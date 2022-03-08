Earlier this year, Jane Campion made history when she became the first woman to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar more than once for her film The Power of the Dog. Many applauded Campion’s milestone while also decrying the Academy’s inability to recognize the works of women throughout its history. Though films by women were few and far between in the 20th century since directors like Ida Lupino and Elaine May were often the only women filmmakers working for their studio, today the rate of women directors has grown exponentially. Now a movie directed by a woman is not a novelty, and they number among some of the best movies of the decade. For those who want to widen their knowledge of the female gaze, here is a list of some of the greats.

Promising Young Woman

The former showrunner of Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell crafts a disturbing and utterly absorbing story about rape and its resulting traumas. Carey Mulligan plays Cassie, a 30-year-old medical school dropout, whose life has been at a standstill since her best friend from childhood was sexually assaulted and humiliated at a college party. As happens so often in real life, her attackers face no repercussions and go on to live their life as normal while Cassie devises a plan to make them and all men like them pay for their sins. Promising Young Woman is the rare rape-revenge story that involves no exploitative violence and contains a level of sympathy that is often absent in these types of thrillers. Fennell finds understanding for the men who committed horrible crimes they want to forget and the women they traumatized.

Atlantics

This film made director Mati Diop the first black woman to be in contention for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and would go on to win her the Grand Prix. Atlantics follows Ada, a 17-year-old Senegalese girl who is in love with a boy her age named Souleiman but betrothed to another older and richer man. When Souleiman and his coworkers, upset at not being paid for their construction work, decide to leave the country by raft, they disappear. Days later, strange occurrences start to happen as the ghosts of Souleiman and his friends have returned. In this haunting ghost story, Diop lets us understand how the current migration crisis affects the young men who perish and the women who are left with only memories. By applying a magical realist lens to this all-too-common story, we get a clear understanding of life in Africa and the mysteries that lie below the surface of the Atlantic.

Lingua Franca

Acquired by Ava Duvernay’s distribution company, ARRAY, Lingua Franca by the up-and-coming director Isabel Sandoval is a tour-de-force. Taking double duty, Sandoval directs and acts in this project about a young undocumented immigrant caretaker who begins a relationship with her client’s son but fears revealing her status as a trans woman. There are scenes of immense tenderness as Sandoval’s character embarks on this relationship and moments of deep paranoia as she worries every day that ICE will come and take everything away from her. This stands as one of the most empathetic and pensive films of the Trump era and should be required viewing.

Persepolis

How do you begin to tell the complicated story of the fall of the Shah of Iran, the subsequent revolution, and the drastic turn from a Westernized country to an Islamic fundamentalist one? You do it through the eyes of a child like Marjane in Persepolis. Marjane Satrapi and co-director Vincent Paronnaud turn her beautiful autobiographical graphic novel into a moving and hilarious tale about a girl growing up with a revolution and a war. While in the US and many western countries, the women of Iran are often stereotyped as submissive and conservative, Satrapi shows how strong, courageous and funny the women in her life were and how diverse philosophies and ways of living are in this often dismissed country.

Julie & Julia

The only reason not to watch this movie is that it will make you incredibly hungry! Veteran director Nora Ephron’s last film is an innovative romantic comedy that takes its inspiration from two different memoirs. Half of the movie follows the famed chef Julia Child (Meryl Streep) and her culinary beginnings in Paris and the other follows Julie Powell (Amy Adams), a middle of the road office worker and aspiring writer who finds meaning in her life through cooking her way through the Julia Child Cookbook and blogging about it. Not only is this a funny and delicious story about cooking and coming of age, but it is also an intimate farewell. Though no one else knew, Ephron made the film knowing she was sick and this would likely be her last film. Because of that, Julie & Julia carries a nostalgic and grateful tone about a life well-lived.

Toni Erdmann

Having nearly won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, Maren Ade’s German classic is a hilarious and heartfelt father-daughter story. Toni Erdmann is an important businesswoman working abroad in Romania. When her former-music-teacher father comes to visit, he is horrified to find that she has lost all sense of fun in her life, so he surprises her with a rampage of escalating jokes until she finally laughs again. Toni Erdmann is outrageously funny from the over-the-top party at the end to the scene of Toni belting “The Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston. Still, the film finds heartfelt moments between all the scenes of levity and that is where Ade’s masterpiece shows through.

The Power of the Dog

The typical western follows a strong and quiet man who hides his feelings, captures the bad guy, and gets the girl. This is not that film. Jane Campion’s most recent triumph and Oscar favorite, The Power of the Dog, tells the story of a charismatic and tough rancher, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) who turns his torment on his brother’s new wife and her son who he assumes to be an effeminate weakling. What follows is a psychological story of revenge, masculinity, and downfall. Campion has long mastered the art of inserting gender commentary into films like In the Cut, but while most of her films explore a woman’s role in the modern world, this one dissects the ideals of masculinity. In a genre that is often binary and conservative, Campion asks what it means to be a man, and what is lost by upholding toxic masculinity?

