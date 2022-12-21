Charles Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Shakespeare, and so many other famous authors have been an inspiration to writers everywhere for decades, and even centuries. But sometimes, more than the author's writing, even more inspiration to top off your word count or finish your WIP can come from watching your favorite author write.

In the height of musical biopics like Elvis,Bohemian Rhapsodyand I Wanna Dance With Somebody, author biopics have been a hot topic in film for years, from the many adaptations of Little Women to detailing the inspiration behind famous novels like A Christmas Carol and The Wizard of Oz.

'Finding Neverland' (2004)

Before it was a Disney classic, the story about a boy who never wanted to grow up was called The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, Peter and Wendy, or simply Peter Pan when it was published as a novel in 1911 by J.M. Barrie. Decades after Disney brought the characters to life, Johnny Depp helped bring Barrie's story to life in Finding Neverland.

Depp comes together with notable actors like Kate Winslet, Freddie Highmore and Dustin Hoffman to showcase the real people and events that inspired Barrie's most iconic work. The film recounts the way the author's story started out as a play before eventually becoming a successful novel.

'The Man Who Invented Christmas' (2017)

Charles Dickens is remembered for classics like Oliver Twist, A Tale of Two Cities, and most famous at Christmastime, A Christmas Carol. Published in 1843 after a lull in his career, A Christmas Carol put Dickens back on the map, and his journey to writing the novella gets a unique spin in The Man Who Invented Christmas.

While it's a lesser-known holiday film,The Man Who Invented Christmastells the somewhat-true story of how Dickens went from a struggling writer to a worldwide success, following the author as he writes the book, is visited by his beloved characters, similar to the way Scrooge is visited by the three ghosts in the story.

'Little Women' (2019)

Louisa May Alcott published Little Women in 1868 at the request of her publisher for a story centered around girls. The original work was published in two separate parts by the New England-based writer, and heavily followed a young, female writer named Jo March, based on Alcott and her writing journey.

Little Women has been made into seven separate film adaptions, the latest being 2019's take starring Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Saoirse Ronan as Jo and told the story of the four March sisters and Jo's experience writing her novel.

'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Long before it was a beloved classic, and even longer before it was rebooted with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins was a novel by author P.L. Travers. Travers' 1926 short story Mary Poppins and the Match Man first introduced the world to the famous nanny before the full novel was published in 1934.

While Disney's 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks primarily centers around Tom Hanks as Walt Disney on a journey to securing the rights to Travers' most beloved story, it also follows Emma Thompson as the stubborn author, who was originally reluctant to sell Disney the rights to her work.

'The Dreamer Of Oz' (1990)

Written by L. Frank Baum and illustrated by W. W. Denslow, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz was published in 1900 and told the story of a young girl who gets swept away by a tornado and winds up in the magical land of Oz, where they encounter eclectic creatures like The Tin Man, Scarecrow, The Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The made-for-TV movie The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story premiered in 1990 and starred John Ritter as Baum, depicting the author's personal and professional ups and downs as he gathered inspiration for the children's novel.

'Miss Potter' (2006)

In 1901, Beatrix Potter published her first, and considerably most memorable, children's book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, which tells the story of a young, mischievous rabbit who sneaks into a vegetable garden and is chased around by its human owner.

The 2006 biopic Miss Potter tells Potter's own story of young mischief and rebellion when her parents wish for her to marry and settle down, while all she wants to do is write and illustrate her favorite animal characters, leading to ups and downs with publishing opportunities.

'Shirley' (2020)

If the name Shirley Jackson doesn't ring any bells, her works like The Haunting of Hill House and The Lottery definitely will. This female Stephen King famous for her horror novels earned a biopic in 2020 with Shirley, starring Elisabeth Moss.

The film itself was based on the 2014 novel by Susan Scarf Merrell, which put a fictional spin on Jackson's life during the time period when she was writing her second book Hangsaman, a gothic novel inspired by a real-life disappearance of a college student in 1946.

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' (2017)

Before it was commonly known as the Hundred Acre Wood with memorable, animated characters like Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore and Owl, the story started out as the 1926 children's book Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne, a short story collection following the beloved characters on adventures through the Hundred Acre Wood.

Goodbye Christopher Robin came out in 2017 and follows Milne as he creates stories about his son Christopher Robin's collection of stuffed animals that later turn into successful novels that change the course of both Milne's and his family's lives.

'Colette' (2018)

Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, more commonly known as Colette, is best known for her 1944 novella Gigi, a story about a young girl who is groomed for a career as a courtesan while a wealthy man named Gaston falls in love and marries her.

The 2018 film Colette starred Keira Knightley as the titular character and follows the writer as she moves to Paris and ghostwrites her husband's novel, which causes Colette to fight for her creative ownership and break free from the early 20th-century social constraints after the novel's success.

'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Arguably the best-known writer of all time, William Shakespeare created literary classics like Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream and so many more. And while the 1998 rom-dram Shakespeare in Love may be fictional, it does follow the playwright as he gains inspiration from a newfound love interest.

Shakespeare in Love follows Joseph Fiennes as Shakespeare, whose writer's block is cured when he becomes inspired by Gwenyth Paltrow's Viola de Lesseps, who poses as a man in order to star in one of Shakespeare's plays.

