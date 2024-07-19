The volume of content available on Disney+ may feel overwhelming. Indeed, there are a plethora of good movies on Disney+, from forgotten live-action films from the '60s, '70s, and '80s alongside a ton of Disney Channel Original movies — and that's not to mention the catalog titles from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and the growing library of new original films you can only find on Disney+.

To help you find the cream of the crop, we've compiled a list of the best movies on Disney Plus across all genres. Take a look!

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.8/10

While You Were Sleeping Release Date April 21, 1995 Director Jon Turteltaub Cast Sandra Bullock , Bill Pullman Peter Gallagher , Peter Boyle , Jack Warden , Glynis Johns Runtime 103

While You Were Sleeping follows Lucy (Sandra Bullock), a token collector for the Chicago Transit Authority who saves her long-time crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from an oncoming train. At the hospital, Lucy's offhand remark leads Peter's family to believe she is his fiancée. Rather than correcting them, Lucy goes along with it and becomes part of their lives. The situation becomes more complex as she develops feelings for Jack, Peter's brother (Bill Pullman).

While While You Were Sleeping may not have garnered as much attention as other romantic comedies of its time, but it remains a compelling and charming film with a reasonable amount of warmth and twists and turns. Sandra Bullock, in the lead role, effortlessly exudes charm, bringing humor, captivating viewers, and making the audience fall in love with her in every frame. Furthermore, the movie's premise, though seemingly cliché with mistaken identity and comedic misunderstandings, establishes a feel-good atmosphere, making it an ideal choice for those seeking lighthearted entertainment. While You Were Sleeping also successfully captures the romantic essence of Chicago as a backdrop, almost like a supporting character in this intricate love story.

'Mulan' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.7/10

When the Huns invade China, one man from every household is conscripted to serve in the Imperial Army. This is very distressing for Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) since she has no brother, and her father, Fa Zhou (Soon Tek Oh), is old and suffers from a previous war wound. Fearing that he will die, Mulan disguises herself as a man and takes her father’s place. She is aided by a dragon named Mushu (Eddie Murphy), who claims to be her family’s guardian but is actually disgraced and hoping to use Mulan as a chance to regain his title.

Mulan is an animated classic, telling a powerful story about self-discovery, courage, and challenging the idea of what a Disney heroine is. Mulan is a great protagonist who acts as a much stronger heroine than many female characters from modern films. Her flaws are relatable to a wide audience, and she often succeeds thanks to her observational powers and her mind rather than brute strength. Its animation is also gorgeous, with massive landscape shots and vibrant linework that captures the essence of the original Chinese culture.

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Lilo & Stitch Release Date June 21, 2002 Director Dean DeBlois , Chris Sanders Cast Daveigh Chase , Chris Sanders , Tia Carrere , David Ogden Stiers , Kevin McDonald , Ving Rhames Runtime 85 minutes

When I was in college, I attempted to re-capture the scene from Alien where the alien is protruding from someone’s chest using my Stitch stuffed animal from the hit Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch. There was one major problem: Stitch is the cutest alien to ever exist, and therefore, the shot was entirely unbelievable. Lilo & Stich premiered on the big screen in 2002 and became the animated alien we never knew we needed in our lives. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders (both of How to Train Your Dragon fame), the story follows a young girl named Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and her older sister Nani (Tia Carrere) as they go about their lives in Hawaii, until one day, an alien named Stitch (Chris Sanders) comes crashing into their lives. Initially believing Stitch to be a dog, the girls adopt him, only to discover that he’s a scientific experiment hiding on Earth from its creators.

The film was a hit at the box office, earning $273 million against its $80 million budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With the film’s score done by the legendary Alan Silvestri (Forrest Gump) and fantastic voice acting by David Ogden Stiers (M*A*S*H*), Kevin McDonald (The Kids in the Hall), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Amy Hill (50 First Dates) and more, the film is a treat for kids and parents alike.

'Freaky Friday' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Adapted from Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name, 2003’s Freaky Friday is the third version of the iconic story. The movie revolves around Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis), an overworked single mother, and her rebellious teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who are polar opposites. After receiving mysterious fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, they wake up the next day to find that they have switched bodies. Unable to switch back, they must navigate each other's lives, leading to newfound respect and understanding.

Freaky Friday avoids being just another uninteresting remake, thanks to the standout performances of the leading ladies. Their chemistry and performances have turned it into a classic that continues to entertain audiences even two decades later, making it the definitive version that comes to mind when the title is mentioned. Moreover, Curtis displays her comedic flair with gusto, flawlessly embodying the mannerisms of a 15-year-old trapped in her 44-year-old body, while Lohan showcases her natural talents, reminding audiences why she was such a sensation. Freaky Friday also provides all-around entertainment for teenagers and adults alike to enjoy in its brisk 90-minute runtime, allowing viewers to see themselves in either of the characters.

'Millions' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Millions Run Time 1 hr 35 min Director Danny Boyle Release Date May 27, 2005 Actors Alex Etel, Lewis Owen McGibbon, James Nesbitt, Daisy Donovan, Christopher Fulford

Right as the UK is going to switch its currency from pounds to euros, a group of robbers drops one of their bags of cash directly into the lap of a seven-year-old boy. Through the boy’s possession of money, people’s true colors come to light, and through this, the young boy teaches the world about ethics. This is the story of Millions, a film starring Alex Etel and Lewis McGibbon as Damian and Anthony, two brothers who have opposite reactions to money. While Anthony wants to spend it all, Damian is very religious and wants to use it to help other people.

