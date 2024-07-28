Pauline Kael was one of the most influential film critics of all time. She was most active between the late 1960s and early '90s, earning a reputation for strong opinions and brilliant prose. On top of being insightful, her reviews are just a pleasure to read. Her writing was frequently funny and always energetic, radiating a deep passion for film. In the process, it expanded the possibilities of what film criticism could be. Hosts of subsequent movie reviewers have acknowledged her as an inspiration.

Kael was also famous for her controversial reviews. She was not afraid to go against the crowd, frequently championing reviled movies or lambasting critical darlings. As a result, some of her picks for the greatest films ever may be a little surprising. Here are ten movies that Kael loved and praised highly, ranging from crime films to science-fiction. Both the movies themselves and Kael's reviews of them are worth checking out.

1 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Kael was a big admirer of Martin Scorsese, penning glowing reviews for Taxi Driver and GoodFellas. She reserved some of her highest praise for Mean Streets, one of his early films and his first with Robert De Niro. It's a gritty snapshot of life in New York's Little Italy, centered on small-time crook Charlie (Harvey Keitel). Charlie dreams of moving up the criminal ladder but is hamstrung by his loyalty to his reckless friend Johnny Boy (De Niro). Johnny Boy’s erratic behavior and mounting debts put both of them in dangerous situations.

Mean Streets may be not as grand and sprawling as Scorsese's later epics, but what it lacks in scope and it makes for in depth, focusing intensely on a handful of characters. " Mean Streets is a true original of our period, a triumph of personal filmmaking," Kael wrote of it. "It has its own unsettling, episodic rhythm and a high-charged emotional range that is dizzyingly sensual." ​​

2 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

Directed by Howard Hawks

This classic screwball comedy follows newspaper editor Walter Burns (Cary Grant) as he tries to win back his ex-wife and ace reporter Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell), who is about to remarry. He desperately attempts to sabotage Hildy’s plans and keep her on the job to cover one last big story, resulting in all kinds of shenanigans. The film is regarded as a classic for its rapid-fire dialogue and witty repartee.

His Girl Friday is also beloved for the sparkling chemistry between Grant and Russell, and for the way it upended gender dynamics, at least for the period. Kael praised Russell's work in particular, saying that all female reporters in movies are at least partly inspired by the character. (Indeed, Superman's Lois Lane clearly borrows a lot from Hildy). "Russell is at her comedy peak here-she wears a striped suit, uses her long-legged body for ungainly, unladylike effects, and rasps out her lines," Kael said.

3 'Last Tango in Paris' (1972)

Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci

One of Kael's most controversial reviews was her enthusiastic embrace of the incendiary Last Tango in Paris. This erotic drama centers on Paul (Marlon Brando), an American expat in Paris who embarks on an anonymous sexual relationship with Jeanne (Maria Schneider), a young Parisian woman. Their encounters are marked by intense and raw emotion, devoid of personal details and commitments.

Director Bernardo Bertolucci uses this premise to delve into themes of grief, power, and identity. Though the lead performances were widely praised, many viewers condemned some of the behind-the-scenes dynamics, as well as the film's explicit content, especially a scene where Paul assaults Jeanne. Kael, however, argued that the film's artistic merits outweighed these concerns. She hailed Last Tango in Paris as a masterpiece, a "landmark" and a "primitive force", saying that "the movie breakthrough has finally come", and that it "may turn out to be the most liberating movie ever made."

Last Tango in Paris Cast Marlon Brando , Maria Schneider , Maria Michi , Giovanna Galletti , Gitt Magrini , Catherine Allégret Runtime 127 Writers Bernardo Bertolucci , Franco Arcalli , Agnès Varda

4 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Directed by Robert Altman

The Long Goodbye is Robert Altman's disillusioned take on the classic detective character Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould), but updated for the 1970s. It sees Marlow investigating the murder of his friend's wife. Gould's portrayal of Marlowe as a laid-back yet dogged investigator, combined with Altman’s distinctively offbeat style, results in a movie that both honors and subverts the noir genre. The result is the quintessential "stoner noir" film.

Not everyone liked Altman's revisionism of the iconic figure, but many of whose who did saw the film as a brilliant statement on the malaise of its decade. Kael, for one, wrote that, with this film, Altman had fused pulp material with high art. "The movie achieves a self-mocking fairy-tale poetry. The slippery shifts within the frames of [cinematographer] Vilmos Zsigmond’s imagery are part of it, and so are the offbeat casting," she wrote. She also praised Gould's performance, calling it "his best yet".

5 'Melvin and Howard' (1980)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

This comedy-drama tells the quirky true story of Melvin Dummar (Paul Le Mat), a down-on-his-luck milkman who claims to have picked up a hitchhiking Howard Hughes (Jason Robards) in the Nevada desert. Years later, Melvin learns he has been named a beneficiary in Hughes’s will, sparking a legal battle and media frenzy.

The leads play these characters with a deft blend of silliness and heart. Le Mat, especially, is endearing as an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances. Through him, the movie raises broader questions about the American Dream. Melvin and Howard was critically acclaimed, significantly boosting the profile of its director, Jonathan Demme. Kael was among its most ardent admirers. "This lyrical comedy [...] is an almost flawless act of sympathetic imagination," Kael wrote. "This picture has the same beautiful dippy warmth as its characters; it's what might have happened if Jean Renoir had directed a comedy script by Preston Sturges."

6 'Nashville' (1975)

Directed by Robert Altman