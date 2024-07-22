There are very few movies that are absolutely perfect, and moviegoers tend to be fairly forgiving when it comes to a film that they enjoyed. There aren’t many feelings that are greater than leaving a theater after a film has concluded perfectly, as it may be an experience so exhilarating that viewers want to immediately get in line and see it again. However, many iconic films have alternate endings that are either shrouded in mystery or included on a home video release.
There are many reasons that a film may have an alternate ending. Occasionally, studios and directors may be in dispute about how a story should wrap up; other times, a new ending may be included if the original final moment was deemed disappointing by audiences. These alternate endings can often spark fun discourse among film scholars on which version they actually prefer. Here are the ten best movies with alternate endings.
10 ‘First Blood’ (1982)
Directed by Ted Kotcheff
First Blood is considered to be one of the greatest action films of all-time, as it was one of the few films of the 1980s to deal with the horrific effects of post traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The film centers on the former veteran John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), who is hunted down by local authorities after his signs of aggression are misinterpreted. However, First Blood originally included a much darker ending where Rambo was killed after the final battle.
Killing off a heroic character would have ended First Blood on a very sour note, and not empowered the audience of veterans who may have been inspired by Rambo’s path of redemption. Thankfully, this depressing conclusion was avoided, and Stallone reprised his role in four sequels to the original film, the last of which was released in 2019.
First Blood
A veteran Green Beret is forced by a cruel Sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-man war against his pursuers.
- Release Date
- October 22, 1982
- Director
- Ted Kotcheff
- Cast
- Sylvester Stallone , Richard Crenna , Brian Dennehy , Bill McKinney , Jack Starrett , Michael Talbott
- Runtime
- 93 minutes
- Writers
- David Morrell , Michael Kozoll , William Sackheim , Sylvester Stallone
- Tagline
- This time he's fighting for his life.
9 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)
Directed by Ridley Scott
There aren’t many movies in history that have as many alternate version as Blade Runner. Due to constant arguments between Warner Brothers, Harrison Ford, and Ridley Scott throughout the production of the film, Blade Runner was initially released in theaters with an abrupt “happy ending” that was included to appease audiences. In many of the director’s cuts, both this scene and the voiceover from Ford’s character Rick Deckard were completely removed.
The number of different endings for Blade Runner have made the film more interesting, as many fans have speculated on whether Deckard is himself a replicant who still believes that he is a human. While Ford ended up reprising his role in the critically acclaimed sequel Blade Runner 2049, the sequel from Denis Villeneuve still maintained the same ambiguity about Deckard’s identity as a way of respecting what Scott originally intended.
Blade Runner
A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.
- Release Date
- June 25, 1982
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Cast
- Harrison Ford , Rutger Hauer , Sean Young , Edward James Olmos , M. Emmet Walsh , Daryl Hannah
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Hampton Fancher , David Webb Peoples , Philip K. Dick , Roland Kibbee
- Tagline
- Man has made his match... now it's his problem.
8 ‘Clue’ (1985)
Directed by Jonathan Lynn
Clue took the extraordinary idea of making a classic board game into a feature length noir mystery, and somehow ended up creating one of the funniest movies ever made. Clue ended up having three different endings that were screened in different areas of the country. Each of Clue’s ending pointed to a different culprit, as a way of reflecting the “unforeseen” nature of how an actual game would play out among gamers.
All three alternate endings of Clue were included on the film’s DVD and streaming releases, allowing interested viewers to either watch them all in sequential order or choose one at random. This sort of idiosyncratic, guerrilla marketing tactic may be hard to replicate in the Internet era where there are constant leaks, which only makes Clue a more special product of the era in which it was released.
Clue
- Release Date
- December 13, 1985
- Director
- Jonathan Lynn
- Cast
- Eileen Brennan , Tim Curry , Madeline Kahn , Christopher Lloyd
- Runtime
- 94 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- John Landis , Jonathan Lynn , Anthony E. Pratt
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
7 ‘Fatal Attraction’ (1987)
Directed by Adrian Lyne
Fatal Attraction was one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, as it delved into what a truly toxic relationship looked like in a way that caught many viewers off guard. The film focuses on the lawyer Dan (Michael Douglas), who begins to be stalked by his lover Alex (Glenn Close), who proves herself incapable of dealing with rejection. The original film ends on a horrific moment of violence, but the film originally ended with Alex taking her own life after trying to blame Dan for her murder.
