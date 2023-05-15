Sequels are seldom as good as the original. We've all been excited to watch the follow-up to a beloved movie, only to be sorely disappointed. However, sometimes sequels are truly awful, to the point that they actually diminish their predecessor.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies had the biggest decline in quality from original to sequel. Their picks scrape the very bottom of the cinematic barrel, including ludicrous sci-fi films, tepid action flicks, and vampire movies with no bite.

10 'Highlander' (1986)

Highlander is a fantasy film starring Christopher Lambert as the immortal warrior Connor MacLeod who is engaged in a secret war. It serves up intense sword fights, a memorable soundtrack by Queen, and a rich blend of fantasy, romance, and action. However, the sequel, Highlander II: The Quickening took a perplexing turn. It deviated from the established mythology, presenting a convoluted plot involving an alien origin for the immortals.

RELATED: 10 A24 Movies Destined To Become Classics

"One of the few movies that I paid to see in a theater that I walked out of before the end. It was so bad that it actually degraded my memories and opinion of the first one," said user lemming_follower.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix was one of the best action movies of the '90s, with a terrific story and a fascinating premise, blending sci-fi with philosophy. The sequel attempted to expand the universe but just muddied the narrative. While still decent, and with some impressive action set pieces, it can't compete with the first film. Quentin Tarantino famously complained that the sequel "ruined the mythology," and he's absolutely right.

RELATED: The 10 Best Superhero Movie Posters of the 21st Century, Ranked

"The Matrix was one of the most original, action-packed, and just all-around entertaining films I had seen in years when it was released. Keanu Reeves isn't the most versatile actor but worked beautifully in this role. The sequel was so bad I was rooting for the machines," said Redditor SpeedyBubble42.

8 'Speed' (1994)

Speed was an instant classic, propelled by the heart-pounding premise of a bomb-rigged bus that must maintain a certain speed to prevent its detonation. However, the sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, failed to recapture that tension. The shift from a fast-paced bus to a slow-moving cruise ship diminished the excitement, and the absence of Keanu Reeves left a noticeable void.

RELATED: The 20 Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

While Sandra Bullock did her best to carry the film, the lackluster plot and underwhelming action made the movie a big disappointment. "It just reeks of being a sell-out to be in a movie you know is terrible to get a big paycheck when you have other options," said user listerin411.

7 'Miss Congeniality' (2000)

In the original film, Sandra Bullock charmed audiences as the tomboyish FBI agent Gracie Hart, who goes undercover as a beauty pageant contestant to prevent a terrorist attack. The premise is a little wacky, but Bullock had the star power to make it work.

However, the sequel is stale and decidedly unfunny. In the words of Roger Ebert: "There is no good reason to go and actually see it." "Amazing first, trash second," said user RussellZoloft simply.

6 'Mulan' (1998)

The first Mulan ranks among the finest Disney films of the '90s, a gorgeously animated adventure story about a young woman who disguises herself as a man to join the Chinese army in place of her ailing father. In contrast, the sequel offered a muddled plot and unbelievable character developments.

"Mulan is the worst. I love that movie, but the sequel is regressive garbage," said user Jewel-jones. "Literally made Mushu into the villain for no reason," said Redditor registeredwhiteguy.

5 'American Psycho' (2000)

The original American Psycho is a psychological thriller that delves into the twisted mind of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a wealthy investment banker with a secret life as a sadistic serial killer. Though violent, it thoughtfully explores themes of materialism, isolation, and identity. However, the sequel disconnected from the original storyline and instead presented a slasher film with a new protagonist played by Mila Kunis, who lacks the complexity that made Patrick Bateman so captivating.

"American Psycho 2 was a literal different movie (And to remind you of that, they kill off the original character in the very first scene)," said user speb1. "The sequel didn't start out as a sequel. It was an original screenplay changed to make a tenuous connection with American Psycho for the sake of brand recognition," said Redditor reddragon105.

4 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

The Blues Brothers stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as brothers who set out on a mission save the Catholic orphanage they grew up in by reuniting their band. The film became a cult classic, packed with iconic musical numbers and a star-studded cast, including music legends like Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. By contrast, the sequel features Aykroyd alone attempting to carry a dull story. Sometimes, classics are better without a sequel.

"There are so many weird choices in Blues Brothers 2000 that still confuse me to this day," said user SeltzerCountry. "Blues Brothers 2000 was hot garbage, but the soundtrack was hot fire," said Redditor TheBlobbit.

3 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

William Friedkin's The Exorcist is one of the most respected horrors of all time, so the sequel, directed by John Boorman, had massive shoes to fill. But even with this in mind, the film is a disaster, falling far short of the depth of the original. It has a convoluted plot, uneven pacing, and an overall lack of the scares that made the original so effective.

"The Exorcist and Exorcist II: The Heretic. IMDb 8.1 -> 3.8. The sequel has a musical score by Ennio Morricone that accounts for at least one full point of that rating. Without that it would be truly dreadful," said user Powerfist_Laserado.

2 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt), on his journey as a newly turned vampire under the guidance of Lestat (Tom Cruise). It remains a standout vampire film, with its lush visuals, realistic characters, and poignant exploration of immortality. The sequel, however, is a far cry from this. It centers on the vampire Akasha (Aaliyah) in a more modern setting but lacks the atmosphere or memorable characters of Interview.

"I was so damned angry at what they did with Queen of the Damned. A lot of the faults are what they did to Lestat," said user kazetoame. "One of the few movies I couldn’t finish. Loved Interview and had read the books. The movie felt like a slap in the face," said Redditor Human802.

1 'The Mask' (1994)

In The Mask, Jim Carrey delivered a legendary performance as Stanley Ipkiss, a man who discovers an ancient mask that transforms him into a mischievous and unstoppable force. The film embraced Carrey's comedic brilliance, blending cartoonish humor, wild special effects and delightfully over-the-top acting.

The sequel is quite frankly atrocious, largely due to the absence of Carrey. It shows how integral he was to The Mask's success. "Son of the Mask is one of the worst movies ever made, I had repressed that it even existed," said user TheJaice. "Literally made it [five] minutes in before turning it off — absolute garbage," said Redditor blankedboy.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best James Bond Main Title Sequences of All Time, Ranked