The Babadook

It’s hard to find a feature that affected and scared more audiences than The Babadook. Jennifer Kent’s haunting film follows a single mother who recently lost her husband to a violent death. Her son is troubled by the fear of a monster known as the Babadook, and she soon begins to realize that this monster may not be imaginary. Kent makes this film a classic because the Babadook is not the only monster. By making the Babadook a metaphor for every mother’s fear of failing her child especially when one is a single parent, she makes the movie particularly gut-wrenching. Because of that and the outstanding performance by Essie Davis, the film succeeds in making you afraid to look in your closet or under your bed for fear that the Babadook might be there.

The Farewell

When The Farewell first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, audiences were blown away. Lulu Wang’s semi-autobiographical tale leaves you laughing one minute and crying the next. The movie follows Billi (Awkwafina), a struggling artist living in New York, whose life is turned upside down when her parents announce that her grandmother is dying. The family has decided to say their goodbyes while hiding the grandmother’s terminal diagnosis from her. Wang shows the difficulties that come from living between two cultures and how hard it can feel to not completely fit in either one. With a touching and intimate story and a revelatory performance by Awkwafina, it is a must-see.

Faces Places

In the time Agnes Varda was alive, she revolutionized cinema. The filmmaker was a key figure in defining the female gaze and created some of the best films to come out of the French New Wave like Cleo From 5 to 7. While many of her male counterparts from that era had long died or lost their artistic spark by the 2010s, at 88, Varda proved she was still as good as ever. This documentary which she co-directed with the artist, JR, follows the two on a journey through rural France, taking pictures of strangers, and forming an unlikely bond. Faces Places is a unique documentary that is not out to investigate or bring historical context to an event. It merely documents a growing friendship which is a beautiful and noble task.

Lost in Translation

Given how mature and refined Lost in Translation is, it’s hard to believe that this feature was only Sofia Coppola’s second. It follows Bob Harris (Bill Murray) a fading movie star shooting a Whisky commercial in Tokyo and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) an unhappy young graduate who accompanies her photographer husband to Tokyo. The two are lost in their lives but find solace in each other's company and this strange country. Loneliness never looks as good as when it is shot by Coppola who takes her cues from extravagant and intelligent directors like Michelangelo Antonioni and Jean-Luc Godard. With great performances from its two leads and monologues that will leave you breathless, Sofia cemented the name Coppola as one of the greatest filmmaking families of all time.

13th

Ava Duvernay first wowed mainstream audiences with her brutal and inspiring narrative film, Selma, about Martin Luther King, Jr. and the long road to racial justice. However, it is her following movie that cemented her name in film and American history. 13th is a documentary that examines the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery in the US, and its consequences. Duvernay traces the history of slavery, Jim Crow, and the prison industrial complex. While Selma detailed the horrors of yesterday, 13th showed us all that the fight is not over and there is still a lot of progress to be made. Having put big political and racial problems into the mainstream conversation for the first time, this has to be the most important film on the list.

Mustang

This film may seem like a Turkish version of The Virgin Suicides but it more closely resembles Escape from Alcatraz. In her debut film, Deniz Gamze Erguven gave the world an inspiring and thrilling instant classic. Mustang tells the story of five sisters who live in a rural village in Turkey. After they are caught playing with boys “indecently”, they are locked inside and married off one by one. The plot sounds very bleak but Erguven injects life into every frame. Though we are presented with awful and unflinching scenes, it remains an ode to sisterhood at its core, and you find yourself cheering for these girls louder and louder by the end.

Lady Bird

Though it only came out a couple of years ago, it already seems like the defining coming-of-age film of a generation. Lady Bird follows Christine aka Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) who struggles to repair her relationship with her mother, find her true calling, and learn to love her hometown. Originally an actress, Greta Gerwig became the indie it-girl with her film Frances Ha and later gained Oscar buzz with her endearing performance in 20th Century Women, but it's her role as a director that makes her career complete. This movie makes you nostalgic for a place you may never have visited and a time you definitely experienced. With an expertly written script, Gerwig shows how universal our experiences are and how much beauty can be found in the ordinary.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

If there was one film to define the female gaze, this would be it. Having won the Best Screenplay prize at Cannes, Celine Sciamma impressed critics from around the world with this intimate love story. Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter assigned to paint a wedding portrait of a bride-to-be, Heloise (Adele Haenel), who is so unwilling to marry, she will not sit for a portrait. Slowly the two women form an intense romantic bond. Along with being a beautiful love story, it is also a revolutionary story. Sciamma deconstructs the idea of the muse and what it means to be objectified, making it one of the best French films of all time.