The original ending turned Alex into a more tragic character, implying that she was dealing with mental health issues that were beyond her control. However, test audiences were largely negative in their perception of the more sympathetic depiction, which forced director Adrian Lyne to come up with the new ending to appease them.
Fatal Attraction
A seemingly innocent affair turns into a nightmare for a married lawyer when his lover becomes dangerously fixated on him. What starts as a passionate fling quickly escalates into a psychological horror as she stalks him and his family, threatening their safety and his professional life.
- Release Date
- September 18, 1987
- Director
- Adrian Lyne
- Cast
- Michael Douglas , Glenn Close , Anne Archer , Ellen Hamilton Latzen , Stuart Pankin , Ellen Foley
- Runtime
- 119 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Writers
- James Dearden
6 ‘Army of Darkness’ (1992)
Directed by Sam Raimi
Army of Darkness served as the third chapter in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy that followed the idiosyncratic hero Ash (Bruce Campbell). In the original version of the third installment of the trilogy, Ash manages to escape from medieval times and return to the S-Mart that he worked at, reuniting with his girlfriend. However, Raimi originally had a much darker ending in mind, which involved Ash accidentally traveling too far into the future and waking up in the post-apocalypse.
While this may have been fitting within the darkly comedic tone of the series, the alternate ending of Army of Darkness would have prevented Campbell from making subsequent appearances in the series. He later reprised his role as Ash in the television spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead and had a brief cameo in the 2013 remake of the original Evil Dead.
Army of Darkness
- Release Date
- October 31, 1992
- Director
- Sam Raimi
- Cast
- Bruce Campbell , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , ian abercrombie , Richard Grove , Timothy Patrick Quill
- Runtime
- 81
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi
- Studio
- Universal Pictures
- Tagline
- Trapped in time. Surrounded by evil. Low on gas.
- Website
- http://www.deadites.net/
5 ‘Clerks’ (1994)
Directed by Kevin Smith
Clerks is one of the most significant independent films of the 1990s. Writer/director Kevin Smith famously used his own money to fund a film that focused on the conversations that store clerks Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) had on a particularly grueling day of work. The film originally ends on a happy note for Dante. However, Smith shot an alternate ending in which Dante is killed after deciding to go to work on his next “day off.”
While it would have certainly taken audiences by surprise, it was ultimately a good decision to not use the alternate Clerks ending. O’Halloran was later able to reprise his role in the sequels Clerks II and Clerks III, as well as the spinoff films Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, all of which take place within Smith’s shared “View Askewniverse.”
Clerks
- Release Date
- September 13, 1994
- Director
- Kevin Smith
- Cast
- Brian O'Halloran , Jeff Anderson , Marilyn Ghigliotti , Lisa Spoonauer , Jason Mewes , Kevin Smith
- Runtime
- 92
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Kevin Smith
- Tagline
- Just because they serve you doesn't mean they like you.
4 ‘Die Hard With A Vengeance’ (1995)
Directed by John McTiernan
Die Hard With A Vengeance was arguably the most action-packed installment in the Die Hard franchise. The film focused on John McClane (Bruce Willis) working with his new ally Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) to avoid the ruthless criminal Simon Gruber (Jeremy Irons), whose brother Hans (Alan Rickman) was killed in the original film from 1988. The original ending of Die Hard With A Vengeance involved McClane hunting down and executing Simon a year after the initial conclusion to their feud.
Although it was an interesting diversion from the other films in the series, the alternate ending of Die Hard With A Vengeance may have been a little too cold-blooded of an ending for McClane. Nonetheless, it certainly added a twist to the typical third act climax, and Die Hard fans seem to be split on which of the two very different endings they actually feel is superior.
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
John McClane and a Harlem store owner are targeted by German terrorist Simon in New York City, where he plans to rob the Federal Reserve Building.
