How many hours have we all lost to the endless streaming scroll? Aiming for a little kickback, you end up perusing all the good movies on Prime Video, intent on finding just the right one, ultimately unsure what to choose in the face of overwhelming options. Fret not: The Collider staff did all that scrolling for you, scanning through the catalog in search of the best picks for an entertaining night in. We've put together a wide-ranging list of the best movies on Prime Video right now.

What's more, we'll be updating the list regularly with additional picks, so you won't run out of viewing material any time soon. The list spans genres, decades, and ratings, so there should be a little something for everyone, but if you can't find what you're looking for below (and you're a multi-platform streamer), be sure to check out our picks for the best TV shows and best movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

Editor's note: This article was updated September 2024 to include In the Heights.

‘In the Heights’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.3/10

This beaming musical from director John M. Chu is set in the titular neighborhood of Washington Heights, a community based in the north of Manhattan. The film follows the journey of bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a young man with a dream for a better future. Alas, he must look after his elderly neighbor and remain restrained by the shackles of his home. But perhaps all he needs is to realize just how special ‘home’ is. Bolstered by some toe-tapping musical numbers perfect to put a smile on your face, In the Heights is a feel-good hit with a penchant for moments of touching drama. Unlike other movie musicals, In the Heights doesn’t try to become a Broadway show, instead using its film medium to enhance the central story. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Directed by Ethan Coen from a screenplay he co-wrote with Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls marks Coen’s first narrative film without his brother Joel Coen and his second solo directorial work. Set in 1999, Drive-Away Dolls follows the story of two best friends, Jamie and Marian, who embark on a spontaneous road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee, Florida, searching for a fresh start. But the trip and their plans quickly go awry when they find a group of clumsy criminals on their tail. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Vishwanathan star as Jamie and Marian, leading an ensemble cast that includes Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, Matt Damon, and C. J. Wilson in important supporting roles. Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has been praised for the performances and on-screen chemistry of Qualley and Vishwanathan. With hilarious situations, psychedelic sequences, and plenty of heart, Drive-Away Dolls is a fun, exciting road trip comedy full of crazy adventures and dark humor.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% | IMDb: 6.1/10

This spooky twist on the coming-of-age genre sees the titular Lisa (Kathryn Newton) start life at a new school following a tragic event. Struggling to fit in despite her sister’s best efforts, Lisa accidentally becomes the holder of a deadly secret: A corpse in the local cemetery has come to life. A wonderful mix of drama and comedy, Lisa Frankenstein is an endearing tale that warms hearts whilst also chilling bones. The plot itself has surprises galore, handing this tale of reviving the dead a refreshing, life-giving twist. Newton is superb among a memorable ensemble cast, with this a juicy addition to your Halloween watchlist. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Directed by the ever-brilliant David Leitch, Atomic Blonde follows Charlize Theron’s Agent Lorraine Broughton, a talented Intelligence Service agent with the world at her feet. Ready to attempt her toughest mission yet, Lorraine must travel to Berlin and into the thick of international spy warfare with her life very much on the line. Fun, frantic, and full of action, Atomic Blonde is everything you could want from a Leitch movie — minus endless laughs. Theron is captivating throughout, with an equally talented ensemble managing to match her infectious energy. Fast-paced and sometimes risque, Atomic Blonde has something for everyone. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

‘Polite Society’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Polite Society Release Date April 28, 2023 Director Nida Manzoor Cast Priya Kansara , Ritu Arya , Renu Brindle , Seraphina Beh Runtime 104 minutes

Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, Polite Society is a heist movie like you’ve never seen before. The flick follows Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), a young woman with a desperate desire to save her sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from marriage. With the help of her friends, Ria hatches an ambitious scheme to restore peace to her family, but will all go to plan? An endearing, hilarious amalgamation of modern families, Polite Society is a neat balance of both entertainment and education. For those aware of Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, the heartfelt chaos of Polite Society will come as no surprise but be certainly welcomed. Wild and wonderful, Polite Society is a heartwarming, worthwhile way to spend 105 minutes. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk, The Magnificent Seven is a 2016 Western action film inspired by the eponymous 1960 film, which was, in turn, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1954). Set in 1879, The Magnificent Seven follows Sam Chisolm, a famous U.S. Marshal warrant officer who sets his sights on a corrupt industrialist controlling the Old West town of Rose Creek, planning a deadly face-off alongside an eclectic group of gunslingers. Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington stars as Chisolm, leading an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D'Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, and Peter Sarsgaard in major roles. The Magnificent Seven premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with praise for the film’s casting, action pieces, and background score by composer James Horner. The film went on to find moderate success at the box office as well. The highlight of the movie is Denzel Washington, whose characterization of Sam Chisolm has been favorably compared to the 1960 film’s Chris Adams and real-life African-American lawman Bass Reeves.

