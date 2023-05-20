Music is one of the world's true unifiers. Whether following a band on tour or just having a jam session with pals, the experience of playing music together is a way for humanity to find common ground. It's no surprise that movies and TV shows about making music have been popular for decades.

The universal experience of loving to perform music translates exceptionally well to screen. From movie musicals to mockumentaries, there's something for everyone. Yes, there's even something for diehard Muppet fans.

9 'The Muppets Mayhem' (2023)

Image via Disney+

The Muppets' beloved rock band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, take center stage in the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem. After jamming together for decades but never recording an album, Dr. Teeth, Janice, Animal, Floyd, Zoot, and Lips take on the record industry and attempt to make a proper album together. Along with junior A&R executive Nora (Lilly Singh), the Muppet Show stars soon find out the modern music world is just as chaotic as life with their fellow puppet friends.

RELATED: 10 Movies Reddit Wants To See Remade With The Muppets

The series plunges familiar characters into the modern music world, and true to Muppet tradition, the band interacts with all sorts of real-world stars on their adventures. Lil Nas X, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, "Weird" Al Yankovic, and more make guest appearances throughout. There's even an unexpected run-in with the director of an infamous puppet movie that brings a welcome bit of edge to the electric experience.

8 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

Based on the graphic novel series, Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a cult classic action comedy with a killer soundtrack. Scott (Michael Cera) is the bassist for the scrappy garage band Sex Bob-Omb. When he falls in love with delivery girl Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Scott soon discovers he must defeat Ramona's seven evil exes to win her heart.

Scott's the protagonist of the story, but the other members of Sex Bob-Omb – Kim Pine (Alison Pill), Young Neil (Johnny Stevens), and Stephen Stills (Mark Webber) — serve as a very entertaining supporting cast. Scott and Ramona's mutual ex Envy Adams (Brie Larson), also has a band of her own, The Clash at Demonhead. There's also a climactic battle of the bands fight scene between Sex Bob-Omb and two of Ramona's exes that goes extremely hard!

7 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (2023)

Image via Amazon Studios

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel, Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six is a fictional history that chronicles the rise and fall of the titular Fleetwood Mac-esque band. Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) is an ambitious singer-songwriter trying to break into the business; Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and his brothers are a struggling rock band trying to hit the big time. After a record producer suggests the two collaborate, the results are nothing short of a phenomenon... until the band suddenly calls it quits at the height of their fame.

RELATED: The 10 Best Books to Read If You're Loving 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

The series is made up of interviews and archival footage of the band mixed in between their story. The original songs capture the 1970s LA music scene, and the behind-the-scenes drama and concert footage feel remarkably authentic. Mixing backstage intrigue and will they/won't they romance, Daisy Jones is a love letter to a great decade for music.

6 'Metalocalypse' (2006-2013)

Image via Adult Swim

Adult Swim's animated comedy series Metalocalypse follows the truly explosive adventures of the metal band Dethklok. In the world of the show, the band has immense influence, causing chaos wherever they go with few repercussions for their brutal antics. Dethklok hasThe Tribunal, an Illuminati-esque organization, hot on their heels, trying to stop them from using their influence on their oblivious, adoring fanbase.

This cult classic is a dark and bizarre riff on heavy metal fan culture. It's been a staple of Adult Swim for years, thanks to its morbid humor and diabolically catchy songs. There's even a real-world Dethklok band that has traveled to promote the show, featuring show creator Brendon Small on vocals and guitar!

5 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Rob Reiner's This is Spinal Tap is one of the funniest mockumentaries ever made and one of the best-ever music movies. The mostly-improvised movie chronicles the titular British metal band as they try to maintain relevancy in an evolving music world. Accompanied by a documentarian (Reiner), Spinal Tap go on a tour of the United States that spirals into chaos... Stonehenge will never be the same again.

RELATED: 15 Best Fictional Band Songs from Movies and TV

The comedy — and volume — goes to 11 in this classic film, which captures just how goofy and ridiculous the rock lifestyle can be. The core cast (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer) are legends, and the supporting cast (including Fran Drescher as a record executive) is just as stacked. This is Spinal Tap paved the way for more music industry comedies, like Walk Hard: The Legend of Dewey Cox.

4 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Image via DreamWorks SKG

Director Cameron Crowe based his seminal classic Almost Famous on his own experiences as a rock groupie and music journalist. 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit) is assigned a dream job by Rolling Stone to follow his favorite band, Stillwater, on tour. On his travels, he falls in with the band's guitarist Russell (Billy Crudup) and "band-aid" groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson,) and his journey makes for a unique coming-of-age story.

Almost Famous is a quintessential music movie, soundtracked by rock classics and original Stillwater composed for the film. The iconic "Tiny Dancer" sequence on the tour bus alone is worth checking the film out for. Crowe won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the film, which adds to this iconic movie's pedigree.

3 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a queer rock movie musical that transcends gender and genre. Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell) is an "internationally ignored song stylist" transplanted from Berlin to Junction City, Kansas, after a botched gender reassignment operation. Alongside her band, The Angry Inch, she tells her story of her search for her Platonic other half and how her protégé Tommy Gnosis (Michael Pitt) stole her heart and her music.

RELATED: 25 Best Musicals of All Time, Ranked

Based on the off-Broadway smash stage production, Mitchell's film adaptation of the musical he co-wrote with Stephen Trask is a rare movie that equals to its stage counterpart. Hedwig's relationship with her bandmates, including second-in-command Yitzhak (Miriam Shor,) is as integral to the story as her relationship with Tommy. The songs Hedwig performs with the Angry Inch are some of the greatest rock songs ever written, musical or otherwise.

2 'Sing Street' (2016)

Starting a band in school with a group of misfits to impress a girl? That's exactly what Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) does to woo the enigmatic Raphina (Lucy Boynton) in Sing Street, John Carney's Irish rock coming-of-age romance. Conor's home life is rough, and adjusting to a new school and bully isn't easy, but starting a band with new friends proves an excellent escape.

Sing Street perfectly captures the joy of being in a band as a teen. The new wave songs (both original songs and existing hits) and music-video-inspired musical numbers like "Drive It Like You Stole It" are utterly jubilant. It's a fresh, fun, nostalgic story of young people making brilliant music together.

1 'Josie and the Pussycats' (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the Archie comics series, Josie and the Pussycats is a music industry satire that has only gotten smarter with age. Josie (Rachael Leigh Cook) and her band mates Val (Rosario Dawson) and Melody (Tara Reid) sign a record deal with conniving MegaRecords representative Wyatt Frame (Alan Cumming) and his boss Fiona (Parker Posey) and are promised fame and fortune. The girls soon find out that their music is being used as a tool to spread subliminal consumerist messages to control the minds of their fans!

This now-cult classic has received a major reevaluation from critics and fans in the years since it bombed at the box office and is now considered an ahead-of-its-time gem. The songs by Adam Schlesinger are radio-ready pop masterpieces. The movie's subliminal messages aren't wrong: "Josie and the Pussycats is the best movie ever."

KEEP READING: 'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem