The UK has a long and illustrious history in the world of cinema. Whether it's the pioneering social drama of Ken Loach or the groundbreaking sweeping sci-fi of Christopher Nolan, the Brits certainly know how to make a movie. With the rise of streaming comes the demand for viewing the very best of British cinema from the comfort of your couch. With that in mind, here's a look at the best movies on BritBox.

'Paddington' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.3/10

The UK's most beloved bear starred in his first big-budget feature outing in 2014, with Paul King's Paddington storming to box office success. The movie follows Peruvian bear Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, who travels alone to London in search of meaning and a home. There, he is taken in by the Brown family — although his arrival has sparked the attention of a scary figure from the bear's past. Endlessly delightful and brilliantly witty, Paddington is a movie for all generations. A well-crafted allegory for immigration sewn neatly into a family-friendly tale, it should be no surprise that this film sparked a trilogy that some consider one of modern cinema's best.

'London Road' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 5.2/10

London Road Run Time 91 mins Director Rufus Norris Release Date June 12, 2015

Written by Alecky Blythe and directed by Rufus Norris, London Road is set in a quiet community in Ipswich, England, in 2006, directly in the aftermath of the discovery of five women's bodies. With the locals living in fear, the arrest of one of their neighbors for the murders shines an even greater spotlight on their community, which proves almost too much to handle for some. An affecting, powerful drama, little might anyone expect London Road to also be a musical based on its premise. However, this creative decision pays off in spades, with this not just a gut-wrenching look at a poignant tragedy but one that you're unlikely to forget anytime soon.

'My Family and Other Animals' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.3/10

My Family and Other Animals Release Date December 27, 2005 Cast Imelda Staunton , Matthew Goode , Russell Tovey , Chris Langham , Omid Djalili , Tamzin Merchant , Mihalis Giannatos , Dimitris Kamberidis , Antonis Antoniou , George Couyas , Mark Caven , Miranda Hart , Meredith MacNeill , Rosalie Craig , Tom Goodman-Hill , Matthew Rizos , Alexander Armstrong , Lucy Christofi Christy , Jason Watkins , Eugene Simon Directors Sheree Folkson Expand

Based on Gerald Durrell's 1956 autobiographical book of the same name, My Family and Other Animals follows the Durrell clan who, bored with the poor English weather, head to the sunny climbs of Corfu on a family vacation in 1935. What unfolds are the ups and downs of their time there. Featuring a stellar cast headlined by the likes of Eugene Simon, Imelda Staunton, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili, My Family and Other Animals is a cozy flick perfect for warming you up on a cold winter's night. The gorgeous backdrop of Corfu has never looked better, with this the sort of film likely to encourage you to book your next trip straight after.

'Persuasion' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Persuasion Release Date January 13, 2008 Director Adrian Shergold Cast Sally Hawkins , Rupert Penry-Jones , Alice Krige Tobias Menzies , Anthony Stewart Head , Julia Davis , Michael Fenton , Mary Stockley Runtime 93 Minutes

There have been many adaptations of Jane Austen's work, with this considered by many to be one of the best. Adrian Shergold's Persuasion follows Royal Navy Captain Wentworth (Rupert Penry-Jones) as he returns to the site of an old flame some eight years later. With his love for Sally Hawkins' Anne blighted by her parents' disapproval, will their reuniting bring with it the lighting of an old spark? Austen's take on period romance is deeply immersive and emotionally enthralling, and this adaptation manages to brilliantly capture that unmistakable essence. Unlike some of its peers, Persuasion never becomes tiresome, taking its time in the most important of moments and perfectly balancing between pensive and driven.

'The Bad Education Movie' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.8/10

The Bad Education Movie Release Date August 21, 2015 Director Elliot Hegarty Cast Jeremy Irvine , Harry Enfield , Jack Whitehall , Mathew Horne , Sarah Solemani , Joanna Scanlan , Talulah Riley Iain Glen , Charlie Wernham , Nikki Runeckles , Weruche Opia , Kae Alexander , Ethan Lawrence , Layton Williams , Jack Binstead , Bruce Mackinnon , Hilary Gish , Sheila Reid , Tom Davis , David Gant , Steve Speirs , Marc Wootton , Steve Oram , Max Rinehart , Lindsay Adams Runtime 90 minutes Expand

Following the success of the British sitcom of the same name, The Bad Education Movie sees Abbey Grove's Class K celebrate finishing their GCSEs by taking an ill-advised trip to Cornwall, led by their incompetent teacher, Mr. Wickers (Jack Whitehall). For those who are a fan of this successful original series, The Bad Education Movie does well in capturing the best aspects of the show and expanding them for the big screen. Certainly cringe-inducing, always hilarious, and sometimes emotionally poignant, The Bad Education Movie avoids many of the pitfalls most movie adaptations of sitcoms succumb to, proving a worthy follow-up to its triumphant predecessor.

'Gideon's Daughter' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Gideon's Daughter Release Date October 21, 2005 Cast Bill Nighy , Miranda Richardson , Emily Blunt , Robert Lindsay , Tom Hardy , Tom Goodman-Hill , Joanna Page , David Westhead , Kerry Shale , Cate Fowler , David Annen , Ronni Ancona , Samantha Whittaker , Bobby Bragg , Leonard Dalrymple , Shane Allan , Bailey Scougall-McCurry Directors Stephen Poliakoff Expand

This straight-to-TV movie from writer and director Stephen Poliakoff follows the titular Gideon (Bill Nighy) and his daughter, Natasha (Emily Blunt), as their relationship becomes emotionally fraught, with Natasha resenting her father for cheating on her dying mother. On the edge of a breakdown, Gideon must quickly rethink his life with the help of Miranda Richardson's Stella before it is possibly too late. This deeply moving analysis of the intricacies of father-daughter relationships is perhaps the most underrated feature in both Nighy and Blunt's filmographies. However, despite many having not heard of the title today, the movie was a certain success back in 2005, even earning a Primetime Emmy nomination, among other accolades.

'My Boy Jack' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.1/10

My Boy Jack Release Date November 11, 2007 Cast Runtime

Everyone's favorite "Boy Who Lived," Daniel Radcliffe, stars in this biographic war drama from director Brian Kirk. The movie tells the story of iconic author Rudyard Kipling (David Haig) and his wife as they search for the truth behind their son's disappearance during the war. With a tale of patriotism versus bloody realism, My Boy Jack pulls no punches in its violent honesty with regard to this personal tale and the war in general. As the writer and star, this is a project of passionate love for Haig, who shines in one of his best roles ever. Moving and cathartic, this is a film BritBox subscribers won't want to miss.

'Christopher and His Kind' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Christopher and His Kind Release Date March 19, 2011 Cast Runtime

During his period as the titular Time Lord in Doctor Who, Matt Smith also starred as acclaimed novelist Christopher Isherwood in this BBC project. The movie tells the tale of Isherwood and his romance with German boyfriend Heinz (Douglas Booth), with their love affected by the rise of Nazism in 1930s Berlin. Smith is a brilliant actor, with this one of his most underrated roles. Telling a lesser-known and breathlessly encapsulating tale is no small feat, but in the capable hands of Smith and Booth, Christopher and His Kind thrives. Politically charged but never losing sight of the love at its core, this is a beautifully immersive and underappreciated flick.