Watch on Prime Video

‘The Beekeeper’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Directed by David Ayer, The Beekeeper stars action icon Jason Statham as the titular beekeeper, Adam Clay. However, these are not normal beekeepers and are, in fact, highly-trained agents in a classified program. With vengeance on his mind following a tragedy, Clay uses his unlikely set of skills to stop at nothing to hunt and kill those responsible. What you see is what you get with The Beekeeper, and it is all the better for it. The movie is an action fan's dream, a thrill ride with gutsy one-liners and explosive set pieces. Statham is as Statham-esque as he has ever been in a role designed meticulously for his best assets and is surrounded by an ensemble that equally understands the assignment. For a popcorn flick to throw on and simply enjoy, The Beekeeper is a perfect choice. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'I Am: Celine Dion' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.0/10

I Am: Celine Dion Release Date June 25, 2024 Director Irene Taylor Cast Celine Dion Runtime 102 Minutes

A 2024 documentary film directed by Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion explores the life and career of iconic Canadian singer Celine Dion. Besides Dion's personal life and her many accomplishments, the film also talks about her battles with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition. A soundtrack for the film was also released, which includes 13 essential hits and seven original score tracks. Unlike most documentaries about contemporary musicians, I Am: Celine Dion has received amazing reviews from critics for the honesty with which it portrays its subject. Instead of being just another PR exercise, the documentary provides a raw behind-the-scenes look at the legendary singer and her struggle with a debilitating but little-known illness. The film is also a big hit with audiences, becoming Prime Video’s number one most-watched movie at the time of its release. Moving and inspirational, I Am: Celine Dion is the story of a star many recognize but whose personal struggles very few truly know about.

Watch on Prime Video

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.3/10

One-half of 2023’s biggest double feature, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a biopic about the man behind the atomic bomb, flicking between the moments that informed his choices and the consequences he faced after them. Most likely the most successful movie of 2023 by several metrics, Oppenheimer is a marvel of cinema, showcasing the very best in modern filmmaking technology. It isn’t just a fascinating technical piece, though, with an Academy Award-winning Cillian Murphy and many others delivering captivating performances thanks to a sometimes bombastic but always considered script. Considering his incredible catalog, it’s hard to call this Nolan’s magnum opus, but there is certainly a fair argument to make such a claim. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'Pearl' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Pearl Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland Runtime 103 minutes

Co-written and directed by Ti West, this award-winning horror follows the titular Pearl (Mia Goth), a young woman for whom living on her parents’ farm and caring for her father is proving loveless. Living perpetually on the edge, Pearl decides to take the leap and pursue stardom, but what ungodly consequences might her leaving safety have? As A24 projects are famous for, nothing is simple in Pearl. From the soundtrack to the performances, each detail has been meticulously designed to feel off-kilter, with Goth perfectly encapsulating that erratic unease in her performance. A prequel to the 2022 slasher X, the two make for one killer of a double feature. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'Tangerine' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

One of the most innovative movies of the 2010s, Tangerine follows Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a woman returning to Tinseltown after 28 days away. With Christmas on the horizon, her holiday spirit is crushed after learning that the love of her life has cheated on her, which sets Sin-Dee on a mission to track him down at any cost. On its surface, Tangerine is already an immersive and gorgeous flick that oozes style and substance. However, when learning that the entire project was shot on the iPhone 5s, it becomes a masterpiece. Indulgent and inventive, Tangerine is early proof of the genius of its creator, Sean Baker, with the most recent Cannes Film Festival seeing the filmmaker pick up the Palm d’Or for his movie Anora. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'Fast X' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 5.8/10

The remarkable 10th installment in one of the 21st century’s biggest franchises, Fast X follows the family-loving Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), who will do anything to protect his family, going to eye-catching lengths to protect them, all whilst actually using the word “family” 56 times. Hitting every box on the checklist of Fast and Furious movies, Fast X is a wild ride from start to finish, punctuated by eye-popping action sequences and enough explosions to win a war. Featuring a who’s who of modern-day action heroes, from Jason Statham to Jason Momoa (as well as other people not called Jason), Fast X is the perfect popcorn action flick for anyone with even a slight taste for the franchise. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Prime Video

'American Fiction' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Cord Jefferson in his feature directorial debut. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated novelist whose attempt at satirizing stereotypical "Black" books is mistaken for serious literature. The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David. American Fiction premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received critical praise and won the People's Choice Award. The movie has received several awards and nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s a smart, witty piece of storytelling that’s been named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute. Jeffrey Wright delivers a delightful and committed performance as he navigates the many turns of this insightful yet absurdly humorous journey. For fans of sharp, clear-eyed satire, American Fiction is a movie with a lot to say and a great way of saying it.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Holdovers' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% IMDb: 7.9/10

