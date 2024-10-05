With the holiday season coming, travel is going to be ramping up, and long flights are the perfect time to catch up on films you missed (and to distract you from the crying baby in the back). If you plan on flying with Delta Airlines, you’re in luck because they’re updating their movie roster with some absolute bangers. Here are the best movies on Delta Airlines!

Prefer to download some flicks before you go? Check out our list of the best movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Max.

‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.3/10

10 Things I Hate About You Release Date March 31, 1999 Director Gil Junger Cast Heath Ledger , Julia Stiles , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Larisa Oleynik , Larry Miller , Andrew Keegan Runtime 97 minutes

One of the best modernizations of a Shakespeare play, 10 Things I Hate About You is a delightful teen rom-com with a fantastic cast. The film is an adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew that sets the complicated game of love and manipulation in high school. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) plays a new kid in town who tries to circumvent the dating rules of the most popular girl in school by hiring the school’s biggest bad boy, played by Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), to date her rebellious sister.

Taking on the role of the untouchable Stratford Sisters are Larisa Oleynik (3rd Rock from the Sun) as the most sought-after girl in the school and Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance) as her cynical sister, who frightens the local boys with her wit and progressive attitude. This classic in the teen movie genre is still one of the most iconic rom-com films of its era.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.3/10

A Quiet Place: Day One Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Runtime 99 Minutes

Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski (Pig) expands the world of the A Quiet Place franchise as he writes and directs this prequel to the hit series that explores the very early days of the alien invasion. The story follows Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as a woman living with terminal cancer who must grapple with the fear of death while the threats to her life become external with the arrival of the extraterrestrial monsters.

Helping her along her journey is a small but affecting cast, including Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer), and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), each bringing a different perspective on the human instinct to endure in this survival horror film. A Quiet Place: Day One is a worthy addition to the mythos of the series that gives an interesting origin to the bleak creature-infested world.

‘Civil War’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7/10

Alex Garland (Ex Machina), an auteur director known for his rich commentary told through visual storytelling, presents a dystopian work of speculative fiction that uses the backdrop of a modern American Civil War to discuss the role of war reporting in conflicts throughout the last century. Civil War follows a team of journalists traveling through war-torn territory to get an interview with the sadistic, authoritarian president at the heart of all the tensions.

Leading the charge is Kirsten Dunst (Fargo) as a jaded photographer questioning if her work makes a difference. Dunst makes a meal of this performance, which is only enhanced by the foil character brought to life by Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus), who plays an aspiring photographer who represents the future of the craft. The film has a lot to say without laying out explicitly, providing an engaging experience as you comb through the subtleties in each scene.

‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) stars alongside Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) in this body-swap classic based on the Mary Rodgers novel and long-running series of remakes. This early 2000s romp gives a punk-rock teen and her overbearing mom a chance to walk in each other’s shoes when a magical fortune cookie gives them the ol’ life lesson body swap.

Freaky Friday captures the spirit of the era while feeling timeless with the myriad of great quotes and endlessly relatable teen moments that everyone goes through in their adolescence. Plus, with Curtis and Lohan’s great chemistry and their ability to embody the other’s characters, it’s a massively fun watch that has us wishing on every star that the sequel would come sooner.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Fans of the Mad Max franchise know that director George Miller puts everything he has into every one of these movies, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is no exception. Serving as a prequel to the hit spectacle film Mad Max: Fury Road, this story of the fierce heroine Furiosa dives into the cut-throat political struggles in the harsh wastelands of the post-apocalypse while telling a brutal tale of revenge.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) dons the mechanical arm as the titular Furiosa and delivers a captivating performance that grows and changes as the story moves through the many speed bumps in her life that lead her to the road. As expected of a Miller production, the worldbuilding is spectacular, and the set pieces are beyond unbelievable.

‘I Saw the TV Glow’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 5.8/10

I Saw the TV Glow Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Jane Schoenbrun Cast Amber Benson , Justice Smith Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler Runtime 100 minutes

Written and directed by up-and-coming horror visionary Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair), I Saw the TV Glow is a trippy psychological horror that bends reality while serving as an allegory for the trans experience. The film follows two teens, played by Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical), who connect through their shared love of a supernatural teen drama that they watch together. Over time, however, the reality of the show starts to bleed into their lives, and they start to question their own identities.

Schoenbrun uses the allegorical nature of the story to create evocative imagery that draws in viewers and begs them to connect with the characters on the screen in the same way that the main two do with the show they're obsessed with.

‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Speaking of trans allegories, this action classic that reshaped the landscape of cinema pretty much speaks for itself. While you’re flying high, it’s always fun to enjoy some high-flying stunts and gunplay brought to you by the masters of action: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski.

For those unfamiliar, The Matrix is a sci-fi epic about a post-apocalyptic future where humans have been enslaved by machines and live their lives in a simulated world known as the Matrix. But outside the simulation is a plucky band of resistance fighters working to free humanity while searching for the prophesied savior. The film features an incredible ensemble cast, including Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Acolyte), Laurence Fishburne (Transformers One), and Hugo Weaving (V for Vendetta), who each give iconic performances that perfectly embody the world the Wachowskis create.

‘The Fall Guy’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Loosely based on the TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy is a wild action comedy starring Ryan Gosling (Barbie) as a Hollywood stuntman fresh out of retirement who inadvertently gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy when he goes to search for the missing lead of the film.

This movie is all about having fun and blowing things up, and that is all you could ever want from a story about a stuntman who uses his skills and ability to take a beating to go toe-to-toe with a mysterious group trying to kill him. But it’s not just the action — Gosling’s signature charm mixed with his undeniable chemistry with co-star Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II) is just as explosive as the oodles of pyrotechnics used in the film.

‘The Mummy’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Writer and director Stephen Sommers (Van Helsing) presents an updated version of Universal’s classic monster that merges the roguish humor and swashbuckling style of Indiana Jones with the original film from the '30s. The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol) and Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers), is a wonderfully camp action-adventure story with just the right amount of horror elements to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The story revolves around a race between an archeologist team and treasure hunters to a fabled Egyptian city of the dead that is said to hold untold riches, but on the journey to learn more, they accidentally unleash a dangerous mummy onto the world.

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a psychological thriller about a con artist, played by Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), who becomes obsessed with a wealthy young man, played by Jude Law (The Grand Budapest Hotel), as he tries to convince him to return to America at the behest of his father.

This period drama set in the 50s is a spectacular showcase of Damon’s talents as he takes on a role more sinister and unpredictable than any before while making the audience understand the inner world of this character who just wants to be somebody. But it’s not just Damon who steals the show — Cate Blanchett (Tár) is dazzling in her role as an American socialite who pops up throughout Ripley’s life.