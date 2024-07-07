Founded in 1978, CinemaScore is a research group that polls and aggregates audience responses to the latest feature film releases. On the opening night of films in wide release, CinemaScore provides ballots to the audience that prompt them to grade the new movie they've watched on an A to F scale. After the grades and the voters' demographic information are collected, CinemaScore provides an overall score for the film, which will be made public on their website and can be cited for journalistic purposes elsewhere. CinemaScore defines this process as "bringing the opinions of theater audiences into the public arena."

While not every new movie receives a grade (such as limited releases), CinemaScore has been around for over 40 years and has graded thousands of movies. The grade a film receives is usually a strong indicator of general audience opinion and can be a determining factor for a film's box office success — the higher the grade, the more likely a movie is going to be recommended through word of mouth. On the other side of the same coin, great movies can receive unfavorable grades as a result of poor audience reception. In defense of some great works, this is a collection of great movies with undeservedly negative CinemaScore grades.

10 'Closer' (2004)

CinemaScore Grade: D+

From acclaimed director Mike Nichols, Closer is the story of two separate relationships on a crash course. After the shady, young Alice (Natalie Portman) and author Dan (Jude Law) fall in love under complex circumstances, Dan develops feelings for photographer Anna (Julia Roberts). After unwittingly introducing her to the dermatologist Larry (Clive Owen), Dan and Anna begin an affair that only grows more volatile and destructive as time goes on.

Nichols is no stranger to taboo subjects; his most popular movie, The Graduate, is an example of this. While Closer is a movie full of deceit, affairs, emotional manipulation and betrayals, it is also an incredibly funny and scathing collection of character studies. The star-studded cast serves the drama of the film well, allowing for a compelling narrative that spans a considerable time. Closer isn't a film suited for a general audience expecting a standard drama or romance — it has a mean streak and is unafraid to showcase the flaws in human nature.

9 'It Comes at Night' (2017)

CinemaScore Grade: D

A man (Joel Edgerton), his wife, and his teenage son live in an isolated cabin in the woods. The world has seemingly ended, and a mysterious outside threat inhibits them from leaving the safety of their shelter. When another family in distress happens upon their cabin, they establish a pact of co-existence and collaboration. However, it is threatened and strained when paranoia sets in, and the intentions of each family can no longer be so easily discerned.

It Comes at Night is a masterful psychological horror that relies on sustained dread and tension rather than scares and gore. Its poor CinemaScore grade is more than likely a result of its misleading marketing. It Comes at Night is slow, dreary and downright depressing at times but will leave a lasting impression on those willing to manage expectations and open their minds to different methods of horror.

8 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

CinemaScore Grade: D

After the death of his best friend by the jaws of a man-eating shark, Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) sets out on an expedition in search of the shark, hoping to kill it in revenge. Accompanying Zissou on the mission is an oddball cast of characters, including his estranged wife (Anjelica Huston) and a man who claims to be Zissou's son (Owen Wilson).

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is regarded today as one of the more underappreciated efforts by acclaimed director Wes Anderson. Murray's comedic sensibilities are sharp as ever here, backed up by hilarious supporting performances from Owen Wilson and Willem Dafoe. Quirky and expectedly stunning, visually speaking, The Life Aquatic is also remarkably silly — something fans of Anderson would be attuned to but might've kept general audiences from becoming fully invested in the narrative.

7 'Wolf Creek' (2005)

CinemaScore Grade: F

The Australian outback is one of the world's most dangerous places, but not always due to the wildlife or weather. After three backpackers find themselves stranded, eccentric local bushman Mick Taylor (John Jarratt) offers them assistance. Unbeknownst to them, Taylor is the most dangerous thing they could've possibly run into, and their desperate fight for survival begins.

Simply put, Wolf Creek is not for general audiences; even horror aficionados with the strongest of tolerances might find themselves nauseated by the movie's sheer intensity and relentless violence. That said, Wolf Creek stands as one of the best and most effective horror thrillers of its era. Jarratt turns in a fantastically deranged performance, a performance that would be sustained in the lesser but still entertaining sequel, Wolf Creek 2.

6 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

CinemaScore Grade: D+

Punch-Drunk Love follows Barry (Adam Sandler), a lonely, down-on-his-luck business owner who struggles to fit in socially and is perpetually harassed by his seven sisters. After the mysterious Lena (Emily Watson) begins to appear in his life in increasingly unusual ways, Barry does what he can to grab hold of the spark that ignites between them.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson almost exclusively works within the realms of the unconventional. Punch-Drunk Love is a charming romance punctuated by off-kilter comedy. The final product is delightfully strange yet artful and bursting with meaning. Punch-Drunk Love doesn't provide the traditional romance that its title suggests, most likely leaving general audiences unsatisfied. Today, it's recognized for its originality, as well as containing one of Sandler's finest performances.

5 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

CinemaScore Grade: F

Set in the underworld of Boston amid the 2008 financial crisis, Killing Them Softly follows mob enforcer Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt). After three amateur robbers stick up a criminally protected, high-stakes poker game, Cogan is hired to track them down and reclaim what was stolen. Cogan's methodology is unorthodox but effective, and he never lets up until the job is finished.

Killing Them Softly's CinemaScore grade is particularly puzzling. It boasts an impressive cast, including Brad Pitt, Ray Liotta, Richard Jenkins and James Gandolfini, delivering a slick, no-nonsense narrative while also providing sharp socio-political commentary. Its icy approach to character development and blunt realism might've been the cause for disappointment, but Killing Them Softly is a tactfully executed crime drama that is wholly undeserving of its F CinemaScore grade.

4 'American Psycho' (2000)

CinemaScore Grade: D

Wealthy Wall Street executive Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is obsessed with appearance and success. Despite his facade as yet another yuppie, Bateman indulges in twisted, violent fantasies on a daily basis; things grow complicated when he begins to act upon these desires. American Psycho is a story of the American Dream told from the perspective of an egomaniac serial killer.

While some critics applauded the cynical yet sharp commentary found in Mary Harron's wicked satire, American Psycho's portrayal of extreme violence and nihilism is likely to have earned it a D CinemaScore grade with the general audience. Moreover, its dark comedic sensibilities, satirical edge and ambiguous ending don't exactly make it accessible. Today, however, American Psycho is recognized as a cult classic and praised for its brazen social commentary.

3 'mother!' (2017)

CinemaScore Grade: F

A wife (Jennifer Lawrence) and her writer's block-stricken poet husband (Javier Bardem) move into an isolated house under renovation. Their seclusion and serenity are disturbed when strangers appear at their door, who are welcomed graciously by the husband. Despite the wife's pleas for order and explanation, inexplicable events occur, and the unfolding chaos threatens everything she has built.

Darren Aronofsky and mind-bending, stress-inducing narratives most often go hand in hand and mother! is no exception. Challenging, ambitious, and deeply distressing, mother! is a truly wild ride. It's the type of movie that is guaranteed to be hated by a sizable portion of those who decide to watch it. However, mother! is a masterfully directed and exceedingly daring piece of filmmaking that requires an open mind and will assuredly leave a lasting impression.