Two households, both alike in dignity, adapted into countless movies. William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet has been turned into movies numerous times throughout the years, from the classic 1968 adaptation to Baz Luhrmann's modern update in 1996. Its iconic story about a pair of star-crossed lovers whose love end in their deaths has also been adapted to other stories, without featuring the Montague and Capulet families or being set in Verona.

RELATED:10 Best 'Romeo and Juliet' Adaptations to Watch for a Night of Classic Romance

While the story does not get old, when it comes to these adaptations, not all of them are created the same. A few succeeded by faithfully translating the classic play to screen or by giving their unique touches whereas others might succumb to putting too much of their own spin or just failed to bring something new to the 400-year-old story. With various titles that vary from musical to fantasy and from Hollywood to Bollywood, Rotten Tomatoes is a good indicator to check which adaptation reigns supreme.

'West Side Story' (1961) - 92%

Image via United Artists

West Side Story was adapted from a Broadway musical which opened just four years earlier. Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the film follows the rivalries between two teenage gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, and the two lovers that were caught in between.

The story itself was inspired by Romeo and Juliet, and was updated to contemporary America at the time. The rivalry was not between families but between a white gang and a Puerto Rican gang. The film was a success, winning 10 Oscars from 11 nominations. While some elements of the film may be outdated by today standards, it is still an American classic.

'West Side Story' (2021) - 91%

It is a daunting task to take on a beloved American classic, even for Steven Spielberg. The legendary director remade West Side Story with current filmmaking techniques and his own style. The new musical update starred rising star Rachel Zegler, who will soon be in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games prequel, Ariana DeBose in her Oscar-winning role and Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, Tokyo Vice).

RELATED: 8 Necessary Movie Remakes That Do More Than Just Repeat The Originals

The film was praised for successfully modernizing the musical with its spectacle and relevancy with current issues. Even though the Rotten Tomatoes score is 1% lower than the original, some critics claimed this film is superior. The gym dance sequence where Maria and Tony first met in this film alone deserved a high score.

'Valley Girl' (1983) - 83%

Now considered a cult classic, Valley Girl starred Nicolas Cage in his first leading role and Deborah Forman as variants of Romeo and Juliet named Randy and Julie. Randy is from Hollywood while Julie is from the Valley. Despite their different worlds, they fell in love with each other.

Loosely based on the Shakespeare play, the film is quite a staple of 80s comedy especially with its banger soundtrack. The plot borrowed the premise of two lovers with wildly opposite backgrounds but this film does not end in a death scene, which is understandable as this is a light, funny teen comedy.

'Warm Bodies' (2013) - 81%

Image via Lionsgate

Based on Isaac Marion's novel, Warm Bodies sees a zombie called R who met with Julie (obviously a nod to the Capulet girl). When he first laid eyes on her, he felt his heart beating again and in return, Julie also grew fond of him.

RELATED: The 22 Best Zombie Movies of All Time

This film is unique as it is the only movie inspired by Romeo & Juliet to start with one of the lovers already dead, technically. While it drew inspiration from the play, the film managed to stand on its own and is an eccentric, entertaining addition to the romance and zombie genres. Nicholas Houltand Teresa Palmerhave a great chemistry in this film.

'Rosaline' (2022) - 74%

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

Rosaline tells the all-familiar story from the perspective of a side character: Romeo's ex-girlfriend. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and Isabella Merced, Rosaline is out for answers as her lover Romeo is suddenly smitten with Juliet, her own niece.

While Rosaline is only mentioned once by name in the play, it does not stop Hollywood from making a hilarious version of her story. Dever shines as the titular character, filling the period comedy with energy and spot-on comedic timing. It is a refreshing take as it is the only one to not focus on the two lovers.

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996) - 73%

Maximalist director Baz Luhrmann brought his signature style to the classic love story with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the leading roles. In this version, the plot is set in Verona Beach and pit the feuding families as mob rivals in contemporary America.

Compared to the other films on the list, Romeo + Julietis the most faithful adaptation of the play. Despite the modern update, the film still uses the original Shakespearean dialogue. This juxtaposition made the film one of the most unique literary adaptations of all time. The film itself was a success, both critically and commercially.

'Ram-Leela' (2013) - 58%

Hollywood is not the only industry to draw inspiration from the Bard. Bollywood also made an adaptation with Ram-Leela or also known as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (A Dance of Bullets: Ram-Leela). The film is set in a fictional village of Ranjhaar, which is practically controlled by two competing weapon-manufacturing families.

RELATED:The 10 Best, Iconic Bollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a massive success in its homeland and abroad. The film is worth a watch for its gorgeous cinematography, high production values and the performances of the cast. The chemistry between the leading couple—who are now married after meeting in this film, Deepika Padukone (xXx: The Return of Xander Cage) and Ranveer Singh is off the charts in this film.

'Gnomeo & Juliet' (2011) - 55%

The play has also found its way to animation. Gnomeo & Juliet might be the perfect medium to introduce the original story to children. Set in Shakespeare's birthplace and burial place Stratford-upon-Avon, the film follows two garden gnomes from rivaling neighbors' gardens who fall in love with each other.

The film has all the usual elements of its source material except for its grim ending. For children, the animated film itself should be a delight to watch. Parents who are accompanying their children can also enjoy the voices of Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, and Jason Statham.Despite the slightly rotten score, the film was popular enough to gain a sequel.

'Private Romeo' (2011) - 55%

Private Romeo is an indie film set in an all-male military academy, where the cadets launched their own Romeo & Juliet play. As the two leads play the star-crossed lovers, they also fall in love with each other.

RELATED:7 Movies You (Probably) Didn’t Know Were Modern Adaptations of Classic Literature

Shot uniquely with stylistic choices that differentiates real life and the play as well as including YouTube videos and the original text, the film is an inspired take to explore the condition of queer love in the military. While some criticism was directed at the production values, the film featured a magnetic ensemble cast led by accomplished Broadway actors.

'Romeo Must Die' (2000) - 32%

Romeo Must Die was Jet Li's breakthrough role in Hollywood after starring in Lethal Weapon 4 two years earlier. Paired with the late R&B singer Aaliyah in her film debut, they played lovers from clashing Chinese-American and African-American gangs in Oakland.

Jet Li and Aaliyah were praised for their performances. However, the film was criticized for over-editing its fighting sequences and also its convoluted plot. Nevertheless, the film still delivers some thrills through its action and was a commercial success.

KEEP READING:15 Best Shakespeare Film Adaptations, Ranked From Branagh to Olivier