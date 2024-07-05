How many hours have we all lost to the endless streaming scroll? Aiming for a little kickback, you end up perusing all the good movies on Prime Video, intent on finding just the right one, ultimately unsure what to choose in the face of overwhelming options. Fret not: The Collider staff did all that scrolling for you, scanning through the catalog in search of the best picks for an entertaining night in. We've put together a wide-ranging list of the best movies on Prime Video right now.

What's more, we'll be updating the list regularly with additional picks, so you won't run out of viewing material any time soon. The list spans genres, decades, and ratings, so there should be a little something for everyone, but if you can't find what you're looking for below (and you're a multi-platform streamer), be sure to check out our picks for the best TV shows and best movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

Editor's note: This article was updated July 2024 to include Space Cadet.

'Space Cadet' (2024)

Space Cadet (2024) Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Liz W. Garcia Cast Emma Roberts , Tom Hopper , Poppy Liu , Gabrielle Union , Kuhoo Verma , Desi Lydic , Sebastián Yatra , Sam Robards Runtime 110 Minutes

Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, Space Cadet follows Emma Roberts’ Rex Simpson, the unlikely hope for the future of the NASA space program. Despite being underqualified and having accidentally landed in space training, Rex’s unique, often reckless determination and her penchant for having a good time are exactly the breath of fresh air NASA needs. As fans of Roberts will know, she always puts her heart into a role. In a media landscape that often feels dominated by politically charged think pieces, Space Cadet is here to remind the world that, sometimes, it’s okay to just sit back, relax, and enjoy. Not one to change your life, Space Cadet does exactly what it sets out to do — and is all the better for it. - Jake Hodges

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.3/10

One-half of 2023’s biggest double feature, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a biopic about the man behind the atomic bomb, flicking between the moments that informed his choices and the consequences he faced after them. Most likely the most successful movie of 2023 by several metrics, Oppenheimer is a marvel of cinema, showcasing the very best in modern filmmaking technology. It isn’t just a fascinating technical piece, though, with an Academy Award-winning Cillian Murphy and many others delivering captivating performances thanks to a sometimes bombastic but always considered script. Considering his incredible catalog, it’s hard to call this Nolan’s magnum opus, but there is certainly a fair argument to make such a claim. - Jake Hodges

'Pearl' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Pearl Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland Runtime 103 minutes

Co-written and directed by Ti West, this award-winning horror follows the titular Pearl (Mia Goth), a young woman for whom living on her parents’ farm and caring for her father is proving loveless. Living perpetually on the edge, Pearl decides to take the leap and pursue stardom, but what ungodly consequences might her leaving safety have? As A24 projects are famous for, nothing is simple in Pearl. From the soundtrack to the performances, each detail has been meticulously designed to feel off-kilter, with Goth perfectly encapsulating that erratic unease in her performance. A prequel to the 2022 slasher X, the two make for one killer of a double feature. - Jake Hodges

'Tangerine' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

One of the most innovative movies of the 2010s, Tangerine follows Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a woman returning to Tinseltown after 28 days away. With Christmas on the horizon, her holiday spirit is crushed after learning that the love of her life has cheated on her, which sets Sin-Dee on a mission to track him down at any cost. On its surface, Tangerine is already an immersive and gorgeous flick that oozes style and substance. However, when learning that the entire project was shot on the iPhone 5s, it becomes a masterpiece. Indulgent and inventive, Tangerine is early proof of the genius of its creator, Sean Baker, with the most recent Cannes Film Festival seeing the filmmaker pick up the Palm d’Or for his movie Anora. - Jake Hodges

'Fast X' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 5.8/10

The remarkable 10th installment in one of the 21st century’s biggest franchises, Fast X follows the family-loving Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), who will do anything to protect his family, going to eye-catching lengths to protect them, all whilst actually using the word “family” 56 times. Hitting every box on the checklist of Fast and Furious movies, Fast X is a wild ride from start to finish, punctuated by eye-popping action sequences and enough explosions to win a war. Featuring a who’s who of modern-day action heroes, from Jason Statham to Jason Momoa (as well as other people not called Jason), Fast X is the perfect popcorn action flick for anyone with even a slight taste for the franchise. - Jake Hodges

'American Fiction' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Cord Jefferson in his feature directorial debut. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated novelist whose attempt at satirizing stereotypical "Black" books is mistaken for serious literature. The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David. American Fiction premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received critical praise and won the People's Choice Award. The movie has received several awards and nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s a smart, witty piece of storytelling that’s been named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute. Jeffrey Wright delivers a delightful and committed performance as he navigates the many turns of this insightful yet absurdly humorous journey. For fans of sharp, clear-eyed satire, American Fiction is a movie with a lot to say and a great way of saying it.