The Holdovers Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Runtime 133 minutes

The Holdovers is a comedy-drama film set primarily in a New England boarding school in the 1970s. The movie was directed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson. Paul Giamatti stars as curmudgeonly classics teacher Paul Hunnam, who is forced to spend the holidays chaperoning a handful of students with nowhere to go. His stuffy world opens up as he forms a bond with the recently bereaved school cafeteria manager, Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), and a bright but troubled student, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). The Holdovers premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival and received near-universal acclaim. Named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, the movie has won several accolades, including the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s heartbreaking performance. Full of beautiful, emotional performances, the film almost feels like the inverse of Dead Poets Society, with a student helping a teacher learn to find his place in the world. Though a Christmas movie in setting, The Holdovers is a film that’s sure to become a perennial favorite.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Idea of You' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name, The Idea of You is a rom-com starring Anne Hathaway as a single mom who finds an unexpected romance with the lead singer of a boy band, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The film was directed by Michael Showalter, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt. The Idea of You premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it received largely positive reviews from critics. The movie has been hailed as a return to the classic romantic comedy mold, with compelling performances from its leads and a solid story. Anne Hathaway is, predictably, the highlight of the film, delivering a delightful performance and sharing great on-screen chemistry with Galitzine. Overall, The Idea of You is a funny, feel-good film that packs plenty of laughs and emotion but still finds the space to say some important things about love, life, and self-discovery.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.6/10

The Miseducation of Cameron Post Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Desiree Akhavan Release Date August 3, 2018 Actors Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Marin Ireland

Based on the 2012 novel by Emily M. Danforth, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is a coming-of-age drama set in the 90s that stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a teenager sent to a gay conversion therapy center. The movie was directed by Desiree Akhavan, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Cecilia Frugiuele. The film also stars John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Marin Ireland, and more. The Miseducation of Cameron Post premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival to largely positive reviews. Critics have praised the humor, intelligence, and compassion that the movie brings to its timely and all-too-real subject. Moretz delivers a brilliant performance in the lead role, and Akhavan’s direction of the film is flawless. Perhaps the greatest triumph of The Miseducation of Cameron Post is the way the movie truthfully explores painful, tragic realities of life while still finding the joy in human connections that get you through the hurt.

Watch on Prime Video

'Titanic' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.9/10

James Cameron’s Titanic is part disaster film and part romantic drama. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film follows a young aristocratic girl who falls in love with a talented artist aboard the doomed ship. A secondary plot follows a treasure hunter searching for a valuable necklace that was lost when the ship sank. Titanic isn’t the best work of anyone involved, and yet it’s probably the biggest milestone in all their careers. The film was massively popular when it was first released and still captivates audiences today. It’s a classic romantic melodrama that features spectacular visuals, career-making performances, and unmatched directorial skill. People still debate aspects of the film (especially that scene) — a fact that demonstrates the movie’s tremendous staying power. Titanic is massive, stunning, and almost entirely fictional. In other words, it’s Hollywood at its best.

Watch on Prime Video

'Top Gun' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Directed by Tony Scott and written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr, Top Gun stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator who gets a chance to attend the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, Top Gun. The movie also stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. Top Gun received rather mixed reviews when it first premiered in 1986, but its visual effects and music were considered top-notch even then. In 2022, the film got a legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, that has eclipsed the original to some extent. Nevertheless, the original Top Gun is a high-octane rollercoaster that continues to entertain audiences nearly 40 years after its release. A quintessential 1980s movie, Top Gun has inspired generations of movies, shows, and video games, and, perhaps most importantly, it’s the film that made Tom Cruise the household name he is today.

Watch on Prime Video

'Frida' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Frida (2024) Release Date March 14, 2024 Director Carla Gutierrez Cast Frida Kahlo Runtime 87 minutes

Directed by Carla Gutierrez in her directorial debut, Frida is a documentary film following the life of legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Based on Kahlo’s own writings, interviews, and correspondence, Frida blends archival material with animation to present a unique look at the artist’s legacy. The film explores key moments in Kahlo’s life, including her relationship with fellow artist Diego Rivera, her affair with Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, and her time in the US.

Frida premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and won the US Documentary Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. An ambitious attempt at telling Kahlo’s story in her own words, the film also uses animation to bring some of her most iconic works to life. Frida premiered on Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

Watch on Prime Video

'Road House' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.3/10