- Release Date
- May 19, 1995
- Director
- John McTiernan
- Cast
- Bruce Willis , Jeremy Irons , Samuel L. Jackson , Graham Greene , Colleen Camp , Larry Bryggman
- Runtime
- 131 mins
- Writers
- Jonathan Hensleigh , Roderick Thorp
- Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- Tagline
- Think fast. Look alive. Die Hard.
3 ‘Ronin’ (1998)
Directed by John Frankenheimer
Ronin was a late career comeback for director John Frankenheimer, who created some of the most memorable car chase sequences in cinematic history. The film focuses on the American mercenary Sam (Robert De Niro), who teams up with a group of mercenaries, including the IRA agent Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) in order to track down a mysterious package that is considered to be highly valuable. Ronin originally ended with Deirdre being executed as Sam looks onwards in a restaurant.
Frankenheimer was forced to change the ending of Ronin because test audiences found it to be way too dark, and did not want to see a fan favorite character die on screen. It’s rather unfortunate, as the darker ending would have felt more in line with the more brutal, realistic tone that Frankenheimer was intending for with the rest of the film.
Ronin (1998)
A freelancing former U.S. Intelligence Agent tries to track down a mysterious package that is wanted by the Irish and the Russians.
- Release Date
- September 25, 1998
- Director
- John Frankenheimer
- Cast
- Robert De Niro , Jean Reno , Natascha McElhone , Stellan Skarsgård , Sean Bean , Jonathan Pryce
- Runtime
- 122 Minutes
- Writers
- J.D. Zeik , David Mamet
- Studio
- United Artists
- Tagline
- Your ally could become your enemy.
- Budget
- $55 Million
- Studio(s)
- United Artists , FGM Entertainment
- Distributor(s)
- MGM Distribution Co.
2 ‘The Butterfly Effect’ (2004)
Directed by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber
The Butterfly Effect is one of the most upsetting time travel movies ever made, as it wrestles with the idea of generational trauma becoming cyclical due to mitigating circumstances. The film centers on the college student Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher), who tries to alter the past in order to save his childhood friend from abuse. Although the original film ended on a rather ambiguous note, The Butterfly Effect had a wildly different dark ending in which Evan goes back in time to kill himself as an infant.
The studio rejected the dark ending and forced the directors to come up with the more ambiguous finale, but four different endings were considered. While the notion of Evan closing the time loop by taking his own life is certainly a disturbing one, it is fitting for a film that is very nihilistic, and has little optimism on the redemption of flawed characters.
The Butterfly Effect
- Release Date
- January 22, 2004
- Director
- Eric Bress , J. Mackye Gruber
- Cast
- Ashton Kutcher , Melora Walters , Amy Smart , Elden Henson , William Lee Scott , John Patrick Amedori
- Runtime
- 113
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- J. Mackye Gruber , Eric Bress
- Tagline
- Change one thing. Change everything.
1 ‘Get Out’ (2017)
Directed by Jordan Peele
Get Out was a landmark directorial debut from director Jordan Peele that used the horror genre to analyze modern race relations. The film ends with the photographer Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) barely escaping, only to be tracked down by a police car. While ultimately there is a friendly face behind the wheel, Peele originally intended for Chris to be arrested by the cops and blamed for the massacre. This certainly would have been a powerful way to indict the racism inherent to America’s police state.
However, the ending was considered by Peele himself to be too bleak, as he wanted audiences to walk away from Get Out without feeling entirely hopeless about the notion of racial equality. Get Out is a very disturbing film that raises important points about the ignorance of white liberals, but showing Chris escaping from danger helped subvert clichés that are common about black characters in horror films.
Get Out
- Release Date
- February 24, 2017
- Director
- Jordan Peele
- Cast
- Daniel Kaluuya , Allison Williams , Catherine Keener , Bradley Whitford , Caleb Landry Jones , Marcus Henderson
- Runtime
- 103 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Jordan Peele
- Studio
- Universal Pictures
- Tagline
- Just because your invited, doesn't mean you're welcome.
- Website
- http://www.getoutfilm.com/
KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability