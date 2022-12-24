It's no secret why these are the best!

The day has finally come. While it may not exactly be the much-anticipated sequel to the original National Treasure, the new series National Treasure: Edge of History based on the beloved film has been released on Disney+. The original film brings back many memories for many people of all ages, including a performance from the wonderfully prolific and eclectic Nicolas Cage to a central intrigue in a secret society

RELATED: Caged Deep Cuts: The 10 Most Underrated Nicolas Cage Roles of All Time

The idea of secret societies may be shrouded in mystery in our own world, but when it comes to film and television, many have delved deep into the inner workings of cults and how they run. With IMDB being a primary source of the industry's consensus, it's clear that viewers are attached to stories on these illusory groups.

'Hot Fuzz' (2007) - 7.8/10

Image via Universal Pictures

When overachieving police Sergeant Nicholas Angel is sick of the mundanity of his assignment in the idyllic Sanford in Hot Fuzz, luck seemingly comes his way when a series of brutal crimes is the topic of an investigation into a supposed shadowy conspiracy.

Here, Edgar Wright delivers another frenetic comedy in his Cornetto Trilogy. One that works simultaneously as well as a buddy cop film as it does a straightforward comedy, the secret society uncovered here is full of satirical bite against innocent appearances.

'National Treasure' (2004) - 6.9/10

In an action adventure that served as the new Indiana Jones for the Y2K Generation, National Treasure follows Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and treasure hunter who is encountered by a confronting conspiracy. Delving deeper into the exploration of a secret society, Gates has only a single clue and determination to find the elusive treasure.

The love for National Treasure is certainly understandable. With a plot involving secrets from the Knights Templar, Founding Fathers, Freemasons, and more, this comes across as a bit riskier than much of Disney's other output. Not to mention that Cage never disappoints no matter what he finds himself in.

'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016) - 8.9/10

On the surface a simple Disney Channel cartoon comedy, Gravity Falls is adversely the quintessential "things may not always appear as they seem" show. It follows the exploits of 12-year-old twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they uncover deep-seated mysteries in the small titular town.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror-Comedy Animated TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)

Don't let the innocent appearances fool you, as Gravity Falls has become a cult classic due to its emotional maturity and dark undertones. Allowing enjoyment for viewers of all ages, the show blends comedy, horror, and mystery across two seasons.

'Hereditary' (2018) - 7.3/10

In one of the most terrifying horror films of the decade, Hereditary follows a dysfunctional family on the breaking point after the matriarch passes and her ties to the occult are slowly unraveled. A dynamite performance from Toni Collette grounds the surreal narrative of an otherworldly assault. Nothing that happens here can be predicted.

Hereditary is emotionally draining and visceral in the truest sense of the word. Visionary Ari Aster painstakingly creates a world of dread, backed by fantastic performances and an uncompromising display of loss, tragedy, and familial strife. The ending reveal of the cult behind much of the events is engrossing.

'Suspiria' (1977) - 7.3/10

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

An all-time classic occult film, Suspiria follows a young ballet student who moves to Germany to attend a prestigious academy, only to be confronted by evils within the walls of the ancient institution. Every room in the hallowed halls of the Tanz Academy hosts a well-kept secret.

RELATED: 10 Great Horror Films That Deserve to Join the Criterion Collection

What happens can only be described as a surreal piece of horrifying mayhem. Undoubtedly setting a precedent for horror films to come, from the vibrant use of color to the offbeat score, Suspiria is unapologetically odd. This makes it a true treasure of the Italian Giallo genre and the larger horror scene around the world.

'Get Out' (2017) - 7.7/10

When young couple Chris and Rose visit her parents at an illustrious upstate mansion in Get Out, an overly warm welcome that comes across as nervous unsettlement to the interracial relationship soon reveals a horrifying secret - an underground pact to unimaginable consequences.

Jordan Peele may have got his start in comedy, but it's his first directorial venture that proved his efforts can be even more substantial behind the camera. Get Out takes inspiration from some of the best mystery films focusing on secret societies and blends them with relevant and challenging social commentary.

'Rosemary's Baby (1968) - 8/10

Likely the pinnacle example of cultish secret societies in film, Rosemary's Baby has influenced countless psychological horror movies since releasing over half a century ago. In a new apartment with a baby on the way, Mia Farrow as Rosemary Woodhouse crashes into a downward spiral when she suspects wrongdoing between her husband and new, unsettling neighbors.

RELATED: From 'The Exorcist' to 'Saint Maud': 8 of The Best Religious Horror Movies

Effective in setting an eerie tone and sticking to it, viewers are invested from the very beginning. The cinematography is also stellar, seamlessly integrating long unbroken shots into the fray of desperate helplessness. A famous conception scene will send chills down the spine of anyone watching even today, let alone in 1986.

'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019) - 8.6/10

In a subversive twist where the protagonist is the one involved in the secret society, Mr. Robot is a TV series that defies convention. When talented hacker Elliot Alderson is recruited to take down the financials of corporate America, his personal struggles come to the forefront of moral ambiguity.

Rami Malek may have the talent to propel Bohemian Rhapsody past its messy exposition, but it's in his 4 season character arc as Alderson where is acting chops truly shine. Portraying social anxiety, clinical depression, and paranoid delusions with nuance is difficult, but Malek gives respect and credence to the complicated character.

'Midsommar' (2019) - 7.1/10

Profoundly disturbing and deeply upsetting, Midsommar focuses on a young group of friends as they travel to Sweden to learn from local customs surrounding a summer festival that is held every ninety years. When the local's rituals become more and more outlandish, one decides to take drastic measures to uncover the group's secrets.

RELATED: Every A24 Horror Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Ari Aster follows up the brilliant Hereditary with something equally frightening, yet also a distinctly different setting. Most cult films are dark and shadowy, yet it's the overt Swedish festivities and their increasingly disturbing implications that make Midsommar a separate, but still jaw-dropping experience.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999) - 7.5/10

Image via Warner Bros.

Acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick was not going to let his final film go out with a whimper, as Eyes Wide Shut might handily be his most dense yet. As the marriage of Bill and Alice Harford stagnates, the reveal of Alice's sexual fantasies sends Bill into a spiral to search for an affair. What becomes of this search is an entry into a secret society that nobody could be prepared for.

In tense performances from both Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who were really together at the time of release, Eyes Wide Shut is a methodical unraveling of marital bliss. The slow pacing and distance it keeps from the audience mimic Kubrick's own approach to film: precise, exact, and timeless.

NEXT: 10 Movies You Forgot Disney Made Or Distributed