'The Holdovers' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% IMDb: 7.9/10

The Holdovers Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Runtime 133 minutes

The Holdovers is a comedy-drama film set primarily in a New England boarding school in the 1970s. The movie was directed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson. Paul Giamatti stars as curmudgeonly classics teacher Paul Hunnam, who is forced to spend the holidays chaperoning a handful of students with nowhere to go. His stuffy world opens up as he forms a bond with the recently bereaved school cafeteria manager, Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), and a bright but troubled student, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). The Holdovers premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival and received near-universal acclaim. Named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, the movie has won several accolades, including the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s heartbreaking performance. Full of beautiful, emotional performances, the film almost feels like the inverse of Dead Poets Society, with a student helping a teacher learn to find his place in the world. Though a Christmas movie in setting, The Holdovers is a film that’s sure to become a perennial favorite.

'The Idea of You' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name, The Idea of You is a rom-com starring Anne Hathaway as a single mom who finds an unexpected romance with the lead singer of a boy band, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The film was directed by Michael Showalter, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt. The Idea of You premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it received largely positive reviews from critics. The movie has been hailed as a return to the classic romantic comedy mold, with compelling performances from its leads and a solid story. Anne Hathaway is, predictably, the highlight of the film, delivering a delightful performance and sharing great on-screen chemistry with Galitzine. Overall, The Idea of You is a funny, feel-good film that packs plenty of laughs and emotion but still finds the space to say some important things about love, life, and self-discovery.

'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.6/10

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Desiree Akhavan Release Date August 3, 2018 Actors Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Marin Ireland

Based on the 2012 novel by Emily M. Danforth, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a coming-of-age drama set in the 90s that stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a teenager sent to a gay conversion therapy center. The movie was directed by Desiree Akhavan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Cecilia Frugiuele. The film also stars John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Marin Ireland, and more. The Miseducation of Cameron Post premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to largely positive reviews. Critics have praised the humor, intelligence, and compassion that the movie brings to its timely and all-too-real subject. Moretz delivers a brilliant performance in the lead role, and Akhavan’s direction of the film is flawless. Perhaps the greatest triumph of The Miseducation of Cameron Post is the way the movie truthfully explores painful, tragic realities of life while still finding the joy in human connections that get you through the hurt.

'Titanic' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.9/10

James Cameron’s Titanic is part disaster film and part romantic drama. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film follows a young aristocratic girl who falls in love with a talented artist aboard the doomed ship. A secondary plot follows a treasure hunter searching for a valuable necklace that was lost when the ship sank. Titanic isn’t the best work of anyone involved, and yet it’s probably the biggest milestone in all their careers. The film was massively popular when it was first released and still captivates audiences today. It’s a classic romantic melodrama that features spectacular visuals, career-making performances, and unmatched directorial skill. People still debate aspects of the film (especially that scene) — a fact that demonstrates the movie’s tremendous staying power. Titanic is massive, stunning, and almost entirely fictional. In other words, it’s Hollywood at its best.

'Top Gun' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Directed by Tony Scott and written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr, Top Gun stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator who gets a chance to attend the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, Top Gun. The movie also stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. Top Gun received rather mixed reviews when it first premiered in 1986, but its visual effects and music were considered top-notch even then. In 2022, the film got a legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, that has eclipsed the original to some extent. Nevertheless, the original Top Gun is a high-octane rollercoaster that continues to entertain audiences nearly 40 years after its release. A quintessential 1980s movie, Top Gun has inspired generations of movies, shows, and video games, and, perhaps most importantly, it’s the film that made Tom Cruise the household name he is today.

'Frida' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Frida (2024) Release Date March 14, 2024 Director Carla Gutierrez Cast Frida Kahlo Runtime 87 minutes

Directed by Carla Gutierrez in her directorial debut, Frida is a documentary film following the life of legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Based on Kahlo’s own writings, interviews, and correspondence, Frida blends archival material with animation to present a unique look at the artist’s legacy. The film explores key moments in Kahlo’s life, including her relationship with fellow artist Diego Rivera, her affair with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, and her time in the US.

Frida premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and won the US Documentary Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. An ambitious attempt at telling Kahlo’s story in her own words, the film also uses animation to bring some of her most iconic works to life. Frida premiered on Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

'Road House' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Read Our ReviewA modern reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film, Road House is an action drama movie that stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Conor McGregor in his feature film debut. Directed by Doug Liman, the film follows a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, only to discover dark secrets. The movie’s screenplay is by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, and it’s produced by Joel Silver, who also produced the original.

