviewing movies. He and Ebert officially partnered in 1975 and the two were noted for their clever wit, heated discussions and their notorious 'thumbs up, thumbs down' rating system.

Siskel himself was known for his abrasive style and negative reviews for box office hits like Scarface, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning film, Unforgiven. While Siskel was a tough critic, he had an immense passion and love for film that when he came across a great movie like Saturday Night Fever and Fargo, he was always their number one fan.

12 'Z' (1969)

When an activist, Z (Yves Montad) is killed during a violent demonstration, authorities rule it to be a fatal car accident but considering the political atmosphere, others suspect foul play. With the assistance of a photojournalist (Jacques Perrin), the Examining Magistrate (Jean-Louis Trintignati) uncovers the truth behind Z's death and their honesty comes at a dire price.

Z is loosely based on the dark days of the government in Greece during the 1960s. Siskel commented that the film had many great qualities but specifically discussed how Z is not only a political thriller but also a vital political statement at the time. The movie earned several Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. It went on to the Oscars for both Best Foreign Language Film and Best Film Editing.

11 'The Right Stuff' (1983)

At the start of the Space Race between the Soviet Union and the United States, seven military pilots including John Glenn (Ed Harris) are selected for a mission, Project Mercury. While other flight crews and rockets have been unsuccessful, the team is determined to become the first human flight team to reach space and make global history.

The Right Stuff follows the early days of NASA and real-life astronauts known as the Mercury Seven who made the first successful human flights into space. Siskel considered The Right Stuff to be the greatest movie of the year encouraging everyone to see it. The movie received several Academy Award nominations and went on to win four Oscars including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

10 'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

Tony Manero (John Travolta) lives a basic, normal life still living at home with his parents and working at a local paint store but lives for the weekends. Every weekend, he and his friends go to a disco where Tony always shines and when there's an announcement about an upcoming dance competition, he partners up with a lovely and talented dancer, Stephanie (Karen Lynn Gorney).

According to The Chicago Tribune, Saturday Night Fever was Siskel's all-time favorite movie and saw it at least 17 times in theaters when it was first released. He even purchased the same iconic white suit Travolta wears in the film. Siskel was drawn to the movie's emotional themes specifically young people finding an escape from their boring, everyday life and obtaining their version of success.

9 'Fargo' (1996)

Minnesota car salesman, Jerry (William H. Macy) has found himself in massive debt, and out of desperation, he hires two crooks (Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife and collect the ransom from her wealthy father. Everything goes according to plan until the kidnappers end up killing a state trooper and the whole scheme starts to fall apart.

Fargo is a dark comedy written by Joel and Ethan Coen and was named the greatest movie of 1996 by both Siskel and Ebert. The movie earned several Oscar nominations and the Coen Brothers went on to win for Best Original Screenplay. Fargo star, Frances McDormand received her first nomination for Best Actress and took home the win for her dizzily rich performance.

8 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Comedian, Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) reflects on his relationship with a struggling singer, Annie (Diane Keaton) examining the rise and fall of their once-promising relationship. Through humor and sentimental emotion, Singer tries to understand where things when wrong exploring how they met, fell in love and the uncontrollable obstacles they faced in their once-promising romance.

Keaton had previously worked with Allen on several other films including Play It Again, Sam and her role in Annie Hall was specifically written for her. Siskel ranked Annie Hall as the best movie of 1977, earning nominations in all five major Oscar categories and several others. The movie went on to win four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Keaton. Unfortunately. controversies surrounding the director have overshadowed the undeniably historic film in recent years.

7 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro) is a boxer who has the potential to become the next middleweight champion. As he works his way towards his professional dream, his self-destructive behavior and obsessive rage outside the ring could cost him everything he has worked for including his wife and family.

Raging Bull is a biopic based on the 1970 memoir by professional boxer, Jake LaMotta who in the boxing world, was known as, 'The Bronx Bull.' Siskel called it Raging Bull a "down-and-dirty" film that explores the "dark side of the human animal" adding praise to De Niro as well as director, Martin Scorsese and his choice of filming in black and white which provides another layer of grit to the torrid drama.

