For some reason, watching movies that were based on true stories hits differently. Acknowledging that the entirety — or at least part of — the events reflected on-screen were actually real just makes the whole viewing experience much more intriguing and authentic. While everyone knows that gems like Psycho and Catch Me If You Can are two of the films that takes inspiration from real stories, there are other good movies that make the whole thing less obvious.

From the thought-provoking Good Will Hunting to one of the most prized romances of all time, Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook, these are some of the movies you probably didn't know were based — even if loosely — on real stories.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Good Will Hunting stars Matt Damon as the extremely gifted but rebellious Will Hunting, and the unforgettable Robin Williams as his kind-hearted, understanding psychologist Sean. This incredibly touching Gus Van Sant movie from 1997 focuses on a highly intelligent boy who needs help redirecting his life path in order to find his true identity.

As it turns out, Good Will Hunting draws inspiration from real-life events. According to Damon, the beloved film, which was beautifully written by the actor himself, featured some scenes loosely based on episodes that happened with his brother: "He was visiting a physicist we knew at M.I.T. and he was walking down the Infinite Corridor. He saw those blackboards that line the halls. So my brother, who is an artist, picked up some chalk and wrote an incredibly elaborate, totally fake version of an equation. And it was so cool and completely insane that no one erased it for months."

'Jaws' (1975)

So, we have all heard about the 1975 classic with the big bad shark that makes the beach community of Cape Cod go absolutely feral (and for good reason). But did we know that it was inspired by a real shark story? Starring Roy Scheider as local sheriff Brody, and Richard Dreyfuss as marine biologist Hooper, this enthralling movie is guaranteed to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

According to BusinessInsider, the main star from Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Jaws is partly based on a shark that killed four people in 1916 New Jersey during a "spate of attacks culminated in the town of Matawan, where a 10-year-old boy was killed on July 12, 1916, while swimming in an inland creek more than 10 miles away from the nearest ocean bay."

'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Following eighteen-year-old Susanna's (Winona Ryder) long stay at a mental hospital in the late 1960s, Girl, Interrupted offers its viewers a realistic outlook on the sensitive topics it tackles, including Borderline Personality Disorder. Filled with amazing performances from incredibly talented actors (winning Angelina Jolie an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress), the James Mangold movie provides its audience with a powerful true story.

Based on the 1993 memoir by Susanna Kaysen that depicts the events during her stay at McLean Hospital, Girl, Interrupted is a wonderful adaptation of a moving story. Following a suicide attempt with aspirin and vodka, Kaysen ended up at the mental institution. "Their image of me was unstable, since it was out of kilter with reality and based on their needs and wishes," she wrote about her relationship with her parents. “They did not put much value on my capacities, which were admittedly few, but genuine."

'Rear Window' (1954)

One of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest, just like Psycho, Rear Window is also a classic inspired by macabre true events. It follows L.B. Jefferies (James Stewart), a wheelchair-bound photographer who is set to spend his days stuck at home and who, in the meantime, attentively spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village apartment window, certain that one of them has committed murder.

Hitchcock has said it himself: "I used two news stories from the British press. One was the Patrick Mahon case and the other was the case of Dr. Crippen. In the Mahon case the man killed a girl in a bungalow on the seafront of Southern England. He cut up the body and threw it, piece by piece, out of a train window. But he didn’t know what to do with the head, and that’s where I got the idea of having them look for the victim’s head in Rear Window.”

'Chicago' (2002)

This treasured Hollywood musical that features a cast of extremely talented actors revolves around two death-row convicts, Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones), who murdered her husband and sister after finding out about an affair between the two, and Zellweger's Roxie Hart, who killed her husband when she learned we wouldn't make her a star. Fighting for the fame that will keep them away from the bars in 1920s (you guessed it) Chicago, this bewitching film will have audiences' eyes glued to the screen.

What may come as a surprise to some is how Chicago was based on a dark true story. Drawing inspiration from the 1926 play that was written by the reporter assigned to cover the trials of murderesses Beulah Annan (Roxie Hart) and Belva Gaertn (the inspiration for Velma Kelly), this engaging musical shares a lot of similarities with real-life events.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Told from the point of view of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a local Brooklyn gangster and drug dealer, Goodfellasfocuses on the character's life in the mob, tackling his relationship with his wife Karen (Lorraine Bracco) and his mob partners Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci).

As it turns out, Martin Scorsese's notable crime film is more than a fictional story. Based on the 1986 nonfiction bestseller "Wiseguy" which centered around the life of Lucchese crime family associate Henry Hill, as well as his comrades and their involvement in the infamous Lufthansa heist, this iconic film delivers accurate representations of real-life people.

Footloose is perhaps one of the most well-known films of its genre, and it centers around a rebellious, high-spirited teenager who moves from Chicago city into the small town of Bomont, where rock music and dancing have been banned. At first, Ren (Kevin Bacon) tries to fit in, though soon enough he learns that he has no choice but to take up the glove and fight prejudice.

As it seems, in the year of 1979 the small town of Elmore City, Oklahoma faced a community crisis — while the seniors of Elmore High School strived to plan a senior prom, dances were against the law due to a not-forgotten ordinance from the late 1800s that claimed dancing a tool of the devil.

'The Notebook' (2004)

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, Nick Cassavetes' The Notebook tells the admirable story of two lovers of opposite social classes. In a nursing home, resident Duke (James Garner) reads, to an old woman (Gena Rowlands) who suffers from senile dementia with memory loss, the very passionate romance story of a low-class young man (Ryan Gosling) who falls for a wealthy girl (Rachel McAdams).

Who knew one of the film industry's most beloved romances was based on real life events, even if loosely? According to Mirror, the author actually based his tale in the story of his wife’s grandparents who were together for over 60 years: "The Notebook was originally inspired by the story of my wife’s grandparents. They had a rare and beautiful relationship, one that withstood the test of time and circumstance."

'Almost Famous' (2000)

When a high-schooler is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone Magazine about a promising young rock band as he accompanies them throughout their tour, the aspiring rock journalist, William Miller (Patrick Fugit), gets to experience a glimpse of fame.

While partly fictional, both the film and musical of the same name are based on a true story. Drawing inspiration from Cameron Crowe, the film’s writer-director, and his time writing for Rolling Stone Magazine when he was just 16 years old in the 1970s, Almost Famous features several characters based on real people, including lead groupie Pennie Ann Trumbull, who was major inspiration for Kate Hudson’s on-screen counterpart, Penny Lane.

Peter Segal's comedy-drama 50 First Dates centers around Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), who is single and ready to mingle in a Hawaiian paradise, constantly jumping from one relationship to another with no strings attached. That is until he meets Lucy (Drew Barrymore), a beautiful and charming girl whom he falls for and discovers has short-term memory loss, which causes her to forget him the next day (and every day).

Completely unable to form new memories for more than 23 years, Michelle Philpots is the real woman whose rare condition that developed after two tragic vehicle crashes inspired the story behind the film. According to a report from Cosmopolitan, Philpots' memories don't go past the year 1994, which means that she wakes up every day thinking she's a few decades younger and believing that John Major is still Prime Minister.

