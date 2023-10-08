Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best movies which feature only vile characters. They came up with a ton of entertaining picks; all terrific movies where moral people are in short supply. Nevertheless, skillful directing and writing keep the viewer engaged, even if there's no one to sympathize with.

The Redditors' selections span a range of genres, from The Wolf of Wall Street to A Clockwork Orange. In these movies, no one's a hero. The characters may not be good, but the films themselves certainly are.

10 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Jake Gyllenhaal delivers his slimiest performance here as Lou Bloom, a man who stumbles into the world of freelance crime reporting in Los Angeles. He becomes increasingly obsessed with capturing shocking events on camera, pursuing success at any cost, eventually blurring the lines between observer and participant.

"It's such a good movie about a highly motivated man finding his calling, even if that is filming human suffering," said user Faster_Faust. "One thing that makes Nightcrawler so uncomfortable is Lou isn't too far off from a lot of people in society," added Redditor MurkDiesel.

9 'Possessor' (2020)

Possessor is a sci-fi horror directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of David. The story revolves around Tasya Vos (Andrea Riseborough), an assassin who works for a secretive organization that uses cutting-edge technology to inhabit the bodies of other people and carry out high-profile killings. When she takes on a new assignment to possess the body of Colin Tate (Christopher Abbott), Tasya finds herself in a disorienting battle for control over his consciousness.

"I absolutely loved Possessor! But dear god is that movie nihilistic. Haven’t winced that much at a movie gore in a while," said Redditor Jakov_Salinsky. "Absolutely no main character is sympathetic or likable. But watching them spiral is very compelling," added user Faster_Faust.

8 'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network chronicles the tumultuous origins of Facebook. As the website gains popularity, Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) faces lawsuits and accusations from his former friends and co-founders, the Winklevoss twins (Armie Hammer) and Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), who claim that he stole their idea and froze them out of the company.

David Fincher is a legend with many classics to his name, but The Social Network could be his most prescient and insightful project. It hits on all-too-relevant ideas about how social media has sown social discord. "One of my favorite movies but just about every character is a total a**hole," said user DeRosas_livelihood. "I hated everyone by the end of that," added Redditor LordIHopeThereIsPie.

7 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Trainspotting is Danny Boyle's hilarious yet unflinching portrayal of addiction and disillusionment. It follows the lives of a group of young heroin addicts in Edinburgh, led by Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor). They concoct various harebrained schemes to make money, while Renton tries and fails to get clean.

The script is whip-smart and Boyle's directing is confident and creative, serving up some memorable and surreal scenes. He gets us to sympathize with the ne'er-do-well characters, even as they cause untold chaos. "There’s not a single redeeming character, but they’re all portrayed spectacularly by the cast," said user VictorBlimpmuscle.

6 'Casino' (1995)

A Scorsese classic, Casino centers on Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a meticulous gambler who is entrusted with running the Tangiers Casino on behalf of the Chicago Outfit. As Ace navigates the intricacies of the casino business, he forms a volatile partnership with Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), a violent and unpredictable enforcer with ties to the mob.

Their ambitions soon lead the men down a path of greed, betrayal, and bloodshed. "[They're all] just horrible, disgusting people. But that is what made Vegas, Vegas," said user OjibweNomad. "When I walked out of the theater I said to my girlfriend, 'I think I only want to watch Disney musicals for the next five movies'," added Redditor JustBadUsernamesLeft.

5 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Josh and Benny Safdie directed this frenetic, white-knuckle crime thriller about jeweler and gambling addict Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Ratner makes several increasingly risky bets while juggling a rocky marriage and dangerous loan sharks. It's Sandler's best performance in a dog's age, nailing Ratner's charisma and self-destructiveness.

"Being forced to watch Adam Sandler’s gambling-addicted protagonist was rough, especially because you find yourself wanting him to win just to put a stop to it all," said user SandObvious. "[It's] an anxiety thriller. His character was just a 2-hour train wreck of the worst decisions," said Redditor KeyStoneLighter.

4 'I Care A Lot' (2020)

Once again, Rosamund Pike shows off her knack at playing sociopaths, this time as Marla Grayson, a legal guardian who, with the help of her partner Fran (Eiza González), preys on vulnerable elderly individuals. She convinces the courts to declare them incapable of caring for themselves and then seizes their assets. However, Marla's life takes a perilous turn when she targets Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), a seemingly easy mark who turns out to have powerful connections.

"Interesting movie, but not a single likable character," said user UnderwhelmingAF. "Rosamund Pike is so insanely good at her role in this and Gone Girl that she is officially ruined for me," agreed Redditor Drizzytheboy. Indeed, I Care A Lot may be Pike's best villain performance to date.

3 'Election' (1999)

One of Alexander Payne's finest films, Election is a satirical comedy that skewers high school politics and, by extension, politics as a whole. Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) is an overachieving student who is determined to win the election for student body president, while Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) is a disillusioned teacher who sets out to thwart her.

"Election is a film full of awful people and the acting is superb. One of my top ten films," said Redditor LordIHopeThereIsPie. "Election is an amazing movie. High school tropes. Fighting factions. Ferris Bueller being uncool," agreed Redditor Great_Produce4812. It's said to be Barack Obama's favorite political movie.

2 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is Martin Scorsese's high-octane portrait of excess and moral bankruptcy, with Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of real-life fraudster Jordan Belfort. Belfort and his coterie of lowlifes party, take drugs and cause general mayhem while scamming their clients out of millions.

Worst of all, the movie ends with Belfort basically getting away with a slip on the wrist. Some critics accused the film of glorifying its characters but, in reality, Marty is laying bare the corruption of the entire system. "None of the characters are likable. They're all f*cking monsters,' said user k2t-17. "Everyone in it is a great actor. But the movie is almost a masterpiece [at] portraying these awful people."

1 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Stanley Kubrick's filmography is filled with dark masterpieces, but none is more brutal or misanthropic than A Clockwork Orange, based on the 1962 novel by Anthony Burgess. In a dystopian future, Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is a charismatic and sadistic young delinquent with a penchant for violence and classical music. After he and his gang engage in a spree of 'ultraviolence,' Alex is arrested and subjected to an experimental form of aversion therapy designed to 'cure' him of his criminal tendencies.

The film is visually striking and thematically rich: it remains an indelible statement on oppression and moral decay. "A Clockwork Orange is the absolute pinnacle of [a] phenomenal movie with nothing but truly awful people doing awful things," agreed Redditor GoingMyWeight. Or, as user icepick3383 put it: "[It's] full of total a**holes and unredeemables."