Road House had its world premiere on March 8th, 2024, at the SXSW Festival. With largely positive reviews, the film is a well-executed update of the cult classic it’s based on. This isn’t the sort of movie you watch for the intricate plotting, but if adrenaline is what you’re looking for, then this is the film for you.

'Bottoms' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Bottoms Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes

Bottoms is a 2023 teen comedy starring Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Havana Rose Liu, and Kaia Gerber (Babylon). It tells the story of two unpopular students in high school who start a fight club in order to try and find other students to sleep with before graduation. The girls get more and more embroiled in their schemes as time goes on, facing challenges in their own friendship as well. Bottoms features a fun appearance by former NFL football star Marshawn Lynch, who has been expanding his acting resume in recent years.

The film was popular with audiences when it premiered, with critics liking its satirical nature and the way in which it flipped teen tropes on their heads. It was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Screenplay, as well as a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film. - Emily Cappello

'Belfast' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Belfast Release Date September 2, 2021 Director Kenneth Branagh Cast Caitríona Balfe , judi dench , Jamie Dornan Ciarán Hinds , Colin Morgan , Jude Hill Runtime 97

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Belfast is a coming-of-age story about a boy’s childhood experiences in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The film takes place in 1969 at the beginning of The Troubles, which was an ethnonationalism conflict fueled by religious discrimination between Protestants and Catholics. While the film’s focus is mainly on nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill), it also includes his family life with Me (Caitríona Balfe), Pa (Jamie Dornan), and his older brother, Will (Lewis McAskie).

The film was widely praised by audiences and critics alike, winning Branaugh an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Academy Awards, in addition to its six other nominations, including Best Picture. At the Golden Globes, Belfast won Best Screenplay in addition to its six other nominations. - Emily Cappello

'Women Talking' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Read Our ReviewBased on the book by Miriam Toews, Women Talking is a film that tackles a brutal topic: women living in an isolated religious community as they debate whether or not they can escape the abuse they’re experiencing. Directed and written for the screen by Sarah Polley, the film is an intense ride with many difficult scenes and visuals. It’s best to watch the film if you know you’re in the right headspace and won’t be personally affected by any of the material.

The film won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and received a Best Picture nomination. It was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Original Score by Hildur Guonadóttir and Best Screenplay for Polley. The film stars Rooney Mara (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), Judith Ivey (The Devil’s Advocate), Claire Foy (First Man), Frances McDormand (Fargo), and Sheila McCarthy (The Day After Tomorrow). - Emily Cappello

'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes

Considered one of the first found footage horror films, The Blair Witch Project was co-created by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez, who wrote, directed, and edited the film. Starring Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard as a trio of film students investigating a mythical witch, The Blair Witch Project succeeded by building not only a fictional documentary but also a brilliant marketing campaign centering on the missing, fictional film students.

Cleverly allowing audiences to freak themselves out rather than rely on scary movie cliches, The Blair Witch Project was groundbreaking and praised for reinvigorating the genre with new elements in the filmmaking game. - Yael Tygiel

'Saltburn' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.1

Saltburn 6 10 Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Runtime 127 minutes

Written, directed, and co-produced by Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, Saltburn reunites her with Carey Mulligan, who appears alongside an incredible cast including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, and Richard E. Grant. Saltburn focuses on Oliver (Keoghan), a young man struggling through the social side of Oxford University when he’s invited to join the family of charismatic and classy Felix Catton (Elordi) on summer holiday. Wickedly exciting events ensue as the family’s eccentricities are revealed, forcing young Oliver to sink or swim.

Known for her clever storytelling and catchy visuals, Fennell pours her feverish style all over Saltburn. Like Promising Young Woman, Saltburn weaves a thrilling tale exploring the intersection of sex, violence, and class while slathering on a colorful veneer of secrets. Peppered with stellar acting, the talent within the ensemble cast is undeniable, yet it’s Fennell’s ability to maneuver through harshness and humor that sets Saltburn apart. - Yael Tygiel

'Funny Girl' (1968)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Funny Girl Release Date September 18, 1968 Director William Wyler Cast Barbra Streisand , Omar Sharif , Anne Francis , Walter Pidgeon Runtime 2 hr 29 min

Earning eight Academy Award nominations, Funny Girl is the iconic musical comedy film that was not only Barbra Streisand’s film debut but also gave her her first Oscar. Directed by William Wyler