6 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

In 1968, David "Noodles" Aaronson (De Niro) returns to his old stomping grounds in New York City and while his friends are no longer around, he feels he has some unfinished business he needs to settle. As Noodles makes his way through the city, he reflects on rising from being a bootlegger to one of the city's most powerful gangsters.

Once Upon a Time in America is co-written and directed by the iconic Italian filmmaker, Sergio Leone and also stars James Woods, Joe Pesci and Burt Young. Originally, the movie was over 3 hours long and only got an international release. Many American critics panned the shorter version of the film including Siskel who called it the worst film of the year. After seeing the movie in its entirety, he changed his mind, naming it the best movie of 1984.

5 'Do The Right Thing' (1989)

Mookie (Spike Lee) works at a local pizzeria in Brooklyn owned by Sal (Danny Aiello) who only allows Italian actors on his restaurant's Wall of Fame. Since Sal's shop is in a now prominently Black neighborhood, his wall becomes a symbol of racism and hatred. With racial tensions already high, things come to a head on a hot summer day when Mookie's friend (Giancarlo Esposito) confronts Sal about the wall.

Do The Right Thing is a monumental film written and directed by Lee and earned two Academy Award nominations; Best Original Screenplay for Lee and Best Supporting actor for Aiello's performance. Siskel named Do The Right Thing as the best movie of the year and ranked it at number 6 on his list of the best movies from the 1980s.

4 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Ever since he was a kid, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) had always wanted to be a gangster and when he starts working for local crime boss (Paul Sorvino) he works his way up through the ranks. Hill along with his friends, Jimmy (De Niro) and Tommy (Pesci) go on to live luxurious lifestyles racing through the fast lane but like all good things, it eventually must come to an end.

Based on the life of American Mobster, Henry Hill,Goodfellas is considered to be one of the greatest gangster movies of all time. With six Academy Award nominations, the movie earned Pesci the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Siskel commended Pesci for his epic performance as the hot-headed Tommy who according to the critic, stood out from the rest of the A-list cast in his own 'unscripted manner.'

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Nazi Party Member, Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Poland where he opens a factory hiring a staff of Jewish workers. When the Nazis start rounding up Jewish residents, Schindler's factory is at risk of closing but due to his situation, he's granted permission to keep his staff. At first, his concern is his livelihood but as the war rages on, he soon realizes that he's saving many innocent lives.

Siskel praised Steven Spielberg's gripping historical drama, Schindler's List calling it a crucial story that focuses on one of the most horrific times in history and the courage of one man to overcome it. He also tipped his hat to the director for his clever use of color which has since become an iconic cinematic image. Schindler's List swept the Oscars winning a total of seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) is the patriarch of his family as well as one of the most respected Mafia bosses in New York City. After suffering a serious setback, Vito's youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino) returns home and reluctantly joins the family business with his older brothers, Sonny (James Caan) and Fredo (John Cazale).

Francis Ford Coppola's Oscar-winning film, The Godfather earned four out of five stars from Siskel who like many other critics, considered it to be one of the greatest movies ever made. Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, Siskel was in awe of the gorgeous scenes filmed in Sicily crediting them as the first in any gangster film as well as applauding Pacino in his first major feature role.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Before taking his last breath, newspaper tycoon, Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) says one final word, 'rosebud' that leaves the world puzzled. A young reporter, Jerry Thompson (William Alland) is assigned to try and figure out the meaning behind Kane's final word and as he sits down with friends and collogues, his search uncovers a fascinating and misunderstood man who rose to staggering heights.

Siskel considered Welles' masterpiece and directorial debut, Citizen Kane, thegreatest movie of all time. Welles' dazzling and innovative film changed cinema forever and Siskel donned Welles as the poster boy for amateur filmmakers. According to Siskel, Citizen Kane also broke crucial ground in the narrative structure and the deep focus technique.