Author Frank Cottrell-Boyce adapted his own Carnegie Medal-winning novel of the same name for the film, acting as the project’s screenwriter. Released in 2005, the film was directed by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), and it won the British Independent Film Award for Best Screenplay. The film was praised for the acting performances, especially of Etel, whose portrayal of Damian is fantastic. Millions opened a conversation about right, wrong, and that pesky grey area where the moral rules aren’t so clear.

'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Big Hero 6 Release Date October 24, 2014 Director Don Hall , Chris Williams Cast Jamie Chung , Damon Wayans Jr. Scott Adsit , Ryan Potter , Daniel Henney , T.J. Miller Runtime 108

Loosely inspired by the Marvel Comics superhero team created by Man of Action, Big Hero 6 follows Hiro Hamada (voiced by Ryan Potter), a young robotics prodigy living in San Fransokyo, and Baymax (Scott Adsit), his brother Tadashi's healthcare-provider robot. After the tragic death of Tadashi, Hiro transforms Baymax and his friends — Go Go Tamago (Jamie Chung), Wasabi (Damon Wayans Jr.), Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez), and Fred (T.J. Miller) — into a team of high-tech heroes to combat a masked villain who is responsible for Tadashi's death.

Despite its Marvel Comics origin, Big Hero 6 adeptly transforms into a Disney feature, putting themes of loss and family at the heart of the creation of a student superhero team. Furthermore, the movie excels in portraying the emotional bond between a young boy and his robot, highlighting Disney's ability to create heartfelt connections between seemingly unlikely companions. Similar to other Disney productions, Big Hero 6, in addition to catering to audiences of all ages, offers renowned animation quality, visually stunning scenes, and beautiful scores as it brings the fictional city of San Fransokyo to life and delivers a mature and gentle exploration of themes like loss and grief, making it a well-rounded experience for viewers.

'Bambi' (1942)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Bambi Release Date August 21, 1942 Director James Algar , Samuel Armstrong , David Hand Cast Hardie Albright , Stan Alexander , Bobette Audrey , Peter Behn , Thelma Boardman , Janet Chapman Runtime 69 minutes

One day in the spring, the animals of the forest gather to witness the birth of a baby deer named Bambi (Bobby Stewart, Donnie Dunagan, and Hardie Albright), whom they call the Young Prince. Raised by his mother (Paula Winslowe), Bambi makes friends with rabbit Thumper (Peter Behn) and skunk Flower (Stan Alexander). They play and learn together in the summer, but come fall and winter, a new threat appears in the forest. With the coming of Man, Bambi gets a first-hand look at how harsh and unforgiving the world can be.

Unlike later animal stories like The Lion King, Bambi has only minimal levels of anthropomorphism in its animal characters and doesn’t try to tell a human story with them. The main character isn’t any one animal but rather nature itself, captured beautifully in all its wonder and horror through Disney’s artists. Through this brief window into the natural world, audiences can immerse themselves in the universal themes of life, death, and man’s impact on the natural world. It is also a good film to teach younger audiences about loss, thanks to the iconic and traumatizing death of Bambi’s mother.

'James and the Giant Peach' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.7/10

A young boy named James (Paul Terry) dreams of traveling to New York City with his parents but is tragically left an orphan when they are killed by a mysterious rhinoceros. He is left to the care of his wicked aunts, Sponge (Miriam Margolyes) and Spiker (Joanna Lumley), who treat him more like a slave. One day, a mysterious man (Pete Postlethwaite) gives him a bag of magic crocodile tongues, which cause his aunt’s peach tree to grow a single, massive fruit. It also causes many insects in the garden to grow big and develop human-like characteristics. With James’ help, they cut the peach free and begin the journey to New York City.

James and the Giant Peach is another stop-motion classic from director Henry Selick, who worked on The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, and is adapted from the book of the same name by legendary children's author Roal Dahl. Its story plays like a fairytale odyssey, with James and the bugs encountering numerous inexplicable obstacles as they learn about bravery, self-confidence, and the importance of family.

'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Release Date November 22, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Runtime 84 min

Within a poor provincial French town lives Belle (Paige O'Hara), the daughter of the local inventor, Maurice (Rex Everhart). Belle inherited her father's creative mind, and rather than engage in gossip, she prefers to read and dream of adventure. This makes her a bit of a town pariah, except for the local hero, Gaston (Richard White), who wants to marry her for her beauty. Belle ends up getting her wish for adventure when her father stumbles upon an enchanted castle, leading to her taking his place as the prisoner of a Beast (Robby Benson).

Beauty and the Beast represents the peak of Disney’s artistic creativity, both in terms of story-writing and character animation, and was the first movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Picture. It makes expert use of its pacing to convey a believable and engaging romance between Belle and Beast while still making time to show off some of Disney’s most beloved and recognized side characters. The music by the legendary duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman is nothing short of perfect, capturing every emotion and entertaining with their Broadway-style flare. It also helps that most of the actors are Broadway singers.

'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.3/10 </